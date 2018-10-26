Unbeaten Mallard Creek crushes North Meck on ‘road’

Mallard Creek’s Mavericks are at home even when they’re technically on the road. They moved a step closer to the I-Meck 4A title with a 41-14 victory against North Mecklenburg Friday at Mallard Creek to remain unbeaten. The game was shifted from the Vikings’ stadium due to rainy weather.
The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-point lead by gouging North with their ground attack, which accounted for 190 yards in the first half, including 97 yards and a touchdown from tailback Charles Mincey, who had 254 rushing yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Casey Kelly added 74 yards and two scores. Mallard Creek churned out 410 yards on the ground.
While Mallard Creek’s offense flourished, the defense was stout in the first half, limiting North Mecklenburg to 135 yards, with 68 coming on Aaron Scott’s touchdown pass to Justin Olson in the second quarter.
Records: Mallard Creek 8-0, 5-0; North Mecklenburg 5-4, 1-4.
Three who mattered
Charles Mincey, Mallard Creek: The Mavericks’ top running back piled up 97 yards in the first half.
Casey Kelly, Mallard Creek: The Mustangs’ quarterback is handy with his legs, with 74 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the first half. He finished with three scores and 89 yards rushing.
Justin Olson, North Mecklenburg: The Vikings’ receiver had the play of the night with a one-handed grab for a 68-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Scott. He finished with 186 yards on six receptions.
Worth mentioning
▪ North Mecklenburg had big success in the air, with Scott hitting seven passes of at least 15 yards.
▪ Mallard Creek pressured Scott relentlessly, but he was elusive, which limited the Mavericks to a single sack.
▪ North Mecklenburg safety Aamauri Johnson stood out on defense with a pair of interceptions. He added a two-point conversion with a reception.
▪ The Vikings had more penalty yards (133) than rushing (30).
▪ North Mecklenburg’s 20 points were the second-most allowed by Mallard Creek. Butler scored 28 against the Mavericks on Aug. 24.
What’s next
Mallard Creek visits Hough for first place in the conference; North Mecklenburg is at Vance.
Mallard Creek 14 7 14 6-41
North Mecklenburg 0 6 8 0-14
MC-Casey Kelly 7 run (Aditya Turamulla kick)
MC-Charles Mincey 12 run (Turamulla kick)
MC-Kelly 4 run (Turamulla kick)
NM-Justin Olson 68 pass from Aaron Scott (pass failed)
MC-Mincey 62 run (Turamulla kick)
NM-Charles Rosser 3 run (Aamauri Johnson pass from Scott)
MC-Kelly 6 run (Turamulla kick)
MC-Mincey 56 run (kick missed)
NM-Olson 75 pass from Scott (no conversion)
Comments