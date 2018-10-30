Charlotte-area prep football standings by conference; Friday’s schedule

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
4
0
7
1
304
87
Ardrey Kell
4
1
4
6
145
261
Providence
3
1
4
5
227
243
Harding
2
2
2
7
112
342
South Meck
1
3
2
7
142
254
Olympic
1
4
2
8
227
368
Berry Academy
0
4
0
9
104
367
Friday’s games
Olympic at Harding, 7
Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7
West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Off: Ardrey Kell\u0009
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
5
0
7
2
338
206
Myers Park
4
1
8
1
401
103
Porter Ridge
4
2
6
4
373
209
Hickory Ridge
3
2
5
4
244
156
Independence
2
3
5
4
216
280
Rocky River
2
3
4
5
176
253
Garinger
1
5
2
8
158
347
East Mecklenburg
0
5
1
8
141
366
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7
Garinger at Rocky River, 7
Independence at Myers Park, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hough
5
0
9
0
368
87
Mallard Creek
5
0
8
0
405
45
Vance
4
1
8
1
330
89
Mooresville
3
2
7
2
277
165
West Charlotte
2
3
5
4
185
243
North Meck
1
4
5
4
284
253
Lake Norman
0
5
2
7
103
298
Hopewell
0
5
0
9
110
431
Friday’s games
Lake Norman at Hopewell, 7
Mallard Creek at Hough, 7
North Mecklenburg at Vance, 7
West Charlotte at Mooresville, 7:30
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Richmond
5
0
8
1
353
115
Fay. 71st
4
1
7
2
297
140
Pinecrest
4
1
7
2
247
135
Scotland
3
2
4
4
192
193
Fay. Jack Britt
3
2
4
5
154
177
Purnell Swett
1
4
3
5
141
243
Lumberton
0
5
1
8
151
305
Hoke County
0
5
0
9
122
281
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Lumberton, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Scotland County at Richmond Senior, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Watauga (3A)
6
0
10
0
438
111
Freedom (3A)
5
1
8
2
439
167
Alexander (3A)
3
2
7
2
351
127
Hickory (3A)
3
2
5
4
284
259
McDowell (4A)
2
4
4
6
254
314
South Caldwell (4A)
2
4
3
7
326
448
St. Stephens (3A)
2
4
3
7
250
320
West Caldwell (3A)
0
6
0
10
53
553
Friday’s games
Boone Watauga at West Caldwell, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Hickory, 7:30
Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
6
0
10
0
341
82
Crest
5
1
8
2
340
116
Kings Mountain
5
1
8
2
444
168
Stuart Cramer
3
3
6
4
271
229
Ashbrook
3
3
5
5
242
305
Burns
1
5
3
7
257
426
Forestview
1
5
3
7
230
350
North Gaston
0
6
2
8
216
398
Friday’s games
Boiling Springs Crest at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at North Gaston, 7:30
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Rowan
3
1
6
4
289
248
Statesville
2
1
6
3
292
61
East Rowan
2
1
5
4
215
195
South Iredell
2
1
4
5
196
232
Carson
1
3
3
7
216
313
North Iredell
0
3
2
7
96
357
Friday’s games
East Rowan at North Iredell, 7:30
South Iredell at China Grove Carson, 7:30
West Rowan at Statesville, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
NW Cabarrus
4
0
10
0
402
130
Cox Mill
4
0
8
2
252
126
Central Cabarrus
2
2
8
2
335
126
A.L. Brown
1
3
5
5
313
231
Jay M. Robinson
1
3
4
5
142
224
Concord
0
4
1
9
96
258
Friday’s games
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Concord, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
\u0009
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
6
0
9
1
309
51
Weddington
5
1
9
1
368
132
Sun Valley
3
2
7
2
323
168
Marvin Ridge
3
2
6
3
282
143
Cuthbertson
3
3
3
7
244
355
Monroe
2
4
5
5
304
269
Parkwood
1
5
2
8
137
361
Piedmont
0
6
2
8
168
323
Friday’s games
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Monroe, 7:30
Weddington at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ledford
8
0
9
1
345
50
North Davidson
8
0
9
1
395
40
Salisbury
5
2
5
4
212
183
Thomasville
5
3
7
3
208
128
Lexington
4
4
5
5
184
211
Oak Grove
3
4
4
5
126
225
South Rowan
3
5
3
7
155
328
East Davidson
2
6
2
8
122
286
West Davidson
1
7
2
8
116
325
Central Davidson
0
8
1
9
92
335
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30
Ledford at North Davidson, 7:30
Lexington at Thomasville, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at East Davidson, 7:30
Salisbury at South Rowan, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
5
0
10
0
571
86
Patton
4
1
6
4
193
194
Fred T. Foard
4
1
5
5
293
240
West Iredell
3
2
5
5
254
250
Bunker Hill
2
4
2
9
111
462
East Burke
0
5
1
9
145
440
Draughn
0
5
1
9
132
426
Friday’s games
Lenoir Hibriten at Morganton Patton, 7:30
Newton Foard at West Iredell, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at East Burke, 7:30
Off: Claremont Bunker Hill
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Stanly
3
0
6
3
238
256
Mount Pleasant
3
0
4
6
226
266
Anson County
1
2
4
5
281
275
Forest Hills
1
2
2
8
236
413
E. Montgomery
0
4
3
7
202
409
Friday’s games
Anson County at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Off: East Montgomery
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bandys
6
0
9
1
395
147
North Lincoln
6
0
8
2
270
191
West Lincoln
4
2
8
2
309
106
Maiden
3
3
7
3
319
172
East Lincoln
2
4
4
6
234
188
Newton-Conover
2
4
4
6
281
303
Lincolnton
1
5
2
8
153
238
Lake Norman Charter
0
6
2
8
166
362
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at North Lincoln, 7:30
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7:30
West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Point
4
0
8
2
374
136
Shelby
4
0
7
3
312
148
East Rutherford
2
2
8
2
427
226
Chase
1
3
3
7
176
311
R-S Central
1
3
2
8
106
345
East Gaston
0
4
0
10
82
439
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Shelby, 7:30
East Rutherford at East Gaston, 7:30
Forest City Chase at R-S Central, 7:30
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ashe County (2A)
6
0
8
2
426
193
Starmount (1A)
5
1
5
5
278
290
East Wilkes (1A)
4
2
7
3
277
232
Alleghany (1A)
3
3
5
5
236
194
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
3
3
5
5
248
211
Elkin (1A)
2
3
5
4
156
186
N. Wilkes (2A)
0
5
4
5
265
282
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
6
3
7
132
254
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Elkin, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at Ashe County, 7:30
East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30
West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7:30
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mountain Heritage (2A)
4
0
8
1
384
147
Mitchell (1A)
3
1
8
2
411
152
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
3
1
4
5
208
285
Polk County (1A)
1
3
2
8
201
388
Avery County (1A)
1
3
1
9
207
510
Madison (2A)
0
4
1
9
132
455
Friday’s games
Avery County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Black Mountain Owen at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
Polk County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
6
0
10
0
481
188
Bessemer City
5
1
6
4
215
214
Mtn. Island Charter
4
2
7
3
417
124
Cherryville
3
3
6
4
278
264
Comm. School of Davidson
3
3
5
5
355
331
Highland Tech
1
5
4
5
270
263
Pine Lake Prep
1
5
4
6
212
245
Union Academy
1
5
3
7
216
305
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Cherryville, 7:30
Monroe Union Academy at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek, 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Stanly
6
0
8
2
430
84
South Stanly
4
1
7
3
344
148
North Rowan
4
1
7
2
267
84
W. Montgomery
3
3
4
6
229
336
Albemarle
3
3
3
6
176
229
North Moore
1
4
2
7
154
281
Chatham Central
1
5
1
9
128
495
South Davidson
0
6
1
9
78
388
Friday’s games
Albemarle at West Montgomery, 7:30
Chatham Central at North Moore, 7:30
North Rowan at South Davidson, 7
South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Christian
3
0
9
0
381
46
Providence Day
2
1
5
5
338
180
Clt. Latin
1
2
5
4
212
164
Country Day
0
3
5
5
285
207
Friday’s games
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Metrolina Christian
4
0
7
3
353
195
Christ School
3
0
9
1
424
165
Northside Christian
2
2
5
4
189
143
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
2
2
5
5
322
311
Asheville School
2
3
6
4
338
246
Hickory Grove Christian
1
3
2
7
195
404
Victory Christian
0
4
0
8
38
206
Friday’s games
Arden Christ School at Fayetteville Trinity Academy, 7:30 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at High Point Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
Northside Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)
Hickory Grove Christian at Southlake Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville Christian
1
0
2
3
50
148
Cannon School
3
1
5
5
207
229
High Point Christian
2
1
7
3
325
210
Southlake Christian
2
1
6
4
239
210
Concord First Assembly
0
3
1
7
133
445
Christ the King
0
2
0
9
29
513
Friday’s games
Hickory Grove Christian at Southlake Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at High Point Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Statesville Christian, 7:30 (regular season)
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Cabarrus Stallions
4
3
202
187
Covenant Day
6
4
290
240
Carolina Pride
4
5
266
378
Hickory Hawks
2
8
160
368
Commonwealth Ch.
0
6
60
218
Friday’s games
Carolina Pride vs. Hartwell (GA) Sandhills Titans, at Weddington, 7:30 (regular season)
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Rock Hill
4
0
7
2
295
171
Northwestern
3
1
3
6
212
300
Nation Ford
2
2
5
5
254
268
Clover
1
3
5
5
267
229
Fort Mill
0
4
1
9
196
409
Friday’s games
Boiling Springs at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
5
0
9
1
432
184
York
4
1
5
4
197
170
Ridge View
3
2
6
3
323
163
Lancaster
2
3
6
4
289
217
Westwood
1
4
5
4
251
153
Richland NE
0
5
1
8
35
363
Friday’s games
Richland Northeast at Columbia Flora, 7:30
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
4
0
10
0
363
144
Indian Land
3
1
5
5
161
198
Camden
2
2
6
3
325
127
Fairfield Central
1
3
2
8
253
370
Keenan
0
4
1
8
129
446
Friday’s games
No games
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Dillon
4
0
7
0
322
48
Aynor
3
1
6
1
244
163
Loris
2
2
3
5
197
271
Lake City
2
2
3
6
151
301
Marion
1
3
1
6
129
222
Cheraw
0
4
2
7
220
358
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Aynor, 7:30
Loris at Lake City, 7:30
Marion at Dillon, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Buford
6
0
7
3
299
211
North Central
5
1
7
3
295
183
Pageland Central
3
2
5
4
283
205
Chesterfield
3
3
5
5
303
313
Andrew Jackson
2
4
5
5
228
195
Lee Central
1
4
2
7
159
167
Lewisville
0
6
0
10
181
493
Friday’s games
Pageland Central at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lamar
3
0
7
1
305
67
McBee
2
1
2
7
134
333
Great Falls
0
3
4
4
116
248
Timmonsville
1
2
5
5
183
143
Friday’s games
McBee at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
2
8
77
305
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Statesville Christian, 7:30
