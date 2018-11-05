Football games of week: Title on the line when West Meck, Providence square off Friday

West Mecklenburg (8-1, 5-0 SoMeck) at Providence (5-5, 4-1), Fri, 7: At one point this season, Providence was 1-5, but the Panthers have come roaring back on a four-game win streak to host the conference championship game. Win and the Panthers get a share of the title (possibly along with Ardrey Kell, which could get a share with a win against Harding plus a Providence win here). For West Meck, it’s simple: Win and you’re the outright champion.
Mooresville (8-2, 4-2) at Mallard Creek (9-0, 7-0 I-MECK), Fri, 7: The Mavericks will try to win the outright league title. Mooresville has won three straight and has only lost to Vance and Hough, a pair of teams ranked in the top 10 in North Carolina. A Blue Devils upset here would allow Friday’s Vance-Hough winner to grab a share of the league title.
Hough (9-1, 5-1) at Vance (9-1, 5-1), Fri, 7: These teams both have two things in common. They both lost to Mallard Creek, which is each teams’ only loss this season. And both are pulling for Mooresville to beat Mallard Creek Friday, opening the door to a league title. The winner here, at worst, gets second place outright.
Ardren Christ School (10-1) at Charlotte Christian (10-0), Fri, 7: The N.C. Independent Schools Division I state final is a matchup of what’s been the two best private school teams all season. Christ School has not lost to an N.C. team and has won 10 straight. Christian is trying to complete its first unbeaten season since 2013 and repeat as D1 state champion. Christian is seeking its sixth state title in 11 seasons.
Charlotte Country Day (6-5) at Charlotte Latin (6-4), Fri, 7: Latin ended a two-game losing streak two weeks ago, beating Country Day 31-16. A second win Friday over the Bucs will send the Hawks to a second straight Division II championship game. Latin beat Country Day 33-0 for the 2017 DII state title. For Country Day, a win guarantees back-to-back winning seasons for the first time under fourth-year coach Drew Witman - and another chance to win the title.
