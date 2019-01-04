High School Sports

Friday’s top boys, girls prep basketball performers 01.04.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 04, 2019 10:12 PM

Olympic’s Josh Banks (3) gets the block during late 2nd quarter action.
Northside Christian 6-8 small forward Jaden Seymour has offers from N.C. State and Virginia Tech and many more colleges becoming interested in one of the state's fastest rising college basketball recruits. He talks dunking, smiling and getting better

Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: In a 62-48 win over Northside Christian, Adelekun had 18 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, five assists and a steal. Northside played without star Jaden Seymour (hip).

Josh Banks, Olympic: He had a game-high 32 points in a 72-45 win over West Mecklenburg. Olympic plays at No. 3 Concord Cox Mill Saturday at 7:30

Aniya Finger, Hopewell: 31 points, 25 rebounds in a 66-51 over Sweet 16 No. 13 North Mecklenburg. Finger surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.

Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: Daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 51-46 come-from-behind upset of Ardrey Kell.

Matthew Smith, Independence: 22 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals in a 73-63 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Independence, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, outscored No. 11 Porter Ridge 18-5 in the third quarter.

▪ More high school coverage: a complete report from Friday’s action is at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school

