Vance overwhelms Lake Norman 53-0 in I-Meck 4A

Vance High appears to be rounding into form at the right time of the season.
The Cougars scored on five of their six offensive possessions to cruise by I-Meck 4A foe Lake Norman 53-0 Thursday for their fourth straight win.
Vance, which remained second in league play behind Mallard Creek and Hough, clicked early and often, balancing the passing of Nigel Summerville (11-of-17 for 200 yards, four touchdowns) and the Joseph Morris-fueled ground game (six carries for 83 yards and two scores). Receiver Andre White scored three times on four catches.
Defensively, the Cougars didn’t allow Lake Norman to cross midfield and forced a pair of turnovers in mounting their third shutout of the season. Vance limited Lake Norman to 39 yards total offense, including 9 yards passing.
Records: Vance 8-1, 4-1; Lake Norman 2-8, 0-6.
Three who mattered
Nigel Summerville: Vance’s quarterback hit 8-of-12 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
Andre White: The Cougars receiver was Summerville’s best target, with four receptions for 62 yards and three first-half touchdowns.
Joseph Morris: The Vance running back ran for 79 yards on five first-half carries, including a 56-yard score on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage.
Worth mentioning
▪ Vance forced a pair of turnovers in the first half, which led to a pair of Cougars touchdowns.
▪ Vance special-teamer Justin Hudson returned a punt 38 yards for a score to put the Cougars ahead 40-0 in the second quarter.
▪ Vance rolled up 294 yards in the first half, including 166 in the air and 128 yards on nine carries.
▪ The final 20 minutes of the game was played with a running clock after Vance pulled ahead 46-0 on Morris’ second score, a 4-yard run.
▪ Backup quarterback Cameron Kromah tallied the Cougars’ final score on a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter.
What’s next
Vance is at North Mecklenburg; Lake Norman is at Hopewell.
Vance 20 20 6 7-53
Lake Norman 0 0 0 0-0
V-Joseph Morris 56 run (James Palacios kick)
V-Andre White 14 pass from Nigel Summerville (Palacios kick)
V-White 13 pass from Summerville (run failed)
V-White 19 pass from Summerville (Palacios kick)
V-Michai Riley 56 pass from Summerville (kick missed)
V-Justin Hudson 38 punt return (Palacios kick)
V. Joseph Morris 4 run (kick missed)
V-Cameron Kromah 1 run (Palacios kick)
