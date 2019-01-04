Friday’s top boys, girls prep basketball performers 01.04.19

Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: In a 62-48 win over Northside Christian, Adelekun had 18 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, five assists and a steal. Northside played without star Jaden Seymour (hip).
Josh Banks, Olympic: He had a game-high 32 points in a 72-45 win over West Mecklenburg. Olympic plays at No. 3 Concord Cox Mill Saturday at 7:30
Aniya Finger, Hopewell: 31 points, 25 rebounds in a 66-51 over Sweet 16 No. 13 North Mecklenburg. Finger surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.
Senali Moss, South Mecklenburg: Daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 51-46 come-from-behind upset of Ardrey Kell.
Matthew Smith, Independence: 22 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals in a 73-63 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Independence, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, outscored No. 11 Porter Ridge 18-5 in the third quarter.
