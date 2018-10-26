Mallard Creek senior Charles Mincey Jr. runs for a first down early in a Friday win over I-MECK 4A rival North Meck.
High School Sports

Friday’s top high school football performers 10.26.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 26, 2018 10:43 PM

Elijah Bowick, Luke Maye, Myers Park: Bowick caught six passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-23 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Maye was 9-of-14 passes for 245 yards and three scores. He also ran for a score.

Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Scored game-winning touchdown with no time left in a 33-32 win over Providence Day. The Mississippi State recruit had 29 carries for 176 yards and four touchdown. He threw for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Osita Ekwonu, Providence Day: a Notre Dame recruit at linebacker, Ekwonu had 30 carries 229 yards and three touchdowns in 33-32 loss at Charlotte Christian.

Charles Mincey, Mallard Creek: Ran 16 times for 254 yards and two scores in a 41-20 win over North Meck.

Justin Olson, North Meck: Caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Mallard Creek game.

Jamal Worthy, Butler: Ran seven times for 107 yards and a score in a 51-6 win over Garinger.

