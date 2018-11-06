More projected bad weather Friday already forcing teams to move games

Another Friday. More bad weather.
It’s become a familiar refrain this season with multiple hurricanes and other severe weather-makers affecting the area.
Friday’s forecast calls for another heavy dose of rain to pass through the area and already some teams are moving games. Poor weather can affect already soggy fields and can affect schools that rely on having good football admission money and concession money to support the remaining athletic programs.
If games were to moved, it would almost have to be forward to Thursday. The N.C. High School Athletic Association plans to seed the playoffs on Saturday.
Here is a list of games moved so far.
Anson County at Concord Robinson, Thurs, 7
Hickory at Alexander Central, Thurs, 7
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York, Thurs, 7
