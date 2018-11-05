Charlotte Observer high school football players of the week 11.05.18

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: Led his team to a 41-25 win over Belmont South Point in the Southwestern 2A league title game. Bess was 17-of-23 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Shelby won its seventh straight game.
Tyrese Blake, Northwest Cabarrus: Ran 33 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 33-30 overtime win over Concord Cox Mill. Northwest Cabarrus won its first conference championship since 1976.
Mason Boothe, Jake Snapp, Providence: In a 45-27 win over rival South Mecklenburg, Snapp ran 25 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Boothe was 16-for-26 for 256 yards and three touchdowns. The win moved Providence to Friday’s SoMeck conference championship game against West Meck.
Ethan Howard, Catawba Bandys: Ran 29 times for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 30-29 win over North Lincoln in the South Fork conference championship game. Howard scored the winning touchdown for Bandys (10-1) late in the fourth quarter.
Casey Kelly, Charles Mincey, Mallard Creek: The Mavericks beat Hough 26-10 to win a share of the I-MECK conference title. Kelly, a quarterback, ran 20 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. Mincey, a tailback, ran 14 times for 176 yards and two scores.
Jordan Medley, Kannapolis Brown: Led his team to a 54-35 win over Concord Saturday. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 172 yards. He ran for 124 yards on 14 carries and caught a 12-yard pass.
