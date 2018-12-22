Saturday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.22.18

X
HICKORY RIDGE 73, KEENAN 50
Hickory Ridge 36 37 73
Keenan 30 20 50
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 27, Lauren Ruggiero 21, Shears 8, Calhoun 6, Fearne 7, Dickens 4
Keenan Mylaysa Fulwiley 20, Dyarna Burks 16, /woods 1, Lewis 4, Dukes 5, Davis 1, Jones 2, Janes 1
Record: Hickory Ridge 9-1
Notable: Hickory Ridge Senior Nia Daniel led all scores with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals and 2 assist. Senior, Lauren Ruggiero scored a career high with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assist.
MALLARD CREEK 53, ARDREY KELL 47
MALLARD CREEK- 20 7 18 8
ARDREY KELL- 9 16 9 13
MALLARD CREEK- Dazia Lawrence 20, Kennedy Simpson 12, Kennedy Alexander 10, S. Hunter 7, K. Mitchell 4
ARDREY KELL- Evan Miller 20, Michelle Ojo 15, Vanderbell 6, Sherill 4, Littlejohn 2
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 53, MIAMI KILLIAN 50
UNION ACADEMY 70, ANSON 37
UAHS 16 18 16 20-70
AHS 8 4 18 7-37
UAHS Savanna Brooks 18, MaKayla Smith 17, Mya Manivanh 17, Emma Munday 4, Mia Fraticelli 2
AHS Destiny Robinson 12, Revie B, 11, Anyie B 7, Jayanna W 4, Zykieriah S 3
Records UAHS 9-1, AHS 1-7
Notable: Union Academy Lady Cardinals are in action January 4th at Home against Queens Grant at 6 pm. This is a conference game.
WEST CHARLOTTE 49, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 24
Comments