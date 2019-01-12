Friday’s Girls Roundup: No. 4 Butler takes down No. 3 Hickory Ridge on the road

Elevator
↑Butler: Butler, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, got 16 points from Michaela Funderburk, 13 from Michaela Lane and 10 from Payton Sutton to win at No. 3 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Friday. Butler, which won 58-53, led 31-22 at halftime before Hickory Ridge closed to within two to start the fourth quarter.
↑Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Charlotte 49ers recruit had a pair of big games this week: 29 points, five assists and five rebounds against North Meck; 18 points, six assists, four steals against West Charlotte.
↑Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian: 13 points, 11 assists, six steals in a 71-21 win over Concord First Assembly.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover: 28 points in a 60-34 win over North Lincoln.
Kenzley Dunlap, Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: in a 65-38 win over county rival Gastonia Huss, Dunlap went for 24 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Love had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: Presbyterian recruit made seven 3-pointers in a 78-29 win over Harding. She finished with a career-high 40 points for the Sabres (11-4, 4-0 SoMeck)
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Sophomore, committed to Davidson, had 31 points in a 58-49 win over Southern Pines O’Neal. Davidson Day, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, is the state’s top ranked 2A private school. O’Neal (13-2) is No. 2 and has now lost to Davidson Day twice. Haines is averaging 29.5 points in her past two games.
Nyla McGill, Jaylynn Askew, Providence: In a 63-57 win over Olympic, McGill had 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists. Askew had 21 points, 10 rebounds. Providence is 14-1 overall, 4-0 in the SoMeck conference.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 DAVIDSON DAY 58, SOUTHERN PINES O’NEAL 49
DDS 15 11 8 24 - 58
O’Neal 13 8 15 13 - 49
DDS Mallorie Haines 6 4 31 Makayla Tejeda 3 2 13 Nevaeh Brown 3 4 10 Graham 0 2 2 Wiles 0 2 2
O’Neal Hadiya Balser 7 5 19 McRae 2 4 8 Love 1 1 7 Balser2 2 6 McHarney1 1 5 Carr 2 0 4
Notables: Sophomore Mallorie Haines has her 2nd 30+ point game of the year and is averaging 29.5 ppg in her last 2 games. Junior guard Makayla Tejeda had career-high 13; DDS is now 14-2 on the year and still undefeated in NCISAA 2A standings.
NO. 2 VANCE 71, LAKE NORMAN 45
Vance- 21 14 12 24 -71
Lake Norman- 13 13 10 9-45
Vance (71)- Leah Barringer 11, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 6, Amhyia Moreland 3, Kyanna Morgan 7, Tanajah Hayes 15, Trinity Moreland 10, Magan Jackson 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 7
NO. 4 BUTLER 58, NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53
Butler 13 18 8 19 58
Hickory Ridge 11 11 15 16 53
Butler Michaela Funderburk 16, Michaela Lane 13, Payton Sutton10, Dotson 9, Dixon 8, Nance 2
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 23, Lauren Ruggiero 12, Jadah Shears 12, Lampe 4, Calhoun 2
Record: Butler 13-1 5-0 ; Hickory Ridge 11-2, 4-1
Noteable: Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel led all scores with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assist and 4 steals. Lauren Ruggiero had her first double double on the year with 12 and 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 57, SOUTH CALDWELL 22
PROVIDENCE - 17 16 17 13 = 63
OLYMPIC - 13 17 15 12 = 57
PHS: Nyla McGill 23, Lili Bowen 3, Cameron Mulkey 8, Jaylynn Askew 21, Grace Shires 2, Averie DiBenedetto 6
OHS: Hutchinson 5, Roldan 4, M. Terry 5, McGill 21, Brigman 11, Barr 11
Records: Providence: 14-1 (4-0)
Comments: Nyla McGill (23 pts, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) and Jaylynn Askew (21 pts, 10 rebounds)
NO. 10 MALLARD CREEK 72, NORTH MECK 23
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 52, BERRY 46
AK 7 9 16 20 -- 52
Berry 4 13 10 19 -- 46
AK: Evan Miller 22 points; Michelle Ojo 15 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 3 asssits; Kennedy Cash 5 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Lucy Vanderbeck 5 points; Meghan Rogers 3 points 6 assists; Stephanie Sherrill 2 points & 1 charge
Berry: McLaughlin 26, Terry 11, Haskins 5, Jackson 2, Parkin 2
Friday’s Mecklenburg County capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 36, MONROE 31
Monroe 10 7 10 4 - 31
Charlotte Catholic 11 4 12 9 - 36
Monroe 31- I. Knotts 8, J. Reddick 7, S. Taylor 5, K. Clark 4, J. White 3, J. Parsons 3, A. Roland 1
Charlotte Catholic 36- D. Bertolina 21, M. Darling 11, C. Green 2, C. Flatau 2
Records: Monroe 10-4; Charlotte Catholic 10-4
CHARLOTTE LATIN 47, CONCORD CANNON 45
CLS - 6 12 9 13 3 = 47
CS - 11 12 13 8 1 = 45
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 10, Ruthie Jones 8, Mary Schleusner 6, Kathryn Vandiver 23
CS: Sane Davis 6, Caroline Livingston 2, Zoe Edwards 3, Sydney Wood 3, Reigan Richardson 27, Anna Galloway 4
Records: CLS 9 – 5, 2 – 0; CS 9 – 5, 1 – 1
Notes: Latin continues conference play next week, Jan. 15th and 18th, with contests at Covenant Day and at Charlotte Country Day.
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 64 SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 2
HOPEWELL 49, MOORESVILLE 37
INDEPENDENCE 52, GARINGER 21
East Meck 14 07 09 09 -- 39
Myers Park 24 14 16 13 -- 67
East Meck - Browne 5, Hall 10, McBride 4, Stanford 5, Staley 13, Neal 2
Myers Park - Stehmeir 4, Tayler Henderson 21, Holcomb 2, Nia Nelson 15, Griffen 2, Wimpel 2, Clamp 5, Shire 11, Thompson 2, A. Stuart 2, Harrell 2
PROVIDENCE DAY 50, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 33
Providence Day 11 14 10 12 --50
Country Day 11 10 7 5 --33
PD (50) Morgan Kelson 14, Grace Godwin 10, Owens 9, Levitz 6, Gutierrez 6, Ferguson 3, Smith 2
CD (33) Hudson Rixham 12, Riddell 8, Waters 6, Sasz 3,
Records: PD 10-9 (CISAA 2-0) CD 7-10 (CISAA 0-2)
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 54, LIBERTY PREP 6
WEST CHARLOTTE 55, HOUGH 52 OT
West Charlotte (55) 5 15 11 13 11
Hough (52) 12 12 7 13 8
West Charlotte: Hamilton 17, Moore 13, Chaffin 8, Chumpy 7, Dixon 6, McManus 3
Hough : Mroz 12, Bell 12, Polito 8, Hudson 5, Phocas 2, Sell 10
Friday’s Regional Capsules
ARBORBROOK 71, CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 21
ACA 24-19-18-10—71
FA 8-5-6-2—21
ACA 71 -- Breya Busby 13pts, 6steals and 11assists, Christie Zawacki 16pts 5blocks and
8rebounds, Anna Zawacki 10, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 12, Ella Porter 4, Madison McCarter
6, Holly Johnson 6pts, Elizabeth Timberlake 4pts
Records: ACA 20-2
CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 31
CCHS: 12, 17, 14, 10 (53)
NWC: 9, 5 14, 3 (31)
CCHS: Aniyah Tate 15, Mariah Barrie 14, Demi Case 12, Miller 5, Knight 4, Haley 4
NWC: Aliciah Fields 10, Maddox 9, Allen 5, Sterling 2, Green 1
Records: CCHS 8-7 overall 2-0 SPC; NWC 5-9 overall 1-1 SPC
Notable: Central was led by Aniyah Tate 15 points and 7 rebounds Freshman Mariah Barrie added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Demi Case added 12 points. Central will play Concord at Concord next Friday.
CONCORD 43, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 34
Cox mIll 6 13 13 11 43
East Burke 15 17 19 21. 72
Record: Overall 9-5, Conf 3-0
Forestview 11 24 17 13 -- 65
NORTH CENTRAL 62, LEWISVILLE 36
UAHS 17 8 18 19-62
PLP 6 7 1 3-17
UAHS: MaKayla Smith 27, Mya Manivanh 12, CC Coppin 8, Kelsey Havican 6, Ryleigh Clayborn 4, Emma Munday 3, Hanna Wease 2
PLP Messer 2, Scholl 6, Johnson 3, Reidy 3, Stefanac 1, Zarsadais 2
Records: Union Academy 12-1 4-0 in conference, PLP 3-8 0-2 in conference.
Notable: Union Academy will be in action next Tuesday against Mount Island Charter, and Friday at home against Community School of Davidson.
