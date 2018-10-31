3 Mecklenburg County volleyball teams ousted in NCHSAA playoffs

The Charlotte area’s hopes of winning high school volleyball state championships took a big hit Tuesday, with Providence, Mallard Creek and two-time defending champion Community School of Davidson losing quarterfinal matches.
Only two area schools – top seed Marvin Ridge in 3A and upstart West Iredell in 2A – will be playing Thursday in state semifinal matches.
Providence and Mallard Creek dropped matches in the 4A Western Regionals, and the state’s final four in 4A are three Raleigh-area schools and Pfafftown Reagan from the Winston-Salem area.
Community School of Davidson, seeking its third straight 1A crown, was swept by top-seeded East Surry.
Semifinal matches are Thursday, with state championships set for Saturday.
Boys’ soccer
REGULAR SEASON
BIG SOUTH 3A
North Gaston 3, Lawndale Burns 2
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 2, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The Vikings managed to gain a share of the three-way tie for the conference championship.
Kannapolis Brown 4, Concord Cox Mill 1: The Wonders raced to a 3-0 halftime lead and spoiled Cox Mill’s hopes of an outright conference title. The outcome left the teams tied at 7-3, part of a three-way championship tie with Central Cabarrus. Axel Martinez scored two goals for the Wonders.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Unionville Piedmont 1: Ben Patrick and Carson Brown scored for the Cavaliers.
Weddington 2, Monroe Parkwood 2 (Weddington won 2-1 on PK’s): Jordan Gaines and Simeon Kolev scored for the Warriors in regulation, and Parkwood’s goals came from Jonpaul Escobal and Sam Botzenhart.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 5, North Stanly 1
NONCONFERENCE
East Rowan 9, South Stanly 0: Alex Kalogeromitros scored four goals and an assist for the Mustangs. Kalogeromitros finished the regular season with 40 goals.
Mooresville Carolina International 5, Mooresville Langtree Charter 4 (OT): Mark Sanders scored four goals, including the game-winner.
Morganton Freedom 3, Morganton Patton 1
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2, Hough 0: Hough traveled to Raleigh and dropped this meeting of 4A powers. Hough finished the regular season 17-6, while Cardinal Gibbons posted a 16-3-2 mark.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
4A PLAYOFFS
Cary Panther Creek 3, Mallard Creek 1: The Mavericks finished with a 24-9 record.
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Providence 0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-18): The visiting Panthers closed the season at 22-9.
3A PLAYOFFS
Marvin Ridge 3, Boone Watauga 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-15): The top-seeded Mavericks improved to 42-2 and will face second-seeded West Henderson (32-2) at home in Thursday’s state semifinals. Marvin Ridge got 10 kills from Mac Russ and 11 digs and 28 assists from Adriana Jordan. Watauga’s Brooke Byrd had 10 kills.
West Henderson 3, China Grove Carson 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-11): Carson’s season ended with a 26-4 record.
2A PLAYOFFS
West Davidson 3, Newton Foard 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-21): West Davidson, the unbeaten (25-0) fourth seed, swept top-seeded Fred T. Foard. The Tigers finished 24-3.
West Iredell 3, Hendersonville 2 (25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 15-25, 15-9): The 14th-seeded Warriors continued their improbable run, improving to 18-12 after a 14-12 regular season. They will face unbeaten West Davidson in Thursday’s semifinals.
1A PLAYOFFS
East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-18): The Spartans’ season ended at 23-7.
NCHSAA Volleyball/Tennis Playoff Pairings
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Providence 0
Cary Panther Creek 3, Mallard Creek 1
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 3, Raleigh Broughton 0
Cary Green Hope 3, Winterville South Central 0
Thursday’s semifinals
Pfafftown Reagan (23-5) at Cary Panther Creek (17-4)
Cary Green Hope (26-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-3)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West
Marvin Ridge 3, Boone Watauga 0
West Henderson 3, China Grove Carson 0
East
Greenville Conley 3, Southern Alamance 1
Chapel Hill 3, Clayton Cleveland 0
Thursday’s semifinals
West Henderson (32-2) at Marvin Ridge (42-2)
Chapel Hill (28-5) at Greenville Conley (25-0)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West
West Davidson 3, Newton Foard 0
West Iredell 3, Hendersonville 2
East
Trinity Wheatmore 3, Ayden-Grifton 2
Currituck County 3, South Granville 0
Thursday’s semifinals
West Iredell (18-12) at West Davidson (25-0)
Trinity Wheatmore (25-4) at Currituck County (20-6)
Class 1A
Saturday’s third round
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West
East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0
Polk County 3, Allegheny 1
East
Louisburg 3, Lakewood 0
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 3, Perquimans 0
Thursday’s semifinals
Polk County (19-8) at East Surry (25-4)
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (22-5) at Louisburg (27-1)
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Raleigh Sanderson 5, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 4
Cary Green Hope 5, Cary Panther Creek 2
Hough 5, Mooresville 0
Myers Park def. Ardrey Kell, score NA
Wednesday’s semifinals
Raleigh Sanderson (18-3) at Cary Green Hope (17-0)
Hough (14-1) at Myers Park (20-1)
Class 3A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Wilmington New Hanover 6, Clayton 0
East Chapel Hill def. Chapel Hill, score NA
Concord def. Concord Cox Mill, score NA
Charlotte Catholic 7, Marvin Ridge 2
Wednesday’s semifinals
East Chapel Hill (20-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (13-0)
Concord (16-3) vs. Charlotte Catholic (22-0), at South Mecklenburg
Class 2A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Newport Croatan 1
Durham School of Arts def. N.C. Science of Science and Math, score NA
Surry Central def. Salisbury, score NA
Maiden 5, Hendersonville 3
Wednesday’s semifinals
Durham School of Arts (21-3) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-0)
Maiden (17-3) at Surry Central (18-1)
Class 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Lejeune 5, Edenton Holmes 4
Raleigh Charter def. Wake Forest Franklin Academy, score NA
East Surry 5, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 4
Wednesday’s semifinals
Raleigh Charter (14-3) at Lejeune (9-1)
East Surry (19-2) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-1)
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
