Five Observer-area players named to MaxPreps sophomore All-American team

It’s a family affair: Shelby High LB Dax Hollifield, his dad Aubrey Hollifield (Shelby High head basketball coach and also a defensive line football coach and an assistant track coach), and Jack Hollifield, Dax’s brother and a junior varsity football player at Shelby High. Dax will be a third-generation college football player in his family, as his dad played for Wake Forest and his grandfather played for Western Carolina. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com