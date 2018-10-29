Record-setting Virginia Tech recruit among Observer’s prep football players of the week

Charlotte-area high school football games of the week:
Elijah Bowick, Myers Park: Bowick, a Virginia Tech recruit, caught six passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-23 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Bowick set a school record for receiving yards in a game, and it was the 11th best single-game performance in Mecklenburg County history.
Osita Ekwonu, Providence Day: A Notre Dame recruit at linebacker, Ekwonu had 30 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns in 33-32 loss at nationally ranked and unbeaten Charlotte Christian.
Jacuaylen Hardin, Jarkevious Love, Bessemer City: In a 44-43 victory over Community School of Davidson, Hardin ran 24 times for 214 yards and two scores. He had three 2-point conversion runs, a 55-yard punt return for a score and threw for 64 yards and a touchdown. Love ran 31 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Charles Mincey, Mallard Creek: Ran 16 times for 254 yards and two scores in a 41-20 victory over North Meck.
Justin Olson, North Meck: Caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns against Mallard Creek.
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Scored game-winning touchdown with no time left in a 33-32 victory over Providence Day. The Mississippi State recruit had 29 carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 163 yards and a touchdown.
