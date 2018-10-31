Three CMS teams fell in the NCHSAA playoffs Tuesday
High School Sports

3 Mecklenburg County volleyball teams ousted in NCHSAA playoffs

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 31, 2018 12:50 PM

The Charlotte area’s hopes of winning high school volleyball state championships took a big hit Tuesday, with Providence, Mallard Creek and two-time defending champion Community School of Davidson losing quarterfinal matches.

Only two area schools – top seed Marvin Ridge in 3A and upstart West Iredell in 2A – will be playing Thursday in state semifinal matches.

Providence and Mallard Creek dropped matches in the 4A Western Regionals, and the state’s final four in 4A are three Raleigh-area schools and Pfafftown Reagan from the Winston-Salem area.

Community School of Davidson, seeking its third straight 1A crown, was swept by top-seeded East Surry.

Semifinal matches are Thursday, with state championships set for Saturday.

Boys’ soccer

REGULAR SEASON

BIG SOUTH 3A

North Gaston 3, Lawndale Burns 2

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The Vikings managed to gain a share of the three-way tie for the conference championship.

Kannapolis Brown 4, Concord Cox Mill 1: The Wonders raced to a 3-0 halftime lead and spoiled Cox Mill’s hopes of an outright conference title. The outcome left the teams tied at 7-3, part of a three-way championship tie with Central Cabarrus. Axel Martinez scored two goals for the Wonders.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Unionville Piedmont 1: Ben Patrick and Carson Brown scored for the Cavaliers.

Weddington 2, Monroe Parkwood 2 (Weddington won 2-1 on PK’s): Jordan Gaines and Simeon Kolev scored for the Warriors in regulation, and Parkwood’s goals came from Jonpaul Escobal and Sam Botzenhart.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 5, North Stanly 1

NONCONFERENCE

East Rowan 9, South Stanly 0: Alex Kalogeromitros scored four goals and an assist for the Mustangs. Kalogeromitros finished the regular season with 40 goals.

Mooresville Carolina International 5, Mooresville Langtree Charter 4 (OT): Mark Sanders scored four goals, including the game-winner.

Morganton Freedom 3, Morganton Patton 1

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2, Hough 0: Hough traveled to Raleigh and dropped this meeting of 4A powers. Hough finished the regular season 17-6, while Cardinal Gibbons posted a 16-3-2 mark.

Girls’ volleyball

(individual set scores in parentheses)

4A PLAYOFFS

Cary Panther Creek 3, Mallard Creek 1: The Mavericks finished with a 24-9 record.

Pfafftown Reagan 3, Providence 0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-18): The visiting Panthers closed the season at 22-9.

3A PLAYOFFS

Marvin Ridge 3, Boone Watauga 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-15): The top-seeded Mavericks improved to 42-2 and will face second-seeded West Henderson (32-2) at home in Thursday’s state semifinals. Marvin Ridge got 10 kills from Mac Russ and 11 digs and 28 assists from Adriana Jordan. Watauga’s Brooke Byrd had 10 kills.

West Henderson 3, China Grove Carson 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-11): Carson’s season ended with a 26-4 record.

2A PLAYOFFS

West Davidson 3, Newton Foard 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-21): West Davidson, the unbeaten (25-0) fourth seed, swept top-seeded Fred T. Foard. The Tigers finished 24-3.

West Iredell 3, Hendersonville 2 (25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 15-25, 15-9): The 14th-seeded Warriors continued their improbable run, improving to 18-12 after a 14-12 regular season. They will face unbeaten West Davidson in Thursday’s semifinals.

1A PLAYOFFS

East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-18): The Spartans’ season ended at 23-7.

NCHSAA Volleyball/Tennis Playoff Pairings

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West

Pfafftown Reagan 3, Providence 0

Cary Panther Creek 3, Mallard Creek 1

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 3, Raleigh Broughton 0

Cary Green Hope 3, Winterville South Central 0

Thursday’s semifinals

Pfafftown Reagan (23-5) at Cary Panther Creek (17-4)

Cary Green Hope (26-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-3)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West

Marvin Ridge 3, Boone Watauga 0

West Henderson 3, China Grove Carson 0

East

Greenville Conley 3, Southern Alamance 1

Chapel Hill 3, Clayton Cleveland 0

Thursday’s semifinals

West Henderson (32-2) at Marvin Ridge (42-2)

Chapel Hill (28-5) at Greenville Conley (25-0)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West

West Davidson 3, Newton Foard 0

West Iredell 3, Hendersonville 2

East

Trinity Wheatmore 3, Ayden-Grifton 2

Currituck County 3, South Granville 0

Thursday’s semifinals

West Iredell (18-12) at West Davidson (25-0)

Trinity Wheatmore (25-4) at Currituck County (20-6)

Class 1A

Saturday’s third round

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West

East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0

Polk County 3, Allegheny 1

East

Louisburg 3, Lakewood 0

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 3, Perquimans 0

Thursday’s semifinals

Polk County (19-8) at East Surry (25-4)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (22-5) at Louisburg (27-1)

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Raleigh Sanderson 5, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 4

Cary Green Hope 5, Cary Panther Creek 2

Hough 5, Mooresville 0

Myers Park def. Ardrey Kell, score NA

Wednesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Sanderson (18-3) at Cary Green Hope (17-0)

Hough (14-1) at Myers Park (20-1)

Class 3A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Wilmington New Hanover 6, Clayton 0

East Chapel Hill def. Chapel Hill, score NA

Concord def. Concord Cox Mill, score NA

Charlotte Catholic 7, Marvin Ridge 2

Wednesday’s semifinals

East Chapel Hill (20-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (13-0)

Concord (16-3) vs. Charlotte Catholic (22-0), at South Mecklenburg

Class 2A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Newport Croatan 1

Durham School of Arts def. N.C. Science of Science and Math, score NA

Surry Central def. Salisbury, score NA

Maiden 5, Hendersonville 3

Wednesday’s semifinals

Durham School of Arts (21-3) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-0)

Maiden (17-3) at Surry Central (18-1)

Class 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Lejeune 5, Edenton Holmes 4

Raleigh Charter def. Wake Forest Franklin Academy, score NA

East Surry 5, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 4

Wednesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Charter (14-3) at Lejeune (9-1)

East Surry (19-2) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-1)

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

