Thursday’s top high school football performers 10.25.18

Donye Fuller, Shelby: Two touchdowns rushing and one receiving in a 31-14 win over East Rutherford.
Narii Gaither, Rock Hill: He ran 24 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Rock Hill Northwestern. Gaither scored the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left.
Jake Helfrich, Charlotte Latin: 15-of-19 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-16 win over rival Charlotte Country Day. Helrich also ran for 16 yards and two touchdowns.
Landon Honeycutt, Mount Pleasant: Averaged 25.3 yards per carry in a 47-22 win over East Montgomery. Honeycutt ran eight times for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Robert Stone, Covenant Day: 14-of-17 passing for 244 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-6 over Rock Hill Carolina.
Nigel Summerville, Vance: Threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-0 win at Lake Norman. Vance led 40-0 at halftime.
