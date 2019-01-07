High School Sports

2 teams, from same town, jump in Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 07, 2019 01:40 PM

Nation Ford’s Malik Bryant glides in for a layup during the Falcons’ blowout of Porter Gaud Saturday night, Dec. 1, 2018, during the Battle At The Rock basketball tournament.
Nation Ford's Malik Bryant glides in for a layup during the Falcons' blowout of Porter Gaud Saturday night, Dec. 1, 2018, during the Battle At The Rock basketball tournament. Bret McCormick Rock Hill Herald
Nation Ford’s Malik Bryant glides in for a layup during the Falcons’ blowout of Porter Gaud Saturday night, Dec. 1, 2018, during the Battle At The Rock basketball tournament. Bret McCormick Rock Hill Herald

Two new teams are in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll this week, and they are both from the same S.C. town.

Fort Mill Nation Ford is No. 15 this week and rival Fort Mill is No. 16.

MaxPreps ranks Nation Ford as the No. 7 overall team in South Carolina. The Falcons are one of four teams in the Region III 5A league that has double-digit wins along with Rock Hill Northwestern (12-2), Clover (11-4) and Fort Mill (14-2).

Fort Mill is ranked No. 19 in South Carolina by MaxPreps.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs

1

Carmel Christian

IND

21-1

1

2

Charlotte Christian

IND

15-1

2

3

Concord Cox Mill

3A

12-1

3

4

Vance

4A

12-1

4

5

North Mecklenburg

4A

10-2

5

6

Independence

4A

8-3

6

7

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

11-2

10

8

Kannapolis Brown

3A

11-1

12

9

Morganton Freedom

3A

10-1

9

10

West Charlotte

4A

7-4

16

11

Ardrey Kell

4A

10-3

7

12

Butler

4A

9-3

8

13

East Lincoln

2A

11-1

13

14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

4A

8-2

11

15

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

13-3

NR

16

Fort Mill

5A

14-2

NR

Dropped out: Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 12-2); Hickory (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Maiden (2A 12-1); East Rutherford (2A, 12-1); Cherryville (1A, 12-1); Myers Park (4A, 9-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-3)

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

