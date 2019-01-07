2 teams, from same town, jump in Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 poll

Two new teams are in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll this week, and they are both from the same S.C. town.
Fort Mill Nation Ford is No. 15 this week and rival Fort Mill is No. 16.
MaxPreps ranks Nation Ford as the No. 7 overall team in South Carolina. The Falcons are one of four teams in the Region III 5A league that has double-digit wins along with Rock Hill Northwestern (12-2), Clover (11-4) and Fort Mill (14-2).
Fort Mill is ranked No. 19 in South Carolina by MaxPreps.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs
1
Carmel Christian
IND
21-1
1
2
Charlotte Christian
IND
15-1
2
3
Concord Cox Mill
3A
12-1
3
4
Vance
4A
12-1
4
5
North Mecklenburg
4A
10-2
5
6
Independence
4A
8-3
6
7
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
11-2
10
8
Kannapolis Brown
3A
11-1
12
9
Morganton Freedom
3A
10-1
9
10
West Charlotte
4A
7-4
16
11
Ardrey Kell
4A
10-3
7
12
Butler
4A
9-3
8
13
East Lincoln
2A
11-1
13
14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
8-2
11
15
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
13-3
NR
16
Fort Mill
5A
14-2
NR
Dropped out: Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 12-2); Hickory (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Maiden (2A 12-1); East Rutherford (2A, 12-1); Cherryville (1A, 12-1); Myers Park (4A, 9-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-3)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
Comments