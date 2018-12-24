High School Sports

Charlotte Christian wins Observer Sweet 16 football title. Where did others finish?

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 24, 2018 12:27 PM

Charlotte Christian running back Ben Williams and the Knights won the N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship this season.
Charlotte Christian running back Ben Williams and the Knights won the N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship this season. NELL REDMOND
Charlotte Christian running back Ben Williams and the Knights won the N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship this season. NELL REDMOND

Charlotte Christian’s Knights are Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football champions for the first time.

The Knights finished the season 11-0 and won their second straight N.C. Independent Schools Division I state title. They are only the second private school to win the Sweet 16 since the Observer began the poll 34 years ago. Charlotte Latin won in 2007.

This season, Charlotte Christian won the seventh state championship in school history and its fifth since 2012. Along the way, Christian outscored opponents by an average of 44-6 and its defense posted six shutouts.

The Knights opened the season with a 6-0 win over Charlotte Catholic.

That loss ended a 16-game win streak for the Cougars. And that was the first time since 2001 that Catholic had been shut out.

Charlotte Catholic, which finished No. 2 in this season’s poll, was returning 18 starters from an unbeaten 2017 state champion. After the season-opening loss to Charlotte Christian, Catholic won 15 straight games and repeated as N.C. 3A public school state champion.

Final 2018 Sweet 16 Football

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Charlotte Christian

IND

11-0

2

2

Charlotte Catholic

3A

15-1

3

3

Vance

4A

14-2

4

4

Weddington

3A

15-1

9

5

Myers Park

4A

13-2

7

6

Mallard Creek

4A

10-1

1

7

Hough

4A

11-3

8

8

Shelby

2A

13-3

16

9

Richmond Senior

4A

11-2

5

10

Kings Mountain

3A

12-3

NR

11

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

10-2

8

12

Gastonia Huss

3A

13-1

11

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

13-1

12

14

Watauga

3A

13-1

13

15

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

4A

10-5

NR

16

Butler

4A

9-3

6

Dropped Out: Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 10-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 14-1). Also receiving consideration: Providence (4A, 6-6); West Mecklenburg (4A, 9-3); Mooresville (4A, 9-4); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 9-4); Rock Hill (5A, 8-3).

Note: The Sweet 16 is a ranking of the 162 schools in the Observer’s coverage-area that belong to a recognized state association. The poll considers strength of schedule, strength of class and actual results.

PREVIOUS SWEET 16 CHAMPIONS

2017: South Pointe (4A)

2016: South Pointe (3A)

2015: Charlotte Catholic (4A)

2014: Mallard Creek (4A)

2013: Mallard Creek (4A)

2012: Butler (4A)

2011: South Pointe (3A)

2010: Butler (4A)

2009: Butler (4A)

2008: South Pointe (3A)

2007: Charlotte Latin (IND)

2006: Independence (4A)

2005: Independence (4A)

2004: Independence (4A)

2003: Independence (4A)

2002: Independence (4A)

2001: Independence (4A)

2000: Independence (4A)

1999: Richmond Senior (4A)

1998: Richmond Senior (4A)

1997: Richmond Senior (4A)

1996 Hickory (3A)

1995 Spartanburg (4A)

1994 Crest (4A)

1993 Northwestern (4A)

1992 Timmonsville (1A)

1991 Great Falls (1A)

1990 Camden (3A)

1989 Richmond Senior (4A)

1988 Richmond Senior (4A)

1987 Lewisville (1A)

1986 Lewisville (1A)

1985 Forest Hills (3A)

1984 Forest Hills (2A)





