Charlotte Christian tops Providence Day, heads to title game

Charlotte Christian is taking its unbeaten record into the N.C. independent schools title game.
The Knights roared to a 21-point lead and held off a determined comeback by Providence Day for a 28-12 in the NCISAA Division I semifinals at Christian. They’ll host the Trinity Christian-Christ School winner next week.
Charlotte Christian grabbed a 14-0 halftime advantage courtesy of its ground game, which churned out 152 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Garrett Shrader (208 yards total offense) led the way with 70 yards on 10 carries with a score, followed by Josh Eboboko, who added 42 yards on eight tries.
The Knights’ defense flexed its muscle in keeping Providence Day off the scoreboard despite a pair of drives that crossed midfield. Charlotte Christian fended off a fourth-down conversion attempt in the first quarter and forced a punt after Providence Day moved inside the 30.
Records: Providence Day 5-6; Charlotte Christian 10-0.
Three who mattered:
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Knights quarterback was the team’s top rusher with 139 yards on 17 carries, including 70 yards on 10 first-half carries. He scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards and completed 7-of-17 passes for 69 yards and a score.
Osita Ekwonu, Providence Day: Chargers running back tallied 58 of his team-high 87 rushing yards in the second half.
Josh Eboboko, Charlotte Christian: Knights tailback was a capable change of pace with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Worth mentioning
▪ Charlotte Christian racked up 25 first downs, including 14 in the first half, with 12 via the run. Providence Day, on the other hand, managed 18, with 12 after the break.
▪ Providence Day forced the only turnover in the first half with Mac Hale picking off a Charlotte Christian pass and returning it into Knights’ territory.
▪ Providence Day completed 4-of-14 first-half passes for 45 yards, compared to Charlotte Christian’s 27 yards on 4-of-9 passing.
▪ Providence Day showed resolve in the second half, driving downfield for touchdowns on consecutive possessions to pull to within 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
▪ Porter Rooks powered the Knights’ wildcat set when called upon. The running back ran for 35 yards and tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Jacolbe Cowan for Providence Day’s first score.
Herb White
Providence Day 0 0 6 6-12
Charlotte Christian 7 7 7 7-28
CC-Garrett Shrader 1 run (Nathan Collins kick)
CC-Ben Williams 2 run (Collins kick)
CC-Ricky Kofoed 19 pass from Shrader (Collins kick)
PD-Jacolbe Cowan 5 pass from Porter Rooks (kick blocked)
PD-Osita Ekwonu 7 run (pass failed)
CC-Shrader 4 run (Collins kick)
