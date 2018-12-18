Exclusive: top 10 NC recruit Triston Miller to reveal college choice Wednesday

Charlotte Country Day offensive lineman Triston Miller has had a whirlwind recruiting experience.
Early in his junior year, Miller didn’t have any scholarship offers. The summer before his senior year he had nearly two dozen. Miller has committed, and de-committed to Wake Forest and N.C. State, and will announce his college choice Wednesday at 8 a.m. on charlotteobserver.com
Wednesday is the first day of the early football signing period.
Miller is currently ranked as the No. 8 overall recruit in North Carolina by 247Sports. He’s listed a four-star (out of 5) recruit and the No. 22 offensive tackle recruit nationally. Miller, a 6-6, 290-pound senior, de-committed from N.C. State last week, shortly after N.C. State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford left the Wolfpack to become offensive coordinator at Louisville. Ledford was a big part of Miller’s recruitment to the Wolfpack.
Miller’s father, Daryl, said the family was contacted by coaches from Clemson, Florida State, Penn State and Texas Monday night, trying to get in on his son’s recruiting.
Triston Miller was offered by Louisville last weekend, when he took an official visit to Southern Cal.
