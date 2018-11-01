When, where this week’s high school football games will be played

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Lake Norman (2-7, 0-5) at Hopewell (0-9, 0-5), 7
Mallard Creek (8-0, 5-0) at Hough (9-0, 5-0), 7
North Mecklenburg (5-4, 1-4) at Vance (8-1, 4-1), 7
West Charlotte (5-4, 2-3) at Mooresville (7-2, 3-2)
So Meck 7 4A
Olympic (2-8, 1-4) at Harding (2-7, 2-2), 7
Providence (4-5, 3-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-7, 1-3), 7
West Mecklenburg (7-1, 4-0) at Berry Academy (0-9, 0-4), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Butler, canceled
Garinger at Rocky River, canceled
Independence at Myers Park, canceled
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, canceled
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Seventy-First (7-2, 4-1) at Fayetteville Britt (4-5, 3-2)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (3-5, 1-4) at Lumberton (1-8, 0-5)
Raeford Hoke County (0-9, 0-5) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (7-2, 4-1)
Scotland County (4-4, 3-2) at Richmond Senior (8-1, 5-0)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Boone Watauga (10-0, 6-0) at West Caldwell (0-10, 0-6)
Hickory St. Stephens (3-7, 2-4) at Hickory (5-4, 3-2)
Marion McDowell (4-6, 2-4) at Morganton Freedom (8-2, 5-1)
South Caldwell (3-7, 2-4) at Alexander Central (7-2, 3-2)
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-1) at Kings Mountain (8-2, 5-1)
Gastonia Forestview (3-7, 1-5) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (6-4, 3-3)
Gastonia Huss (10-0, 6-0) at Gastonia Ashbrook (5-5, 3-3)
Lawndale Burns (3-7, 1-5) at North Gaston (2-8, 0-6)
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan (5-4, 2-1) at North Iredell (2-7, 0-3)
South Iredell (4-5, 2-1) at China Grove Carson (3-7, 1-3)
West Rowan (6-4, 3-1) at Statesville (6-3, 2-1)
South Piedmont 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson (4-5, 1-3) at Central Cabarrus (8-2, 2-2)
Kannapolis Brown (5-5, 1-3) at Concord (1-9, 0-4)
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley (7-2, 3-2) at Unionville Piedmont (2-8, 0-6)
Marvin Ridge (6-3, 3-2) at Charlotte Catholic (9-1, 6-0)
Monroe Parkwood (2-8, 1-5) at Monroe (5-5, 2-4)
Weddington (9-1, 5-1) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3-7, 3-3)
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (1-9, 0-8) at West Davidson (2-8, 1-7)
Ledford (9-1, 8-0) at North Davidson (9-1, 8-0)
Lexington (5-5, 4-4) at Thomasville (7-3, 5-3)
Midway Oak Grove (4-5, 3-4) at East Davidson (2-8, 2-6)
Salisbury (5-4, 5-2) at South Rowan (3-7, 3-5)
Foothills 2A
Lenoir Hibriten (10-0, 5-0) at Morganton Patton (6-4, 4-1)
Newton Foard (5-5, 4-1) at West Iredell (5-5, 3-2)
Valdese Draughn (1-9, 0-5) at East Burke (1-9, 0-5)
Rocky River 2A
Anson County (4-5, 1-2) at Marshville Forest Hills (2-8, 1-2)
West Stanly (6-3, 3-0) at Mount Pleasant (4-6, 3-0)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (9-1, 6-0) at North Lincoln (8-2, 6-0)
Lincolnton (2-8, 1-5) at Maiden (7-3, 3-3)
Newton-Conover (4-6, 2-4) at East Lincoln (4-6, 2-4)
West Lincoln (8-2, 4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (2-8, 0-6), 7
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point (8-2, 4-0) at Shelby (7-3, 4-0)
East Rutherford (8-2, 2-2) at East Gaston (0-10, 0-4)
Forest City Chase (3-7, 1-3) at R-S Central (2-8, 1-3)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany (5-5, 3-3) at Elkin (5-4, 2-3)
Boonville Starmount (5-5, 5-1) at Ashe County (8-2, 6-0)
East Wilkes (7-3, 4-2) at Wilkes Central (5-5, 3-3)
West Wilkes (3-7, 0-6) at North Wilkes (4-5, 0-5)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County (1-9, 1-3) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (8-1, 4-0)
Black Mountain Owen (4-5, 3-1) at Bakersville Mitchell County (8-2, 3-1)
Polk County (2-8, 1-3) at Marshall Madison County (1-9, 0-4)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (6-4, 5-1) at Cherryville (6-4, 3-3)
Monroe Union Academy (3-7, 1-5) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (10-0, 6-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-6, 1-5) vs. Community School of Davidson (5-5, 3-3), at Mallard Creek, 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (7-3, 4-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (4-5, 1-5)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (3-6, 3-3) at West Montgomery (4-6, 3-3)
Chatham Central (1-9, 1-5) at North Moore (2-7, 1-4)
North Rowan (7-2, 4-1) at South Davidson (1-9, 0-6), 7
South Stanly (7-3, 4-1) at North Stanly (8-2, 6-0)
Nonconference
Carolina Pride (4-5) vs. Fayetteville Sandhills Titans (4-4), at Weddington
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (2-8) at Statesville Christian (2-3)
NCISAA playoffs
Division I semifinals
No. 4 Providence Day (5-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arden Christ School (9-1) at No. 2 Fayetteville Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30
Division II quarterfinals
No. 6 Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (5-5) at No. 3 High Point Christian (7-3), 7:30
No. 5 Covenant Day (6-4) at No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (5-5), 7
Division III quarterfinals
No. 6 Hickory Grove Christian (2-7) at No. 3 Southlake Christian (6-4), 7
No. 5 Northside Christian (5-4) at No. 4 Harrells Christian (4-4), 7:30
SATURDAY
Northwest Cabarrus (10-0, 4-0) at Concord Cox Mill (8-2, 4-0)
South Carolina
S.C. Region 4 2A
Pageland Central (5-4, 3-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (2-7, 1-4)
S.C. nonconference
Boiling Springs (5-5) at Rock Hill Northwestern (3-6)
McBee (2-7) at Green Sea-Floyds (5-3)
