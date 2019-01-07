High School Sports

Two new teams bolt into Charlotte Observer girls Sweet 16 basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 07, 2019 01:42 PM

Davidson Day and star guard Naveah Brown remain No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week
Two new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, but the top six spots remained the same.

Davidson Day (12-2) remains No. 1 and has won four straight games. Preseason No. 1 Vance, which fell out of the top spot last week, is 12-1 and remains No. 2. Ditto No. 3 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, No. 4 Butler, No. 5 China Grove Carson and No. 6 Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

New to the poll are No. 15 West Rowan and No. 16 East Rutherford. East Rutherford has won seven straight games.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Davidson Day

IND

12-2

1

2

Vance

4A

12-1

2

3

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

10-1

3

4

Butler

4A

11-1

4

5

China Grove Carson

3A

14-0

5

6

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

12-1

6

7

North Iredell

3A

10-1

8

8

Morganton Freedom

3A

10-1

9

9

Providence

4A

12-1

10

10

Mallard Creek

4A

9-3

11

11

Rocky River

4A

7-2

7

12

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

13-3

14

13

South Mecklenburg

4A

9-4

16

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

10-4

12

15

West Rowan

3A

11-1

NR

16

East Rutherford

2A

11-1

NR

Dropped Out: North Mecklenburg (4A, 9-4); Salisbury (2A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: East Rowan (3A, 11-2); Monroe (3A, 9-2); Albemarle (1A, 12-1); Fort Mill (5A, 13-4)

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

