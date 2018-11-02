Friday’s top high school football performers 11.02.18

Mason Boothe, Jake Snapp, Providence: In a 45-27 win over rival South Mecklenburg, Snapp ran 25 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Boothe was 16-for-26 for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
Tevin Clark, Alexander Central: 16 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-22 win over South Caldwell.
Casey Kelly, Mallard Creek: Mavericks quarterback ran 20 times for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 26-10 win over Hough, ranked No. 2 in the Sweet 16. Mallard Creek is No. 1.
Charles Mincey Jr., Mallard Creek: Ran 14 times for 176 yards, two touchdowns in win over Hough.
Zach O’Bryan, SouthLake Christian: In a 55-0 win over Hickory Grove in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools’ playoffs, O’Bryan had five tackles, a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
