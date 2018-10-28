NCISAA football playoffs announced: Providence Day-Charlotte Christian rematch on tap

The N.C. Independent Schools has announced its 2018 prep football playoff pairings.

The Division I playoffs will last two rounds. The Division II and Division III playoffs will run three rounds and conclude Nov. 16.

The first round in Division I includes a rematch of Friday’s Big South 4A conference championship game between Providence Day and Charlotte Christian. Christian, unbeaten and nationally ranked, rallied from a 26-6 deficit to win 33-32 on the final play of the game.

Friday’s First Round

Listed by seeding

Division I:

No. 4 Providence Day at No. 1 Charlotte Christian

No. 3 Arden Christ School at No. 2 Fayetteville Trinity Christian

Division II

No. 5 Covenant Day at No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (winner plays at No. 1 Charlotte Latin, Nov. 9)

No. 6 Rabun-Gap (GA) at No. 3 High Point Christian (winner plays at No. 2 Metrolina Christian Nov. 9)

Division III

No. 5 Northside Christian at No. 4 Harrells Christian (winner plays at No. 1 Village Christian, Nov. 9)

No. 6 Hickory Grove at No. 3 SouthLake Christian (winner plays at No. 2 Asheville Christian, Nov. 9)