Mallard Creek grinds out 26-10 win over Hough

No passing game, no problem for Mallard Creek.
Not Friday night, at least. The No. 1-ranked Mavericks toppled second-ranked Hough 26-10 in a battle of I-Meck 4A unbeatens, despite totaling only 3 passing yards.
It didn’t matter, because Mallard Creek took a big step toward a conference title by gaining 419 yards on the ground. That included 261 second-half yards, and 134 of those came in the final period, when the Mavericks scored two closing touchdowns and kept Hough’s offense largely off the field.
Charles Mincey Jr. ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns, one on an 80-yard scamper.
Maverick quarterback Casey Kelly’s passing game was held in check, but Kelly did his damage on the ground, carrying 20 times for 142 yards. Several times, he broke tackles for key first downs.
Meanwhile, the Mallard Creek defense got stronger as the game went on. The Mavericks held Hough to 90 total yards in the second half. The Huskies had only 1 yard net offense over the final period and a half.
The Maverick defense tightened after Hough had narrowed the gap to 13-10 with 5:48 left in the third quarter, capping an 89-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by Kennique Bonner-Steward.
On its first possession of the fourth quarter, Mallard Creek went 55 yards in six plays, capped by Nick Treco’s 24-yard touchdown run.
After forcing a three-and-out on Hough’s next possession, the Mavericks executed a morale-sapping 76-yard touchdown drive that ate up nearly six minutes. Mincey’s 14-yard touchdown run with 3:02 left gave Mallard Creek a 26-10 lead, and the Mavericks defense held tough in the closing minutes.
Records: Mallard Creek is 9-0, 6-0 in I-Meck 4A; Hough is 9-1, 5-1.
Three who mattered
Mallard Creek offensive line: This unit repeatedly opened big holes for Charles Mincey Jr., Casey Kelly and other Maverick running backs, enabling Mallard Creek to total 419 rushing yards.
Charles Mincey Jr., Mallard Creek: Mincey, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, carried 14 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: Working against Mallard Creek’s rugged defense, Bonner-Steward ran for 52 yards and passed for 74 more. A 15-yard sack on the Huskies’ final offensive play ate into his total yardage.
Worth mentioning
▪ A sign of Mallard Creek’s second-half dominance: The Mavericks totaled 15 first downs. They had 20 for the game – all on the ground.
▪ Statistically, Kelly had a strange night. He rushed for 142 yards, but he completed only 2 of 11 passes for 3 yards.
▪ Mallard Creek played nearly errorless football. The Mavericks, who have encountered penalty problems at times this season, weren’t whistled for any personal fouls. They also had no fumbles or interceptions. For that matter, Hough also had no personal fouls, fumbles or interceptions.
▪ Hough’s standout receiver, senior Nolan Groulx, sat out the first half. He was in uniform but did not play. He was on the field in the second half but had only one reception.
▪ Hough senior kicker Cam Lewis, a Minnesota commit, tried a 61-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, but it was blocked.
▪ If the pattern holds, Friday night’s game won’t be the last between these teams this season. In 2015, Hough beat Mallard Creek 31-28 in overtime during the regular season, but they had a playoff rematch, which Mallard Creek won 44-0. In 2016, Mallard Creek won 42-21 in the regular season and 21-16 in the playoffs. Last year, the Mavericks won 41-7 in the regular season and 20-10 in the playoffs.
What’s next?
Mallard Creek finishes the regular season next Friday at home against Mooresville; Hough closes the regular season at Vance.
Mallard Creek 7 6 0 13 -- 26
Hough 0 3 7 0 -- 10
MC -- Casey Kelly 1 run (Aditya Turamulla kick)
H -- FG 39 Cam Lewis
MC -- Charles Mincey Jr. 80 run (kick blocked)
H -- Kennique Bonner-Steward 11 run (Lewis kick)
MC -- Nick Treco 24 run (Turamulla kick)
MC -- Mincey 14 run (kick failed)
