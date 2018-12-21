Harding High All-American Quavaris Crouch to play college football in the SEC

Harding High All-American Quavaris Crouch will play college football at Tennessee.
Crouch announced his choice on local television Friday night
Crouch, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior running back/linebacker, had a final three schools of Clemson, Michigan and Tennessee.
Crouch had initially planned to make his decision next month during the U.S. Army All-American game on NBC, but decided to announce early.
Crouch was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2019 last spring, but has since dropped to No. 83 in 247 Sports nationally ranking. 247 Sports ranks Crouch as the No. 2 overall multi-positional “athlete” recruit in the nation.
Part of the reason Crouch dropped was he only played one game in his senior season. He injured his ankle in Harding’s first game against Hough and did not return.
As a junior, Crouch was named the Observer’s 2017 offensive player of the year. Crouch ran for 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, leading Harding to its first state championship since the ‘50s. On defense, he had 51 tackles and 14 sacks.
