Two new teams bolt into Charlotte Observer girls Sweet 16 basketball poll

Two new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, but the top six spots remained the same.
Davidson Day (12-2) remains No. 1 and has won four straight games. Preseason No. 1 Vance, which fell out of the top spot last week, is 12-1 and remains No. 2. Ditto No. 3 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, No. 4 Butler, No. 5 China Grove Carson and No. 6 Waxhaw Cuthbertson.
New to the poll are No. 15 West Rowan and No. 16 East Rutherford. East Rutherford has won seven straight games.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Davidson Day
IND
12-2
1
2
Vance
4A
12-1
2
3
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
10-1
3
4
Butler
4A
11-1
4
5
China Grove Carson
3A
14-0
5
6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
12-1
6
7
North Iredell
3A
10-1
8
8
Morganton Freedom
3A
10-1
9
9
|Providence
4A
12-1
10
10
Mallard Creek
4A
9-3
11
11
Rocky River
4A
7-2
7
12
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
13-3
|14
13
South Mecklenburg
4A
9-4
16
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
10-4
12
15
West Rowan
3A
11-1
NR
16
|East Rutherford
2A
11-1
NR
Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 9-4); Salisbury (2A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: East Rowan (3A, 11-2); Monroe (3A, 9-2); Albemarle (1A, 12-1); Fort Mill (5A, 13-4)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
