Rocky River senior linebacker Jaylon Sharpe is the reigning Southwestern 4A player of the year
High School Sports

Charlotte-area prep football standings by conference; Friday’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 30, 2018 12:21 PM

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

4

0



7

1

304

87

Ardrey Kell

4

1



4

6

145

261

Providence

3

1



4

5

227

243

Harding

2

2



2

7

112

342

South Meck

1

3



2

7

142

254

Olympic

1

4



2

8

227

368

Berry Academy

0

4



0

9

104

367

Friday’s games

Olympic at Harding, 7

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Off: Ardrey Kell\u0009

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Butler

5

0



7

2

338

206

Myers Park

4

1



8

1

401

103

Porter Ridge

4

2



6

4

373

209

Hickory Ridge

3

2



5

4

244

156

Independence

2

3



5

4

216

280

Rocky River

2

3



4

5

176

253

Garinger

1

5



2

8

158

347

East Mecklenburg

0

5



1

8

141

366

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7

Garinger at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Myers Park, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hough

5

0



9

0

368

87

Mallard Creek

5

0



8

0

405

45

Vance

4

1



8

1

330

89

Mooresville

3

2



7

2

277

165

West Charlotte

2

3



5

4

185

243

North Meck

1

4



5

4

284

253

Lake Norman

0

5



2

7

103

298

Hopewell

0

5



0

9

110

431

Friday’s games

Lake Norman at Hopewell, 7

Mallard Creek at Hough, 7

North Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Charlotte at Mooresville, 7:30

SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Richmond

5

0



8

1

353

115

Fay. 71st

4

1



7

2

297

140

Pinecrest

4

1

7

2

247

135

Scotland

3

2



4

4

192

193

Fay. Jack Britt

3

2



4

5

154

177

Purnell Swett

1

4



3

5

141

243

Lumberton

0

5



1

8

151

305

Hoke County

0

5



0

9

122

281

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Lumberton, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Scotland County at Richmond Senior, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Watauga (3A)

6

0

10

0

438

111

Freedom (3A)

5

1



8

2

439

167

Alexander (3A)

3

2



7

2

351

127

Hickory (3A)

3

2



5

4

284

259

McDowell (4A)

2

4



4

6

254

314

South Caldwell (4A)

2

4



3

7

326

448

St. Stephens (3A)

2

4

3

7

250

320

West Caldwell (3A)

0

6



0

10

53

553

Friday’s games

Boone Watauga at West Caldwell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Hickory, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

6

0



10

0

341

82

Crest

5

1



8

2

340

116

Kings Mountain

5

1



8

2

444

168

Stuart Cramer

3

3



6

4

271

229

Ashbrook

3

3



5

5

242

305

Burns

1

5



3

7

257

426

Forestview

1

5



3

7

230

350

North Gaston

0

6



2

8

216

398

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs Crest at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at North Gaston, 7:30

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Rowan

3

1



6

4

289

248

Statesville

2

1



6

3

292

61

East Rowan

2

1



5

4

215

195

South Iredell

2

1

4

5

196

232

Carson

1

3



3

7

216

313

North Iredell

0

3



2

7

96

357

Friday’s games

East Rowan at North Iredell, 7:30

South Iredell at China Grove Carson, 7:30

West Rowan at Statesville, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

NW Cabarrus

4

0



10

0

402

130

Cox Mill

4

0



8

2

252

126

Central Cabarrus

2

2

8

2

335

126

A.L. Brown

1

3



5

5

313

231

Jay M. Robinson

1

3



4

5

142

224

Concord

0

4



1

9

96

258

Friday’s games

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Concord, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

\u0009

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

6

0



9

1

309

51

Weddington

5

1



9

1

368

132

Sun Valley

3

2



7

2

323

168

Marvin Ridge

3

2



6

3

282

143

Cuthbertson

3

3



3

7

244

355

Monroe

2

4



5

5

304

269

Parkwood

1

5



2

8

137

361

Piedmont

0

6



2

8

168

323

Friday’s games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Monroe, 7:30

Weddington at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ledford

8

0



9

1

345

50

North Davidson

8

0



9

1

395

40

Salisbury

5

2

5

4

212

183

Thomasville

5

3



7

3

208

128

Lexington

4

4



5

5

184

211

Oak Grove

3

4



4

5

126

225

South Rowan

3

5



3

7

155

328

East Davidson

2

6



2

8

122

286

West Davidson

1

7



2

8

116

325

Central Davidson

0

8



1

9

92

335

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30

Ledford at North Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at Thomasville, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at East Davidson, 7:30

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

5

0



10

0

571

86

Patton

4

1



6

4

193

194

Fred T. Foard

4

1



5

5

293

240

West Iredell

3

2



5

5

254

250

Bunker Hill

2

4



2

9

111

462

East Burke

0

5



1

9

145

440

Draughn

0

5



1

9

132

426

Friday’s games

Lenoir Hibriten at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Newton Foard at West Iredell, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at East Burke, 7:30

Off: Claremont Bunker Hill

ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Stanly

3

0



6

3

238

256

Mount Pleasant

3

0

4

6

226

266

Anson County

1

2



4

5

281

275

Forest Hills

1

2



2

8

236

413

E. Montgomery

0

4



3

7

202

409

Friday’s games

Anson County at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Off: East Montgomery

SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Bandys

6

0



9

1

395

147

North Lincoln

6

0



8

2

270

191

West Lincoln

4

2



8

2

309

106

Maiden

3

3



7

3

319

172

East Lincoln

2

4



4

6

234

188

Newton-Conover

2

4



4

6

281

303

Lincolnton

1

5



2

8

153

238

Lake Norman Charter

0

6



2

8

166

362

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at North Lincoln, 7:30

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7:30

West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Point

4

0



8

2

374

136

Shelby

4

0



7

3

312

148

East Rutherford

2

2



8

2

427

226

Chase

1

3



3

7

176

311

R-S Central

1

3



2

8

106

345

East Gaston

0

4



0

10

82

439

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Shelby, 7:30

East Rutherford at East Gaston, 7:30

Forest City Chase at R-S Central, 7:30

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ashe County (2A)

6

0

8

2

426

193

Starmount (1A)

5

1



5

5

278

290

East Wilkes (1A)

4

2



7

3

277

232

Alleghany (1A)

3

3



5

5

236

194

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

3

3



5

5

248

211

Elkin (1A)

2

3



5

4

156

186

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

5



4

5

265

282

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

6



3

7

132

254

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Elkin, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at Ashe County, 7:30

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mountain Heritage (2A)

4

0



8

1

384

147

Mitchell (1A)

3

1



8

2

411

152

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

3

1



4

5

208

285

Polk County (1A)

1

3



2

8

201

388

Avery County (1A)

1

3



1

9

207

510

Madison (2A)

0

4



1

9

132

455

Friday’s games

Avery County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Black Mountain Owen at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Polk County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

6

0



10

0

481

188

Bessemer City

5

1



6

4

215

214

Mtn. Island Charter

4

2



7

3

417

124

Cherryville

3

3



6

4

278

264

Comm. School of Davidson

3

3



5

5

355

331

Highland Tech

1

5



4

5

270

263

Pine Lake Prep

1

5



4

6

212

245

Union Academy

1

5



3

7

216

305

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Cherryville, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek, 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Stanly

6

0



8

2

430

84

South Stanly

4

1



7

3

344

148

North Rowan

4

1



7

2

267

84

W. Montgomery

3

3

4

6

229

336

Albemarle

3

3



3

6

176

229

North Moore

1

4



2

7

154

281

Chatham Central

1

5



1

9

128

495

South Davidson

0

6



1

9

78

388

Friday’s games

Albemarle at West Montgomery, 7:30

Chatham Central at North Moore, 7:30

North Rowan at South Davidson, 7

South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Christian

3

0



9

0

381

46

Providence Day

2

1



5

5

338

180

Clt. Latin

1

2



5

4

212

164

Country Day

0

3



5

5

285

207

Friday’s games

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Metrolina Christian

4

0



7

3

353

195

Christ School

3

0



9

1

424

165

Northside Christian

2

2



5

4

189

143

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

2

2



5

5

322

311

Asheville School

2

3



6

4

338

246

Hickory Grove Christian

1

3



2

7

195

404

Victory Christian

0

4



0

8

38

206

Friday’s games

Arden Christ School at Fayetteville Trinity Academy, 7:30 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at High Point Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

Northside Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)

Hickory Grove Christian at Southlake Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)

PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville Christian

1

0



2

3

50

148

Cannon School

3

1



5

5

207

229

High Point Christian

2

1



7

3

325

210

Southlake Christian

2

1



6

4

239

210

Concord First Assembly

0

3



1

7

133

445

Christ the King

0

2



0

9

29

513

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at Southlake Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff quarterfinal)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at High Point Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Statesville Christian, 7:30 (regular season)

N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Cabarrus Stallions

4

3

202

187

Covenant Day

6

4

290

240

Carolina Pride

4

5

266

378

Hickory Hawks

2

8

160

368

Commonwealth Ch.

0

6

60

218

Friday’s games

Carolina Pride vs. Hartwell (GA) Sandhills Titans, at Weddington, 7:30 (regular season)

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Rock Hill

4

0



7

2

295

171

Northwestern

3

1



3

6

212

300

Nation Ford

2

2



5

5

254

268

Clover

1

3



5

5

267

229

Fort Mill

0

4



1

9

196

409

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

5

0



9

1

432

184

York

4

1



5

4

197

170

Ridge View

3

2



6

3

323

163

Lancaster

2

3



6

4

289

217

Westwood

1

4



5

4

251

153

Richland NE

0

5



1

8

35

363

Friday’s games

Richland Northeast at Columbia Flora, 7:30

REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

4

0

10

0

363

144

Indian Land

3

1



5

5

161

198

Camden

2

2



6

3

325

127

Fairfield Central

1

3



2

8

253

370

Keenan

0

4



1

8

129

446

Friday’s games

No games

REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Dillon

4

0



7

0

322

48

Aynor

3

1



6

1

244

163

Loris

2

2



3

5

197

271

Lake City

2

2



3

6

151

301

Marion

1

3



1

6

129

222

Cheraw

0

4



2

7

220

358

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Aynor, 7:30

Loris at Lake City, 7:30

Marion at Dillon, 7:30

REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Buford

6

0

7

3

299

211

North Central

5

1



7

3

295

183

Pageland Central

3

2



5

4

283

205

Chesterfield

3

3



5

5

303

313

Andrew Jackson

2

4



5

5

228

195

Lee Central

1

4



2

7

159

167

Lewisville

0

6



0

10

181

493

Friday’s games

Pageland Central at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

3

0



7

1

305

67

McBee

2

1



2

7

134

333

Great Falls

0

3



4

4

116

248

Timmonsville

1

2



5

5

183

143

Friday’s games

McBee at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30

S.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

2

8

77

305

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Statesville Christian, 7:30

