Friday’s girls roundup: NFL Hall of Famer’s daughter has monster game in upset

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 04, 2019 11:09 PM

South Mecklenburg freshman Senali Moss had a career-high 19 points to spark a road upset at Ardrey Kell Friday
South Mecklenburg freshman Senali Moss had a career-high 19 points to spark a road upset at Ardrey Kell Friday Rod Phifer Special to the Observer

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Aniya Finger, Hopewell: 31 points, 25 rebounds in a 66-51 over Sweet 16 No. 13 North Mecklenburg. Finger surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.

Michaela Lane, Butler: 12 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks, four assists in a 71-23 win over Myers Park.

Andi Levitz, Providence Day: 21 points, courtesy of six made 3-pointers, in a 47-31 win over High Point Wesleyan.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 51-46 come-from-behind upset of Ardrey Kell. South Meck, No. 16 in the Sweet 16, outscored No. 12 Ardrey Kell 21-4 in the fourth quarter to win. Moss had missed the past three games with a concussion.

Lauren Sullivan, Lake Norman: Nearly outscored Hough by herself in a 60-36 win. Sullivan had 29 points.

Friday’s Capsules

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 2 VANCE 71, MOORESVILLE 31

VANCE 16 13 19 23 -- 71

Mooresville 5 9 7 10 -- 31

VANCE 71 -- Leah Barringer 13, Excellanxt Greer 7, Tori Reid 4, Amhyia Moreland 6, Kyanna Morgan 7, Tanajah Hayes 10, Trinity Moreland 11, M’Kaylah Marshall 8, Magan Jackson

Mooresville - A. Marshall 5, A. Ouen 4, I. Harren 1, G. Caurjas 11, M. Martin 1, K. Daniels

NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 78, ROCKY RIVER 57

Hickory Ridge 28 14 21 15 78

Rocky River 14 14 12 16 57

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 28, Kennedy Calhoun 19, Lauren Ruggiero 12, Shears 9, Lampe 5, Fearne 5

Rocky River D. Dixon 30, A. Alexander 15 , M. Scott 10, Grace 2

Records: Hickory Ridge 10-1, 3-0; Rocky River 7-2, 1-2

Notable: Hickory Ridge Was led by Nia Daniel with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals



NO. 4 BUTLER 71, MYERS PARK 23

Butler 23 27 13 8

MP 7 9 2 5

Butler: Micahla Funderburk 22, Michaela Lane 12, Ashlynn Dotson 12, Sutton 7, Dixon 3, Nance 5, Kennedy 8, Williams 2

MP: Taylor Henderson 14, Stehmeier 2, Nelson 1, Clamp 1, Muhamad 2, Stuart 3

Notes: Micahla Funderburk led all scorers with 22 points, Michaela Lane ended with 12 points 18 rebounds 6 blocks and 4 assist

NO. 9 MORGANTON FREEDOM 56, HICKORY 37

Hickory 15 5 10 7 - 37

Freedom 11 13 23 9 - 56


Hickory 37 - Makayla Hill 10, Soublet 6, Johnson 7, Knox 6, Long 1, Morin 3, LeFevers 4, James, Rumbaugh, Paradine, Byrd, Huggins.


Freedom 56 - Blaikley Crooks 20, Madison Bailey 15, CC Davenport 12, Short 2, Rhone 3, Garison 2, Moore 2, Tate, Watkins, McGee, Cisneros, Johnson.


NO. 10 PROVIDENCE 60, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 31


PROVIDENCE - 12 14 22 12 = 60

AL BROWN - 8 9 4 10 = 31

PHS: Nyla McGill 11, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 10, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 10, Marlow Chapman 10, Lauren Cope 3, Audrey Lytle 3, Erin Miller 2, A. DiBenedetto 3

ALBHS: Grier 5, Flynn 3, Carrening 4, Brim 5, Yow 3, Simmons 6, Smothnenon 5

Records: Providence: 12-1 (2-0)

NO. 11 MALLARD CREEK 67, WEST CHARLOTTE 51

Mallard Creek 13 22 13 19 -- 67

West Charlotte 10 19 9 13 -- 51

MALLARD CREEK 67 - Dazia Lawrence 21, Kennedy Alexander 13, Sydney Hunter 12, India Howard 10, Mitchell 8, Simpson 3, Bynum 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 51 - DaNaya Hamilton 22, Kamiah Moore 18, Chaffin 6, Champy 5

NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51, NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 46

AK 16 13 13 4 -- 46

SM 5 15 10 21 -- 51

AK: Miller 14, Cash 12, Ojo 12, Vanderbeck 4, Rogers 3, Littlejohn 1

SM: Moss 19, Gaddy 16, Olmeda 7, Lowe 4, Alexander 3, Feit 2

HOPEWELL 66, NO. 13 NORTH MECKLENBURG 51

NM - 3 13 17 18 - 51

Hopewell - 14 12 22 18 - 66


NM - Dunn 4, Hugg 6, Jenkins 2, Vance 2, Dunlap 8, Timmons 28, Smith 1
Hopewell - Lawson 7, Caldwell 8, C. McManus 6, Finger 31, Montgomery 4, Chambers 10


Hopewell: Aniya Finger scored 31 and passed the 1,000 point career mark. Finger also grabbed 25 rebounds.


Hopewell: 7-3
NM: 9-4

OTHERS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 83, WATAUGA 68

Alexander Central 19 16 14 34 -- 83

Watauga 14 25 8 21 -- 68

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 83 -- Elder 5, Jem Lowrance 22, Stikeleather 8, Benfield 9, Walker 5, Wooten 9, Presnell 8, Kerley 2, Lyndon Strickland 15

WATAUGA 68 -- Blane St. Clair 30, West 6, Bond 7, Jake Sears 12, Anderson Castle 11, Oliver 2

ARBORBROOK 56, COVENANT DAY 43



ACA 18-12-15-11—56

CDS 12-11-6-14— 43



ACA 56 -- Breya Busby 15, 7 assists and 6 steals, Anna Zawacki 15 and 5 blocks, Christie Zawacki 10, and 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, Elizabeth Timberlake 5, Elizabeth Simon 3, Ella Porter 2, Holly Johnson 6.



ACA 16-2


BOONE WATAUGA 63, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 23


Alexander Central 4 7 6 6 -- 23
Watauga 27 9 17 10 -- 63


ALEXANDER CENTRAL 23 -- Sharpe 4, Glenn 2, Hagy 4, Hammer 6, Black 1, Harrington 4, Fortner 2
WATAUGA 63 -- Farthing 7, Hodges 2, Brooke Byrd 24, Haas 8, Brelyn Sturgil 12, Ward 8, Bolick 2,


Records: Watauga 6-4, 2-0; Alexander Central 1-11, 0-2



CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 52, WEDDINGTON 43



Catholic 12 19 7 14 -- 52

Weddington 7 6 17 13 -- 43

Catholic 52: Clara Flatau 18, Bertolina 7, Coleman 7, Walton 5, Thompson 5, Green 4, Epperson 4, Darling 2

Weddington 43: Miranda Barron 15, Swilling 9, Cunningham 7, Beck 4, James 3, Dixie 2

Records: Catholic 8-4, 3-0; Weddington 10-4, 3-1

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 45, WAKE CHRISTIAN 38

Country Day 6 2 18 17 --45

Wake Christian 10 12 9 7 -- 38

CD (45) Mary Holland Waters 20, Hudson Rixham 19, Rucker 2, O’Neil 1, Cory 1, Sasz 1, Riddell1

WC (38) Emma Stout 27, Eisbrenner 6, Schwerman 3, Mills

Records CD 7-7 WC 6-10

CHARLOTTE LATIN 37, CHRIST THE KING 27

Latin: 16 4 9 8 - 37

CTK: 8 6 3 10 - 27

Latin: Kathryn Vandiver 14, Tye 9, Jones 9, Williams 2, Paraison 2, Shannon 1

CTK: Kylie Panizza 11, Sarah Kocher 10, O’Malley 2, Fishbaugh 2, Mundy 1, Hoagland 1

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 67, WEST IREDELL 54

WIHS 9 18 10 17 54

BHHS 13 13 21 20 67


BHHS -- Crystany White 31, Addie Wray 16, Maddie Stotts 13, Bailee Hamlett 7,


WIHS 54 -- Clark 16, Haeggens 13, Kersey 8, Pendergrass 8, Goins 6, LaClair 3


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 66, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 10


Southlake Christian Academy- 3 - 2 - 0 - 5 >10



Concord first assembly 18 - 19 - 8 - 21 > 66


Southlake Academy- Carter 2, Johnson 2, Thomas 4, Dixon 2



CFA - B Stinson 8, Zy Benjamin 12, Zayed 2, Jada McMillian 17, K Stinson 5, Lockhart 8, Brown 8, Rice 2, Rodriguez 2, Spencer 2


Notes: CFA plays Metrolina next week



EAST BURKE 62, LENOIR HIBRITEN 21


East Burke 18 19 20 5 62

Hibriten 7. 3. 6. 5 21


East Burke scoring -- Brooke Arney 18, Josie Hise 11, Graleigh Hildebran 11, Arianna Hawkins 9, Riley Haas 8, Zoie Smith 3, Maya Chrisco 2


Hibriten scoring -- Maddie Lee 6, Abbey Reeves 3, Kyndell Warren 3, Jessie Moore 2, Felice Simmons 2, Malea Prestwood 2, Jaylen Fox 1


East Burke 9-4 (3-0)


FORSYTH COUNRY DAY 54, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 48

Carmel Christian - 12 9 9 18 - 48

Forsyth Country Day - 19 9 14 14 - 54

Carmel Christian- Amaya Glenn, 18, Jacqueline DeJesse 10, Harry 6, Nichols 6, Boyce 4, Pease 2, Mendieta 2

Forsyth - Amira Williams 24, Haleigh Kozlowski 18, Hopkin 2, Sanders 2



GASTON DAY 55, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32



Gaston Day - 16 17 11 11 = 55
Northside - 9 9 6 8 =32


Gaston Day- Zaria Clark 18, Portia Shouse 19, Olivia King (Lees-McRae commit) 11, Cameron Harris 2, Paije Shouse 4, Gloria Zhang 1


Gaston Day Notes: Z. Clark 18p/4R/4S, Po. Shouse 19p/5R/7S, O King 11p/6R/3B


Notes: Olivia “Liv” King committed to play basketball at Lees-McRae in the Fall. Paije Shouse and Gloria Zhang scored their first points of the season. GDS will play next Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at HOME against Westminster Catawba at 5:30 pm.

Record: Overall 7-5, Conf 1-0

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 48, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 35

MCA 7 11 8 9 -- 35

HGCS 13 9 10 16 -- 48


Hickory Grove Christian 48, Peyton Bowers 13 Kayla Ganda 11 Imani Cherry 10 Brown 5 Jennings 5 Parker 2 Wray 2


Metrolina Christian 35, Reynolds 8 McClain 6 McGee 6 Neyens 5 Miller 5 Strange 3 McClain 2


Records: HGCS (10-3) MCA (4-10)


INDEPENDENCE 64, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 16

Indy 23 14 16 11 64

PR 4 4 1 7 16

Indy: Sharonda Smith 17, Braylyn Milton 15, Azuria Barrino 11, Breckenridge 8, Rohlfing 6, Anderson 4

PR: Walker 4, Sadler 4, Wideman 3, Massey 2, Pickering 2, McKinney 1

Notes: Sharonda Smith had a game high 17 points, hitting 3 of 5 three-pointers. Teammates Braylyn Milton had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while Gracie Breckenridge had 8 points, 9 rebounds & 3 blocks.

LAKE NORMAN 60, HOUGH 36

Hough (36) 14 6 7 9

Lake Norman (60) 20 10 10 20

Hough - Mroz 9, Sell 9, Frino 7, Phocas 7, Polito 4,

Lake Norman - Lauren Sullivan 29, Saunders 10, Zeigler 6, Lowe 4, Erwin 4, Hardison 3, Daney 3, Gous 1,

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 35, MAIDEN 29

LNC 9, 8, 5, 13 35

Maiden 8, 5, 8, 8 29

LNC: Jill Villanti- 12pts, 10 rbs, 3 steal; Kristy Seifert- 10 pts, 6 rbs, 3 steals; Marissa Sorvillo- 9 pts, 5 steals

MONROE 38, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 26

Monroe 10 9 11 8 - 38



Sun Valley 2 7 7 10 - 26



Monroe 38 - K. Clark 8, Z. White 7, S. Taylor 6, A. Roland 6, J. Reddick 5, K. Parker 4 , I. Knotts 2



Sun Valley 26- E. Anyanwu 8, J. Carter 6, T. Peoples 5, K. Turrif 4, S. Smith 2



Records: Monroe 8-2; Sun Valley 2-10

PROVIDENCE DAY 47, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 31

PDS 14-6-18-9—47

Wesleyan 7-10-12-2—31



PDS-Andi Levitz 21 Morgan Kelson 11 Smith 5 Owens 6 Godwin 4



Wesleyan- A.Hoard 14 Adams 9 Hardin 3 Chrapliwy 4 McRae 1



PDS Record 8-8


NORTH LINCOLN 72, EAST LINCOLN 56


NLHS: 23 9 22 18- 72
ELHS: 9 14 17 26- 66


NLHS: Aly Wadkovsky 18, Ashlyn White 15, Rachel Seagle 14, Holli Wood 14 D. Ambrose 8, S. Burroughs 2
ELHS: Brianna tadlock 34, Raven Ross 10, K. Cox 9 K. Campo 5, S. Rhoney 3, T. Robinette 3, T. Thomas 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 34 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals, Raven Ross 10 pts, 7 rebs


NLHS: (7-2, 2-1) Next Game @ Maiden 1/8/19
ELHS: (2-10, 1-2) Next game @ Bandys 1/8/19


RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 41, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 33


Charlotte Christian (8-7) 0-12-9-12 - 33

Ravenscroft 16-9-6-10 --41

CCS Notables: Katlin Walker 17pts,17rebs



UNION ACADEMY 67, QUEENS GRANT 16



UAHS 22 16 21 8-67

QGHS 3 5 8 0-16



UAHS MaKayla Smith 20, Mya Manivanh 14, Savanna Brooks 14, Emma Munday 6, Kelsey Havican 4, CC Coppin 3, Ryleigh Clayborn 2, Mia Fraticelli 2, Jessica Trush 2



QGHS Summer H 8, Ashley A 8, Jewel W 2



Notes: Union Academy is in action at home Tuesday against conference opponent Carolina International.



Thursday’s Capsules

DAVIDSON DAY 77, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 41



DDS 21 20 23 13 77

SCS 6 11 14 10 41



DDS Mallorie Haines 2 7 28 Nevaeh Brown 12 1 25 Je. Wiles 2 1 7 Roberts 3 0 6 Otto 2 0 4 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Tejeda 1 0 2 Hanson 1 0 2 Graham 0 1 1

SCS Jordan Ellis 4 2 19 Anna blue Bentley 1 3 11 Sherrill 3 3 9 Stutts 0 2 2



Notables: DDS Junior Nevaeh Brown added 7 rebounds 2 assist 4 steals in the game; DDS now 13-2 next game vs. O’Neal School on Friday January the 11th at home.

FORT MILL COMENIUS 59, GRACE ACADEMY 12

COMENIUS 59 — Monique Cepeda 16, Pasiko Hrvichiani 10, Paola Martinez 10, Somer Wilson 10, Bekah Mossiman 6, Rachel Lauka 4, Johnnygrace Garon 3
Grace Academy 12 — E. Phibbs 6, M. Burwell 6


PROVIDENCE 55 CENTRAL CABARRUS 37

PROVIDENCE - 15 13 12 15 = 55

CENTRAL CABARRUS 9 12 9 7 = 37

PHS: Nyla McGill 10, Lili Bowen 10, Cameron Mulkey 13, Jaylynn Askew 5, Grace Shires 5, Eva Butler 6, Marlow Chapman 4, Lauren Cope 2

CCHS: Miller 9, Barrie 4, Webb 2, Case 6, Tate 16

Records: Providence: 11-1 (2-0)

Comments: Nyla McGill with her first career triple double – 10 pts, 11 assists, 11 rebounds as well as 6 steals



LEWISVILLE 25, GREAT FALLS 14


25 Lewisville 5, 8, 3, 9

14 Great Falls 6, 5, 1, 2


Lewi Leading Scorer: Amber Bass: 15pts, 16 Rebounds (10offensive/ 6defensive), 4 steals, 1 block, 2 deflections, 5 TO; Allie Keels: 6pts, 17 Rebounds (4offensive/ 13 Defensive), 3 steals, 2 deflection, 2 TO


Notable: Lewisville (5-3, 1-2 Region IV 2A) will host Andrew Jackson Tuesday January 8, 2019 at 6:30pm.


Wednesday’s Results



ARBROBROOK 50, MARVIN RIDGE 47


ACA 14-9-11-16—50

MR 17-2-15-13— 47



ACA 62 -- Breya Busby 26, Anna Zawacki 11



ACA 15-2


LINCOLNTON 60, EAST LINCOLN 51


LHS: 20 10 10 20- 60

ELHS: 8 20 3 20- 51


LHS: Ashlyn Rhyne 19, Emily Shain 13, Josylyn Killian 13, A. Bryant 7, L. Tweed 4, D. Ross 4


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 18, Kelsi Campo 12, Sara Rhoney 10, K. Cox 6, A. Robinette 3, T. Thomas 2


LHS: ( 4-4, 1-1) Next Game @ Bandys 1/4/19
ELHS: (2-9, 1-1) Next Game vs North Lincoln 1/4/19

NEWTON-CONOVER 68, CATAWBA BANDYS 33



BHS - 8 9 11 5 = 33
NCHS - 15 18 19 16 = 68


BHS: Macy Rummage 12, O. Little 6, E. Dutka 5, A. McLean 4, C. Mirman 2, T. Culliver 2, S. Wilson 2


NCHS: Chyna Cornwell 24, A. Walton 15, J. Peters 11, G. Loftin 7, T. Artis 5, S. Emile 4, J. Woods 2


Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 6 - 3, Conf. 0 - 2


Notes: BHS Lady Trojans next game will be at home against Lincolnton High School Friday, January 4th.


MONROE 53, WEST STANLY 24



Monroe 11 19 16 7 - 53



West Stanly 10 4 4 6 - 24



Monroe 53 - K. Clark 9, S. Taylor 9, I. Knotts 6, K. Parker 6, Z. White 6, J. Reddick 6, J. Parson 4, A. Roland 4, A. Hood 2, K. Sturdivant 1



West Stanly 24- R. Furr 8, D. Moss 7, B. Greene 4, K. Furr 3, C. Bishop 2



Records: Monroe 7-2; West Stanly 3-7



MORGANTON FREEDOM 78, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 18


St. Stephens – 1 5 10 2 – 18

Freedom – 25 23 16 14 – 78

St. Stephens 18 - Elizabeth Sumpter 14, McHenry 2, Kay. McGlamery 1, Tomlinson 1, Abbott, Kat. McGlamery, Pilkenton, Ramseyer, Rhodes, Scott, Stafford, Winkler.

Freedom 76 – Madison Bailey 20, Stevee McGee 15, Blaikley Crooks 13, Adair Garrison 10, Rhone 8, Short 4, Tate 4, Davenport 2, Johnson 2, Cisneros, Moore, Watkins.

