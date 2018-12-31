Here are this week’s Charlotte Observer #BIG5 high school basketball players of the week
Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: Named MVP of the 2018 Hoodie’s Classic at Rocky River High, Bennett, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 54-39 upset of Long Island (NY) Lutheran in the national championship game. Christian became only the second Mecklenburg County team to win the national bracket in the 18-year history of the tournament.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: Had back-to-back monster games at the DICKS’ Sporting Goods Classic last week: 32 points, 28 rebounds, seven blocks in a 60-51 win over Bunker Hill, and 33 points, 29 rebounds and six blocks in a 68-36 victory over Newton-Foard.
Nyla McGill, Providence girls: Had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 45-42 victory over Charlotte Catholic on Friday, and 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists against Fort Mill Nation Ford Thursday.
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill: Duke recruit was one of the big stars at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach last week (and Cox Mill had a fifth-place game Monday afternoon). Moore had 35 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a victory over previously unbeaten University (W.Va.) High Wednesday. on Saturday, he had 38 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 90-77 overtime win over Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.).
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Scored 37 points in an 86-66 win over Gastonia Highland Tech Friday. Robinson had 34 points in a 71-65 losss to North Lincoln Saturday. He averaged more than 33 points during the People’s Bank Holiday tournament and helped his team to a runner-up finish.
