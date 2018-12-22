High School Sports

Saturday's girls high school basketball capsules 12.22.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 22, 2018

The West Charlotte team huddles during a time out in Tuesday's game with North Meck
The West Charlotte team huddles during a time out in Tuesday’s game with North Meck Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer


HICKORY RIDGE 73, KEENAN 50

Hickory Ridge 36 37 73

Keenan 30 20 50

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 27, Lauren Ruggiero 21, Shears 8, Calhoun 6, Fearne 7, Dickens 4

Keenan Mylaysa Fulwiley 20, Dyarna Burks 16, /woods 1, Lewis 4, Dukes 5, Davis 1, Jones 2, Janes 1

Record: Hickory Ridge 9-1

Notable: Hickory Ridge Senior Nia Daniel led all scores with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals and 2 assist. Senior, Lauren Ruggiero scored a career high with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assist.

MALLARD CREEK 53, ARDREY KELL 47

MALLARD CREEK- 20 7 18 8

ARDREY KELL- 9 16 9 13

MALLARD CREEK- Dazia Lawrence 20, Kennedy Simpson 12, Kennedy Alexander 10, S. Hunter 7, K. Mitchell 4

ARDREY KELL- Evan Miller 20, Michelle Ojo 15, Vanderbell 6, Sherill 4, Littlejohn 2

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 53, MIAMI KILLIAN 50

Sugar Creek Charter: 22 7 15 9 F 53
Killian (Miami,Fl): 12 10 13 15 F 50


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 19, Cruz 6, Slawon 1, Gardner 3, Rain Redfern 13,
Kania Sanders 10, Williams 1


Killian: Grant 9, Oursler 2, Bell 7, Toniyah Washington 21, T Grant 10, Bell 1.


Records: SCCS (12-3) Killian (Fl) (9-4)


Notable: The lady wildcats faced a (9A)Miami Killian in tough matchup. Sugar creek was led by Nijah Cunningham who finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks. Jr Rain Redfern finished with 13 points 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 assist.


UNION ACADEMY 70, ANSON 37



UAHS 16 18 16 20-70

AHS 8 4 18 7-37



UAHS Savanna Brooks 18, MaKayla Smith 17, Mya Manivanh 17, Emma Munday 4, Mia Fraticelli 2



AHS Destiny Robinson 12, Revie B, 11, Anyie B 7, Jayanna W 4, Zykieriah S 3



Records UAHS 9-1, AHS 1-7



Notable: Union Academy Lady Cardinals are in action January 4th at Home against Queens Grant at 6 pm. This is a conference game.



WEST CHARLOTTE 49, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 24



Northside Christian Academy 6 6 0 12= 24
West Charlotte 18 13 16 2= 49


NCA: Kaylee Nolen 10pts 3reb 2stl, Spring Griffin 5pts 7reb 2stl, Akiya Phillips 7pts 3reb, Sydney Johnson 2pts 2reb, LaNayah Miller 8reb, Kayla Prove & Nina Lewis 4reb


WC: Danya Hamilton 11pts, Kamiah Moore 21pts, Talitha Harris 3, Qya’Taisha Champy 4pts, Halle Chaffin 10pts

