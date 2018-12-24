Charlotte Christian wins Observer Sweet 16 football title. Where did others finish?

Charlotte Christian’s Knights are Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football champions for the first time.
The Knights finished the season 11-0 and won their second straight N.C. Independent Schools Division I state title. They are only the second private school to win the Sweet 16 since the Observer began the poll 34 years ago. Charlotte Latin won in 2007.
This season, Charlotte Christian won the seventh state championship in school history and its fifth since 2012. Along the way, Christian outscored opponents by an average of 44-6 and its defense posted six shutouts.
The Knights opened the season with a 6-0 win over Charlotte Catholic.
That loss ended a 16-game win streak for the Cougars. And that was the first time since 2001 that Catholic had been shut out.
Charlotte Catholic, which finished No. 2 in this season’s poll, was returning 18 starters from an unbeaten 2017 state champion. After the season-opening loss to Charlotte Christian, Catholic won 15 straight games and repeated as N.C. 3A public school state champion.
Final 2018 Sweet 16 Football
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Charlotte Christian
IND
11-0
2
2
Charlotte Catholic
3A
15-1
3
3
Vance
4A
14-2
4
4
Weddington
3A
15-1
|9
5
Myers Park
4A
13-2
7
6
Mallard Creek
4A
10-1
1
7
Hough
4A
11-3
8
8
Shelby
2A
13-3
16
9
Richmond Senior
4A
11-2
5
10
Kings Mountain
3A
12-3
NR
11
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
10-2
8
12
Gastonia Huss
3A
13-1
11
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
13-1
12
14
Watauga
3A
13-1
13
15
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
10-5
NR
16
Butler
4A
9-3
6
Dropped Out: Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 10-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 14-1). Also receiving consideration: Providence (4A, 6-6); West Mecklenburg (4A, 9-3); Mooresville (4A, 9-4); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 9-4); Rock Hill (5A, 8-3).
Note: The Sweet 16 is a ranking of the 162 schools in the Observer’s coverage-area that belong to a recognized state association. The poll considers strength of schedule, strength of class and actual results.
PREVIOUS SWEET 16 CHAMPIONS
2017: South Pointe (4A)
2016: South Pointe (3A)
2015: Charlotte Catholic (4A)
2014: Mallard Creek (4A)
2013: Mallard Creek (4A)
2012: Butler (4A)
2011: South Pointe (3A)
2010: Butler (4A)
2009: Butler (4A)
2008: South Pointe (3A)
2007: Charlotte Latin (IND)
2006: Independence (4A)
2005: Independence (4A)
2004: Independence (4A)
2003: Independence (4A)
2002: Independence (4A)
2001: Independence (4A)
2000: Independence (4A)
1999: Richmond Senior (4A)
1998: Richmond Senior (4A)
1997: Richmond Senior (4A)
1996 Hickory (3A)
1995 Spartanburg (4A)
1994 Crest (4A)
1993 Northwestern (4A)
1992 Timmonsville (1A)
1991 Great Falls (1A)
1990 Camden (3A)
1989 Richmond Senior (4A)
1988 Richmond Senior (4A)
1987 Lewisville (1A)
1986 Lewisville (1A)
1985 Forest Hills (3A)
1984 Forest Hills (2A)
