Hough vs. Mallard Creek: Conference title, top seed in playoffs may be at stake

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings are noted)
No. 1 Mallard Creek (8-0, 5-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 2 Hough (9-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.: In a close game like this, factors like penalties can make a difference. Each team has encountered penalty problems at times this year. Hough’s defense must prevent big plays and try to wear down the powerful Mavericks’ defense. At stake: probably the conference title and possibly a No. 1 regional playoff seed.
Providence Day (5-5) at No. 3 Charlotte Christian (9-0), 7 p.m.: This private schools Division II playoff semifinal is, of course, a rematch of last week’s 33-32 Knights’ comeback win over Providence Day. Was last week an aberration, or have the Chargers found the key to scoring on Charlotte Christian’s powerful defense?
Scotland County (4-4, 3-2 Sandhills 4A) at No. 6 Richmond Senior (8-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.: This is among the state’s fiercest rivalries, and the Raiders also could be in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the West 4AA playoffs. Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood has thrown for 19 touchdowns with only one interception. The Scots are improved after a shaky start.
Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-1 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (8-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.: While unbeaten Gastonia Huss goes for the conference title against rival Gastonia Ashbrook, these neighborhood rivals battle for the No. 2 spot. Kings Mountain has won this game the past two years, including a 38-14 drubbing last fall.
Catawba Bandys (9-1, 6-0 South Fork 2A) at North Lincoln (8-2, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.: Who saw this coming as a title game? Maiden, East Lincoln and West Lincoln were preseason favorites, but Bandys’ explosive offense and North Lincoln’s strong ground game will decide the champion.
Belmont South Point (8-2, 4-0 Southwestern 2A) at Shelby (7-3, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.: After some early-season slips, we have the title game that was expected. South Point running back Naseem Jones has rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 19 TDs. Shelby QB Isaiah Bess has thrown for almost 2,500 yards.
Saturday
No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus (10-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at No. 16 Concord Cox Mill (8-2, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tyrese Black (1,734 rushing yards, 26 TDs) leads Northwest Cabarrus’ bid for a perfect regular season. But Cox Mill has won five straight, and its losses this year were to unbeaten Gastonia Huss and 4A North Mecklenburg.
