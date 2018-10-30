Wake Forest, Mallard Creek still atop latest Associated Press statewide football poll

Wake Forest High and Mallard Creek remain 1-2 in the latest Associated Press N.C. 4A statewide prep football poll.
Wake Forest received nine first-place votes from an 11-member statewide panel, that includes the Observer. Mallard Creek got two.
The Mavericks play No. 3-ranked Hough on the road Friday.
▪ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 30, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
^Class 4-A=
† 1. Wake Forest (9) (8-0) 108 1
† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (8-0) 101 2
† 3. Cornelius Hough (9-0) 84 3
† 4. East Forsyth (9-0) 74 T4
† 5. Richmond County (8-1) 67 T4
† 6. Charlotte Vance (8-1) 50 6
† 7. South Central Pitt (9-0) 45 7
† 8. Charlotte Myers Park (8-1) 26 8
† 9. Matthews Butler (7-2) 21 10
†10. Hope Mills South View (9-1) 19 9
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Havelock (10) (8-0) 109 1
† 2. Jacksonville (7-0) 86 2
† 3. Charlotte Catholic (9-1) 85 3
† 4. Gastonia Huss (10-0) 78 4
† 5. Southern Nash (7-0) 64 5
† 6. Weddington (9-1) 45 6
† 7. Watauga County (10-0) 35 8
† 8. Charlotte Christian (1) (9-0) 33 7
† 9. Shelby Crest (8-2) 26 9
†10. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0) 24 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (9) (10-0) 108 1
† 2. Reidsville (2) (9-0) 97 2
† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-0) 92 3
† 4. North Davidson (9-1) 70 5
† 5. South Granville (10-0) 60 6
† 6. Randleman (10-0) 52 7
† 7. South Columbus (9-0) 38 9
† 8. Belmont South Point (8-2) 22 10
† 9. Clinton (6-1) 15 NR
†10. East Duplin (6-2) 14 4
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: SouthWest Edgecombe 10 <
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (11) (9-0) 110 1
† 2. Mt. Airy (10-0) 97 2
† 3. Edenton Holmes (8-1) 85 3
† 4. Murphy (8-1) 78 4
† 5. North Stanly (8-2) 53 5
† 6. Pamlico County (8-1) 45 6
† 7. Mitchell County (8-2) 41 7
† 8. Thomas Jefferson (10-0) 28 8
† 9. North Rowan (7-2) 23 9
†10. Princeton (8-0) 20 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: East Surry 13, Northampton 10. <
¶
† ___
† All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Goldsboro News-Argus, Goldsboro; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
