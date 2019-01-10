High School Sports

Charlotte-area players dominate latest Phenom Hoops Class of 2019 basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 10, 2019 01:10 PM

Independence’s Matt Smith (1) is introduced into the starting line up.
A pair of Charlotte-area stars remain 1-2 in the latest Phenom Hoop Report player rankings for the N.C. Class of 2019.

Duke recruit Wendell Moore is No. 1, followed by Florida State recruit Patrick Williams. Moore, a 6-foot-6 wing, plays for Concord’s Cox Mill High. Williams, a 6-foot-8 wing, plays for West Charlotte.

Six other area players are in the top 20: Charlotte Liberty Heights’ Juwan Gary (Alabama) is No. 6; Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell (Charlotte) is No. 11; Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory (App State) is No. 12; Hopewell’s Brice Williams (Charlotte) is No. 13; Carmel Christian’s DeAngel Epps (College of Charleston) is No. 15; and Independence’s Matthew Smith (Murray State) is No. 19.

Rank
Name
Height
Hometown
High School
Committed
1Wendell Moore6’6ConcordCox MillDuke
2Patrick Williams6’8CharlotteWest CharlotteFlorida State
3Kadin Shedrick6’11Holly SpringsHolly SpringsVirginia
4Josh Nickelberry6’5FayettevilleNorthwood TempleLouisville
5Greg Gantt6’8FayettevilleTrinity ChristianProvidence
6Juwan Gary6’6CharlotteLiberty HeightsAlabama
7Justin McKoy6’8CaryPanther CreekPenn State
8Caleb Mills6’3AshevilleTC RobesonHouston
9Keyshaun Langley6’1High PointSW GuilfordUNC-Greensboro
10Derricko Williams6’8Winston-SalemWinston-Salem PrepUNC-Greensboro
11Caleb Stone-Carrowell6’6ConcordCox MillCharlotte
12Donovan Gregory6’4CharlotteCarmel ChristianAppalachian State
13Brice Williams6’7CorneliusHopewellCharlotte
14Jake Vanderheijden6’8RaleighRavenscroftBucknell
15Deangelo Epps6’6CharlotteCarmel ChristianCollege of Charleston
16Kobe Langley6’1High PointSW GuilfordUNC-Greensboro
17Imajae Dodd6’7Snow HillGreene CentralUNC-Wilmington
18Travion McCray6’2FayettevilleVillage Christian

19Matthew Smith6’6CharlotteIndependenceMurray State
20Emmanuel Izunabor6’9FayettevilleFayetteville Academy

21Idrissa Bivens6’4CharlotteLiberty Heights

22Shykeim Phillips6’1WintervilleSouth Central

23Brandon Stone6’11ArdenChrist SchoolLaSalle
24Rev Tholel6’7ConoverTri-City Christian

25JC Tharrington6’1CharlotteCharlotte ChristianAppalachian State
26Jayvis Harvey6’5DurhamSouthern Durham

27Caleb Burgess6’3KernersvilleMoravian Prep

28Myles Pierre6’2CharlotteCarmel ChristianHouston Baptist
29Elbert Ellis6’2DurhamQuality Education

30AJ Mckee6’2CharlotteIndependenceQueens
31Tyler Harris6’6CharlotteIndependenceWestern Carolina
32John Michael Wright6’0FayettevilleFayetteville Academy

33DJ Horne6’1FayettevilleTrinity ChristianIllinois State
34Marten Maide6’4CharlotteCarmel ChristianLiberty
35Nick Evtimov6’8Winston SalemGreensboro Day

36Jackson Gammons6’1High PointCalvary BaptistThe Citadel
37Cam Stitt6’8CharlottePorter Ridge

38Deante Petree6’5CharlotteLiberty Heights

39Quest Aldridge6’3Winston-SalemMt Tabor

40Sidney Dollar6’4DenverEast LincolnLees McRae
41Paul Hudson6’5CharlotteCharlotte ChristianDartmouth
42Seth Bennett6’3CharlotteCharlotte Christian

43AJ Morris6’7CharlotteUnited Faith Christian

44Max Farthing6’6RaleighWord of God

45Shayne Scruggs6’7CharlotteLiberty Heights

46Raquan Brown6’3Mint HillButlerNew Orleans
47Jamal King6’5WilsonWayne ChristianWinthrop
48Derrick Quansah6’11FayettevilleVillage Christian

49DJ Robertson6’1RaleighAthens DriveNorthern Kentucky
50Dhieu Deing6’3High PointHigh Point Central

51Jake Boggs6’7CharlotteCarmel ChristianUNC-W
52Shykel Brown6’0DurhamMt Zion

53Gavin Rains6’6TrinityWheatmoreQueens
54Bryant Randleman6’4DurhamDurham Academy

55Cartier Jernigan6’1CharlotteWest Charlotte

56Fletcher Abee6’2MorgantonFreedomThe Citadel
57Marcus Henderson6’2CharlotteUnited Faith ChristianEvansville
58Stephen Clark6’8CharlotteMetrolina ChristianCitadel
59Nick Brown6’2High PointWestchester DayNavy
60Jason Thompson6’7CharlotteUnited Faith Christian

61Ren Dyer6’4WeavervilleNorth Buncombe

62Michael Fowler6’8RaleighGreensboro DayJames Madison
63David Elien6’11Chapel HillChapel Hill

64Demarcus Johnson6’4Lake NormanPine View Prep

65Coleman Agbo6’8DurhamMt Zion

66Mysta Goodloe6’3Winston-SalemRJ ReynoldsUSC Upstate
67Talton Jones6’3FayettevilleTrinity Christian

68Jett Fortuny6’3CaryCary

69Ben Beeker6’9HendersonvilleHendersonville

70Jace McKinney6’6SouthportSouth BrunswickUNC-Pembroke
71Zeke Littlejohn6’2Kings MountainKings MountainMaryland Eastern Shore
72Chaz Gwyn6’2Winston-SalemWinston Salem Prep

73Michael Walsh6’5RaleighCardinal Gibbons

74Jackson Gabriel6’2DenverLincoln CharterLee’s McRae
75Nas Tyson6’2MonroeForest Hills

76Daniel Lobach6’7LenoirMoravian Prep

77Jayden Turner6’6High PointSW Guilford

78Raishaun Brown5’11AshevilleAsheville Christian

79Cortez Marion-Holmes6’5CharlotteNorthside ChristianUNC-Pembroke
80Jaqwan Baylor6’8WindsorBertie HS

81Owen McCormack6’9MocksvilleDavie CountyPresbyterian
82Williams Onyeodi6’6FayettevilleFayetteville Academy

83Deangelo Elliott6’4CandlerCarolina Day

84Jalen Barr6’4CharlotteOlympic

85DJ Thomas5’7RaleighBroughton

86Elijah Shabazz6’6WakefieldWakefield

87KJ Marshall5’11FayettevilleTrinity Christian

88Demilade Adelekun6’8GastoniaGaston Day

89Sam Wolfe6’7CharlotteUnited Faith Christian

90Lavonte Knox6’3DenverLincoln Charter

91Brandon Murray6’5FayettevilleFreedom Christian

92E.J. Bethea6’2ErwinCape Fear Christian

93Bryson Childress5’9New LondonNorth Stanly

94PJ Fenton6’8CaryGreen Hope

95Julian Steinfield6’10SanfordGrace Christian

96Brandon Franklin6’9FayettevilleNorthwood TempleWinston-Salem State
97RJ Wilson6’6RaleighLeesville RoadPresbyterian
98Cody Cline6’2ConcordCox Mill

99Raja Milton6’1CharlotteIndependence

100Zack Austin6’6Winston SalemWinston Salem Prep

100Themus Fulks6’1LexingtonNorth Davidson

100Efosa U-Edosomwan6’2CharlotteCharlotte Christian

