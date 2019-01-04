Friday’s girls roundup: NFL Hall of Famer’s daughter has monster game in upset

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Aniya Finger, Hopewell: 31 points, 25 rebounds in a 66-51 over Sweet 16 No. 13 North Mecklenburg. Finger surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.
Michaela Lane, Butler: 12 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks, four assists in a 71-23 win over Myers Park.
Andi Levitz, Providence Day: 21 points, courtesy of six made 3-pointers, in a 47-31 win over High Point Wesleyan.
Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 51-46 come-from-behind upset of Ardrey Kell. South Meck, No. 16 in the Sweet 16, outscored No. 12 Ardrey Kell 21-4 in the fourth quarter to win. Moss had missed the past three games with a concussion.
Lauren Sullivan, Lake Norman: Nearly outscored Hough by herself in a 60-36 win. Sullivan had 29 points.
Friday’s Capsules
SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 2 VANCE 71, MOORESVILLE 31
VANCE 16 13 19 23 -- 71
Mooresville 5 9 7 10 -- 31
VANCE 71 -- Leah Barringer 13, Excellanxt Greer 7, Tori Reid 4, Amhyia Moreland 6, Kyanna Morgan 7, Tanajah Hayes 10, Trinity Moreland 11, M’Kaylah Marshall 8, Magan Jackson
Mooresville - A. Marshall 5, A. Ouen 4, I. Harren 1, G. Caurjas 11, M. Martin 1, K. Daniels
NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 78, ROCKY RIVER 57
Hickory Ridge 28 14 21 15 78
Rocky River 14 14 12 16 57
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 28, Kennedy Calhoun 19, Lauren Ruggiero 12, Shears 9, Lampe 5, Fearne 5
Rocky River D. Dixon 30, A. Alexander 15 , M. Scott 10, Grace 2
Records: Hickory Ridge 10-1, 3-0; Rocky River 7-2, 1-2
Notable: Hickory Ridge Was led by Nia Daniel with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals
NO. 4 BUTLER 71, MYERS PARK 23
Butler 23 27 13 8
MP 7 9 2 5
Butler: Micahla Funderburk 22, Michaela Lane 12, Ashlynn Dotson 12, Sutton 7, Dixon 3, Nance 5, Kennedy 8, Williams 2
MP: Taylor Henderson 14, Stehmeier 2, Nelson 1, Clamp 1, Muhamad 2, Stuart 3
Notes: Micahla Funderburk led all scorers with 22 points, Michaela Lane ended with 12 points 18 rebounds 6 blocks and 4 assist
NO. 9 MORGANTON FREEDOM 56, HICKORY 37
PROVIDENCE - 12 14 22 12 = 60
AL BROWN - 8 9 4 10 = 31
PHS: Nyla McGill 11, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 10, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 10, Marlow Chapman 10, Lauren Cope 3, Audrey Lytle 3, Erin Miller 2, A. DiBenedetto 3
ALBHS: Grier 5, Flynn 3, Carrening 4, Brim 5, Yow 3, Simmons 6, Smothnenon 5
Records: Providence: 12-1 (2-0)
NO. 11 MALLARD CREEK 67, WEST CHARLOTTE 51
Mallard Creek 13 22 13 19 -- 67
West Charlotte 10 19 9 13 -- 51
MALLARD CREEK 67 - Dazia Lawrence 21, Kennedy Alexander 13, Sydney Hunter 12, India Howard 10, Mitchell 8, Simpson 3, Bynum 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 51 - DaNaya Hamilton 22, Kamiah Moore 18, Chaffin 6, Champy 5
NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51, NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 46
AK 16 13 13 4 -- 46
SM 5 15 10 21 -- 51
AK: Miller 14, Cash 12, Ojo 12, Vanderbeck 4, Rogers 3, Littlejohn 1
SM: Moss 19, Gaddy 16, Olmeda 7, Lowe 4, Alexander 3, Feit 2
HOPEWELL 66, NO. 13 NORTH MECKLENBURG 51
NM - 3 13 17 18 - 51
OTHERS
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 83, WATAUGA 68
Alexander Central 19 16 14 34 -- 83
Watauga 14 25 8 21 -- 68
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 83 -- Elder 5, Jem Lowrance 22, Stikeleather 8, Benfield 9, Walker 5, Wooten 9, Presnell 8, Kerley 2, Lyndon Strickland 15
WATAUGA 68 -- Blane St. Clair 30, West 6, Bond 7, Jake Sears 12, Anderson Castle 11, Oliver 2
ACA 18-12-15-11—56
CDS 12-11-6-14— 43
ACA 56 -- Breya Busby 15, 7 assists and 6 steals, Anna Zawacki 15 and 5 blocks, Christie Zawacki 10, and 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, Elizabeth Timberlake 5, Elizabeth Simon 3, Ella Porter 2, Holly Johnson 6.
ACA 16-2
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 52, WEDDINGTON 43
Catholic 12 19 7 14 -- 52
Weddington 7 6 17 13 -- 43
Catholic 52: Clara Flatau 18, Bertolina 7, Coleman 7, Walton 5, Thompson 5, Green 4, Epperson 4, Darling 2
Weddington 43: Miranda Barron 15, Swilling 9, Cunningham 7, Beck 4, James 3, Dixie 2
Records: Catholic 8-4, 3-0; Weddington 10-4, 3-1
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 45, WAKE CHRISTIAN 38
Country Day 6 2 18 17 --45
Wake Christian 10 12 9 7 -- 38
CD (45) Mary Holland Waters 20, Hudson Rixham 19, Rucker 2, O’Neil 1, Cory 1, Sasz 1, Riddell1
WC (38) Emma Stout 27, Eisbrenner 6, Schwerman 3, Mills
Records CD 7-7 WC 6-10
CHARLOTTE LATIN 37, CHRIST THE KING 27
Latin: 16 4 9 8 - 37
CTK: 8 6 3 10 - 27
Latin: Kathryn Vandiver 14, Tye 9, Jones 9, Williams 2, Paraison 2, Shannon 1
CTK: Kylie Panizza 11, Sarah Kocher 10, O’Malley 2, Fishbaugh 2, Mundy 1, Hoagland 1
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 67, WEST IREDELL 54
WIHS 9 18 10 17 54
East Burke 18 19 20 5 62
FORSYTH COUNRY DAY 54, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 48
Carmel Christian - 12 9 9 18 - 48
Forsyth Country Day - 19 9 14 14 - 54
Carmel Christian- Amaya Glenn, 18, Jacqueline DeJesse 10, Harry 6, Nichols 6, Boyce 4, Pease 2, Mendieta 2
Forsyth - Amira Williams 24, Haleigh Kozlowski 18, Hopkin 2, Sanders 2
Record: Overall 7-5, Conf 1-0
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 48, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 35
INDEPENDENCE 64, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 16
Indy 23 14 16 11 64
PR 4 4 1 7 16
Indy: Sharonda Smith 17, Braylyn Milton 15, Azuria Barrino 11, Breckenridge 8, Rohlfing 6, Anderson 4
PR: Walker 4, Sadler 4, Wideman 3, Massey 2, Pickering 2, McKinney 1
Notes: Sharonda Smith had a game high 17 points, hitting 3 of 5 three-pointers. Teammates Braylyn Milton had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while Gracie Breckenridge had 8 points, 9 rebounds & 3 blocks.LAKE NORMAN 60, HOUGH 36
Hough (36) 14 6 7 9
Lake Norman (60) 20 10 10 20
Hough - Mroz 9, Sell 9, Frino 7, Phocas 7, Polito 4,
Lake Norman - Lauren Sullivan 29, Saunders 10, Zeigler 6, Lowe 4, Erwin 4, Hardison 3, Daney 3, Gous 1,
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 35, MAIDEN 29
LNC 9, 8, 5, 13 35
Maiden 8, 5, 8, 8 29
LNC: Jill Villanti- 12pts, 10 rbs, 3 steal; Kristy Seifert- 10 pts, 6 rbs, 3 steals; Marissa Sorvillo- 9 pts, 5 steals
MONROE 38, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 26
Monroe 10 9 11 8 - 38
Sun Valley 2 7 7 10 - 26
Monroe 38 - K. Clark 8, Z. White 7, S. Taylor 6, A. Roland 6, J. Reddick 5, K. Parker 4 , I. Knotts 2
Sun Valley 26- E. Anyanwu 8, J. Carter 6, T. Peoples 5, K. Turrif 4, S. Smith 2
Records: Monroe 8-2; Sun Valley 2-10
PROVIDENCE DAY 47, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 31
Wesleyan 7-10-12-2—31
PDS-Andi Levitz 21 Morgan Kelson 11 Smith 5 Owens 6 Godwin 4
Wesleyan- A.Hoard 14 Adams 9 Hardin 3 Chrapliwy 4 McRae 1
PDS Record 8-8
Charlotte Christian (8-7) 0-12-9-12 - 33
Ravenscroft 16-9-6-10 --41
CCS Notables: Katlin Walker 17pts,17rebs
UNION ACADEMY 67, QUEENS GRANT 16
UAHS 22 16 21 8-67
QGHS 3 5 8 0-16
UAHS MaKayla Smith 20, Mya Manivanh 14, Savanna Brooks 14, Emma Munday 6, Kelsey Havican 4, CC Coppin 3, Ryleigh Clayborn 2, Mia Fraticelli 2, Jessica Trush 2
QGHS Summer H 8, Ashley A 8, Jewel W 2
Notes: Union Academy is in action at home Tuesday against conference opponent Carolina International.
Thursday’s Capsules
DDS 21 20 23 13 77
SCS 6 11 14 10 41
DDS Mallorie Haines 2 7 28 Nevaeh Brown 12 1 25 Je. Wiles 2 1 7 Roberts 3 0 6 Otto 2 0 4 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Tejeda 1 0 2 Hanson 1 0 2 Graham 0 1 1
SCS Jordan Ellis 4 2 19 Anna blue Bentley 1 3 11 Sherrill 3 3 9 Stutts 0 2 2
Notables: DDS Junior Nevaeh Brown added 7 rebounds 2 assist 4 steals in the game; DDS now 13-2 next game vs. O’Neal School on Friday January the 11th at home.
FORT MILL COMENIUS 59, GRACE ACADEMY 12
PROVIDENCE 55 CENTRAL CABARRUS 37
PROVIDENCE - 15 13 12 15 = 55
CENTRAL CABARRUS 9 12 9 7 = 37
PHS: Nyla McGill 10, Lili Bowen 10, Cameron Mulkey 13, Jaylynn Askew 5, Grace Shires 5, Eva Butler 6, Marlow Chapman 4, Lauren Cope 2
CCHS: Miller 9, Barrie 4, Webb 2, Case 6, Tate 16
Records: Providence: 11-1 (2-0)
Comments: Nyla McGill with her first career triple double – 10 pts, 11 assists, 11 rebounds as well as 6 steals
Notable: Lewisville (5-3, 1-2 Region IV 2A) will host Andrew Jackson Tuesday January 8, 2019 at 6:30pm.
Wednesday’s Results
ACA 14-9-11-16—50
MR 17-2-15-13— 47
ACA 62 -- Breya Busby 26, Anna Zawacki 11
ACA 15-2
NEWTON-CONOVER 68, CATAWBA BANDYS 33
MONROE 53, WEST STANLY 24
Monroe 11 19 16 7 - 53
West Stanly 10 4 4 6 - 24
Monroe 53 - K. Clark 9, S. Taylor 9, I. Knotts 6, K. Parker 6, Z. White 6, J. Reddick 6, J. Parson 4, A. Roland 4, A. Hood 2, K. Sturdivant 1
West Stanly 24- R. Furr 8, D. Moss 7, B. Greene 4, K. Furr 3, C. Bishop 2
Records: Monroe 7-2; West Stanly 3-7
MORGANTON FREEDOM 78, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 18
St. Stephens – 1 5 10 2 – 18
Freedom – 25 23 16 14 – 78
St. Stephens 18 - Elizabeth Sumpter 14, McHenry 2, Kay. McGlamery 1, Tomlinson 1, Abbott, Kat. McGlamery, Pilkenton, Ramseyer, Rhodes, Scott, Stafford, Winkler.
Freedom 76 – Madison Bailey 20, Stevee McGee 15, Blaikley Crooks 13, Adair Garrison 10, Rhone 8, Short 4, Tate 4, Davenport 2, Johnson 2, Cisneros, Moore, Watkins.
Comments