Huge conference games, one matchup between state champs, highlight busy week

Top high school basketball games in the Charlotte area this week:
No. 2 Charlotte Christian (15-1, 0-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (9-5, 0-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Christian won nine straight games and is the preseason league favorite. Latin has won three straight games and has traditionally been really tough in home league games.
Concord Cannon School (12-7, 0-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Country Day (13-5, 0-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Cannon, led by D.J. Nix and Jaden Bradley, has handled a tough non-conference schedule fairly well. Country Day, enjoying one of the best starts in school history, has won four of its past five.
No. 3 Concord Cox Mill (12-1, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Concord (9-4, 0-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Cox Mill faces a pair of tough league games this week. Concord has already beaten reigning N.C. 2A state champ Marshville Forest Hills at home and is a dangerous team. On Friday, Cox Mill is at Kannapolis Brown, which has won 11 straight.
No. 6 Independence (8-3, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 12 Butler (9-3, 2-1), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The two preseason conference favorites, and arch rivals, meet in a huge game. Butler was upset by Myers Park Friday and can’t afford another home league loss.
No. 4 Vance (11-1, 2-1 I-MECK 4A) at No. 10 West Charlotte (7-4, 2-1), Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Both teams are tied with Mallard Creek (8-5, 2-1) for second place behind North Mecklenburg (10-1, 3-0).
No. 1 Carmel Christian (21-1) at Greensboro Day (15-4), Thursday, 6 p.m.: Two teams that were ranked nationally in preseason meet in the week’s top matchup. Both teams won N.C Independent Schools state championships last season.
This week’s schedule
Monday, January 7
Ashe County at Avery County
Buford at Indian Land
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman
Covenant Classical at Franklin Prep
Crest at Shelby
Forsyth Home Educators at Statesville Christian
Mountain Island Charter at SouthLake Christian
York Prep at Arborbrook (Girls’ only)
Tuesday, January 8
A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
Andrew Jackson at Lewisville
Anson County at East Montgomery
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Avery County at Polk County
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Bunker Hill at Patton
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Carolina International at Union Academy
Central Pageland at Chesterfield
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Elite Academy at Charlotte Learning Center
Cheraw at Loris
Cherryville at Piedmont Charter
Clover at Northwestern
Comenius at Northside Christian
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Covenant Day at Providence Day
Cox Mill at Concord
Crest at Hunter Huss
Cuthbertson at Monroe
East Lincoln at Bandys
East Rowan at West Rowan
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Forestview at Burns
Fort Mill at Olympic (Girls’ only)
Fred T. Foard at East Burke
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove
Grace Academy at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hibriten at West Iredell
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Independence at Butler
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Keenan at Chester
Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover
Lamar at Great Falls
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Marvin Ridge at Weddington
McBee at Timmonsville
Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Nation Ford at Rock Hill
North Davidson at Salisbury
North Iredell at Carson
North Lincoln at Maiden
North Rowan at Gray Stone Day
North Stanly at North Moore
Piedmont at Parkwood
Ridge View at Lancaster
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
South Caldwell at Hickory
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Iredell at Statesville
SouthLake Christian at Arborbrook Christian
South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast
South Rowan at Central Davidson
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at West Charlotte
Watauga at McDowell
West Caldwell at Freedom
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
West Mecklenburg at Providence
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
Westwood at York
Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian
York Prep at Elevation Prep (Boys’ only)
Wednesday, January 9
Chase at Patton
Cheraw at Purnell Swett
Davie County at A.L. Brown
Draughn at Freedom
East Burke at Mountain Heritage
East Gaston at North Gaston
Franklin Prep at Lewisville
Hibriten at North Lincoln
Monroe at Central Pageland
Mountain Island Charter at Central Academy (Boys’ only)
North Moore at North Rowan
Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King
Shelby at Burns
West Iredell at Statesville
West Rowan at South Rowan
Thursday, January 10
Arborbrook Christian at Northwestern (Girls’ only)
Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day
Page at Hopewell
Polk County at Piedmont Charter
Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter
United Faith at Hickory Christian
University Christian at Westminster Catawba
Watauga at Ashe County
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg
West Stanly at South Stanly
Friday, January 11
Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Aynor at Cheraw
Bandys at West Lincoln
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Central Academy at West Stanly
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charles D. Owen at Avery County
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe
Charlotte Learning Academy at Northside Christian (Boys’ only)
Chester at Camden
Christ the King at Cabarrus Charter
Comenius at York Prep
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Concord First Assembly at Metrolina Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
East Burke at Draughn
East Gaston at Chase
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
East Montgomery at Forest Hills
East Rowan at Carson
Elevation Prep at Northwestern
First Assembly of Monroe at Arborbrook Christian
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Freedom at South Caldwell
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day
Great Falls at McBee
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Hopewell at Mooresville
Independence at Garinger
Indian Land at Keenan
Kings Mountain at Burns
Lake Norman at Vance
Lancaster at Westwood
Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson
Lee Central at Buford
Lewisville at North Central
Liberty Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter
Maiden at East Lincoln
McDowell at Alexander Central
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
Nation Ford at Clover
Newton Conover at North Lincoln
North Gaston at Crest
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
North Moore at South Stanly
O’Neal School at Davidson Day
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Patton at Hibriten
Piedmont Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence at Olympic
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Richmond Senior at Lumberton
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
Salisbury at South Rowan
Shelby at R.S. Central
South Davidson at North Rowan
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
South Mecklenburg at Harding
South Point at East Rutherford
Statesville at North Iredell
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
United Faith at Statesville Christian
Uwharrie Charter at Gray Stone Day
Watauga at St. Stephens
Weddington at Piedmont
West Caldwell at Hickory
West Charlotte at Hough
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
West Montgomery at North Stanly
West Wilkes at Ashe County
West Rowan at South Iredell
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
York at South Pointe (SC)
Saturday, January 12
Carolina Day at Carmel Christian (Girls, 12:30; Boys, 2:30)
Comenius at Mount Zion (Girls, 3:30; Boys, 5)
Mount Pleasant at Concord, 5:30
York Prep at First Baptist Charleston
Comments