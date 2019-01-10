Charlotte-area players dominate latest Phenom Hoops Class of 2019 basketball rankings

A pair of Charlotte-area stars remain 1-2 in the latest Phenom Hoop Report player rankings for the N.C. Class of 2019.
Duke recruit Wendell Moore is No. 1, followed by Florida State recruit Patrick Williams. Moore, a 6-foot-6 wing, plays for Concord’s Cox Mill High. Williams, a 6-foot-8 wing, plays for West Charlotte.
Six other area players are in the top 20: Charlotte Liberty Heights’ Juwan Gary (Alabama) is No. 6; Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell (Charlotte) is No. 11; Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory (App State) is No. 12; Hopewell’s Brice Williams (Charlotte) is No. 13; Carmel Christian’s DeAngel Epps (College of Charleston) is No. 15; and Independence’s Matthew Smith (Murray State) is No. 19.
Rank
Name
Height
Hometown
High School
Committed
|1
|Wendell Moore
|6’6
|Concord
|Cox Mill
|Duke
|2
|Patrick Williams
|6’8
|Charlotte
|West Charlotte
|Florida State
|3
|Kadin Shedrick
|6’11
|Holly Springs
|Holly Springs
|Virginia
|4
|Josh Nickelberry
|6’5
|Fayetteville
|Northwood Temple
|Louisville
|5
|Greg Gantt
|6’8
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|Providence
|6
|Juwan Gary
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|Alabama
|7
|Justin McKoy
|6’8
|Cary
|Panther Creek
|Penn State
|8
|Caleb Mills
|6’3
|Asheville
|TC Robeson
|Houston
|9
|Keyshaun Langley
|6’1
|High Point
|SW Guilford
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|Derricko Williams
|6’8
|Winston-Salem
|Winston-Salem Prep
|UNC-Greensboro
|11
|Caleb Stone-Carrowell
|6’6
|Concord
|Cox Mill
|Charlotte
|12
|Donovan Gregory
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|Appalachian State
|13
|Brice Williams
|6’7
|Cornelius
|Hopewell
|Charlotte
|14
|Jake Vanderheijden
|6’8
|Raleigh
|Ravenscroft
|Bucknell
|15
|Deangelo Epps
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|College of Charleston
|16
|Kobe Langley
|6’1
|High Point
|SW Guilford
|UNC-Greensboro
|17
|Imajae Dodd
|6’7
|Snow Hill
|Greene Central
|UNC-Wilmington
|18
|Travion McCray
|6’2
|Fayetteville
|Village Christian
|19
|Matthew Smith
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Independence
|Murray State
|20
|Emmanuel Izunabor
|6’9
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Academy
|21
|Idrissa Bivens
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|22
|Shykeim Phillips
|6’1
|Winterville
|South Central
|23
|Brandon Stone
|6’11
|Arden
|Christ School
|LaSalle
|24
|Rev Tholel
|6’7
|Conover
|Tri-City Christian
|25
|JC Tharrington
|6’1
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
|Appalachian State
|26
|Jayvis Harvey
|6’5
|Durham
|Southern Durham
|27
|Caleb Burgess
|6’3
|Kernersville
|Moravian Prep
|28
|Myles Pierre
|6’2
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|Houston Baptist
|29
|Elbert Ellis
|6’2
|Durham
|Quality Education
|30
|AJ Mckee
|6’2
|Charlotte
|Independence
|Queens
|31
|Tyler Harris
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Independence
|Western Carolina
|32
|John Michael Wright
|6’0
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Academy
|33
|DJ Horne
|6’1
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|Illinois State
|34
|Marten Maide
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|Liberty
|35
|Nick Evtimov
|6’8
|Winston Salem
|Greensboro Day
|36
|Jackson Gammons
|6’1
|High Point
|Calvary Baptist
|The Citadel
|37
|Cam Stitt
|6’8
|Charlotte
|Porter Ridge
|38
|Deante Petree
|6’5
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|39
|Quest Aldridge
|6’3
|Winston-Salem
|Mt Tabor
|40
|Sidney Dollar
|6’4
|Denver
|East Lincoln
|Lees McRae
|41
|Paul Hudson
|6’5
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
|Dartmouth
|42
|Seth Bennett
|6’3
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
|43
|AJ Morris
|6’7
|Charlotte
|United Faith Christian
|44
|Max Farthing
|6’6
|Raleigh
|Word of God
|45
|Shayne Scruggs
|6’7
|Charlotte
|Liberty Heights
|46
|Raquan Brown
|6’3
|Mint Hill
|Butler
|New Orleans
|47
|Jamal King
|6’5
|Wilson
|Wayne Christian
|Winthrop
|48
|Derrick Quansah
|6’11
|Fayetteville
|Village Christian
|49
|DJ Robertson
|6’1
|Raleigh
|Athens Drive
|Northern Kentucky
|50
|Dhieu Deing
|6’3
|High Point
|High Point Central
|51
|Jake Boggs
|6’7
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|UNC-W
|52
|Shykel Brown
|6’0
|Durham
|Mt Zion
|53
|Gavin Rains
|6’6
|Trinity
|Wheatmore
|Queens
|54
|Bryant Randleman
|6’4
|Durham
|Durham Academy
|55
|Cartier Jernigan
|6’1
|Charlotte
|West Charlotte
|56
|Fletcher Abee
|6’2
|Morganton
|Freedom
|The Citadel
|57
|Marcus Henderson
|6’2
|Charlotte
|United Faith Christian
|Evansville
|58
|Stephen Clark
|6’8
|Charlotte
|Metrolina Christian
|Citadel
|59
|Nick Brown
|6’2
|High Point
|Westchester Day
|Navy
|60
|Jason Thompson
|6’7
|Charlotte
|United Faith Christian
|61
|Ren Dyer
|6’4
|Weaverville
|North Buncombe
|62
|Michael Fowler
|6’8
|Raleigh
|Greensboro Day
|James Madison
|63
|David Elien
|6’11
|Chapel Hill
|Chapel Hill
|64
|Demarcus Johnson
|6’4
|Lake Norman
|Pine View Prep
|65
|Coleman Agbo
|6’8
|Durham
|Mt Zion
|66
|Mysta Goodloe
|6’3
|Winston-Salem
|RJ Reynolds
|USC Upstate
|67
|Talton Jones
|6’3
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|68
|Jett Fortuny
|6’3
|Cary
|Cary
|69
|Ben Beeker
|6’9
|Hendersonville
|Hendersonville
|70
|Jace McKinney
|6’6
|Southport
|South Brunswick
|UNC-Pembroke
|71
|Zeke Littlejohn
|6’2
|Kings Mountain
|Kings Mountain
|Maryland Eastern Shore
|72
|Chaz Gwyn
|6’2
|Winston-Salem
|Winston Salem Prep
|73
|Michael Walsh
|6’5
|Raleigh
|Cardinal Gibbons
|74
|Jackson Gabriel
|6’2
|Denver
|Lincoln Charter
|Lee’s McRae
|75
|Nas Tyson
|6’2
|Monroe
|Forest Hills
|76
|Daniel Lobach
|6’7
|Lenoir
|Moravian Prep
|77
|Jayden Turner
|6’6
|High Point
|SW Guilford
|78
|Raishaun Brown
|5’11
|Asheville
|Asheville Christian
|79
|Cortez Marion-Holmes
|6’5
|Charlotte
|Northside Christian
|UNC-Pembroke
|80
|Jaqwan Baylor
|6’8
|Windsor
|Bertie HS
|81
|Owen McCormack
|6’9
|Mocksville
|Davie County
|Presbyterian
|82
|Williams Onyeodi
|6’6
|Fayetteville
|Fayetteville Academy
|83
|Deangelo Elliott
|6’4
|Candler
|Carolina Day
|84
|Jalen Barr
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Olympic
|85
|DJ Thomas
|5’7
|Raleigh
|Broughton
|86
|Elijah Shabazz
|6’6
|Wakefield
|Wakefield
|87
|KJ Marshall
|5’11
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|88
|Demilade Adelekun
|6’8
|Gastonia
|Gaston Day
|89
|Sam Wolfe
|6’7
|Charlotte
|United Faith Christian
|90
|Lavonte Knox
|6’3
|Denver
|Lincoln Charter
|91
|Brandon Murray
|6’5
|Fayetteville
|Freedom Christian
|92
|E.J. Bethea
|6’2
|Erwin
|Cape Fear Christian
|93
|Bryson Childress
|5’9
|New London
|North Stanly
|94
|PJ Fenton
|6’8
|Cary
|Green Hope
|95
|Julian Steinfield
|6’10
|Sanford
|Grace Christian
|96
|Brandon Franklin
|6’9
|Fayetteville
|Northwood Temple
|Winston-Salem State
|97
|RJ Wilson
|6’6
|Raleigh
|Leesville Road
|Presbyterian
|98
|Cody Cline
|6’2
|Concord
|Cox Mill
|99
|Raja Milton
|6’1
|Charlotte
|Independence
|100
|Zack Austin
|6’6
|Winston Salem
|Winston Salem Prep
|100
|Themus Fulks
|6’1
|Lexington
|North Davidson
|100
|Efosa U-Edosomwan
|6’2
|Charlotte
|Charlotte Christian
