Mallard Creek High, which faces Hough Friday, is No. 2 in the latest Associated Press 4A poll. Hough is ranked third.
High School Sports

Wake Forest, Mallard Creek still atop latest Associated Press statewide football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 30, 2018 03:52 PM

Wake Forest High and Mallard Creek remain 1-2 in the latest Associated Press N.C. 4A statewide prep football poll.

Wake Forest received nine first-place votes from an 11-member statewide panel, that includes the Observer. Mallard Creek got two.

The Mavericks play No. 3-ranked Hough on the road Friday.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 30, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:



^Class 4-A=

† 1. Wake Forest (9) (8-0) 108 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (8-0) 101 2

† 3. Cornelius Hough (9-0) 84 3

† 4. East Forsyth (9-0) 74 T4

† 5. Richmond County (8-1) 67 T4

† 6. Charlotte Vance (8-1) 50 6

† 7. South Central Pitt (9-0) 45 7

† 8. Charlotte Myers Park (8-1) 26 8

† 9. Matthews Butler (7-2) 21 10

†10. Hope Mills South View (9-1) 19 9

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Havelock (10) (8-0) 109 1

† 2. Jacksonville (7-0) 86 2

† 3. Charlotte Catholic (9-1) 85 3

† 4. Gastonia Huss (10-0) 78 4

† 5. Southern Nash (7-0) 64 5

† 6. Weddington (9-1) 45 6

† 7. Watauga County (10-0) 35 8

† 8. Charlotte Christian (1) (9-0) 33 7

† 9. Shelby Crest (8-2) 26 9

†10. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0) 24 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (9) (10-0) 108 1

† 2. Reidsville (2) (9-0) 97 2

† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-0) 92 3

† 4. North Davidson (9-1) 70 5

† 5. South Granville (10-0) 60 6

† 6. Randleman (10-0) 52 7

† 7. South Columbus (9-0) 38 9

† 8. Belmont South Point (8-2) 22 10

† 9. Clinton (6-1) 15 NR

†10. East Duplin (6-2) 14 4

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: SouthWest Edgecombe 10 <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (11) (9-0) 110 1

† 2. Mt. Airy (10-0) 97 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (8-1) 85 3

† 4. Murphy (8-1) 78 4

† 5. North Stanly (8-2) 53 5

† 6. Pamlico County (8-1) 45 6

† 7. Mitchell County (8-2) 41 7

† 8. Thomas Jefferson (10-0) 28 8

† 9. North Rowan (7-2) 23 9

†10. Princeton (8-0) 20 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: East Surry 13, Northampton 10. <

† ___

† All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Goldsboro News-Argus, Goldsboro; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.





