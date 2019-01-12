High School Sports

Friday’s Girls Roundup: No. 4 Butler takes down No. 3 Hickory Ridge on the road

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 12, 2019 12:10 AM

Elevator

Butler: Butler, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, got 16 points from Michaela Funderburk, 13 from Michaela Lane and 10 from Payton Sutton to win at No. 3 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Friday. Butler, which won 58-53, led 31-22 at halftime before Hickory Ridge closed to within two to start the fourth quarter.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Charlotte 49ers recruit had a pair of big games this week: 29 points, five assists and five rebounds against North Meck; 18 points, six assists, four steals against West Charlotte.

Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian: 13 points, 11 assists, six steals in a 71-21 win over Concord First Assembly.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

South Meck v Myers Park women-2
South Meck’s Shariah Gaddy (23) had a career-high 40 points Friday.
Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover: 28 points in a 60-34 win over North Lincoln.

Kenzley Dunlap, Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: in a 65-38 win over county rival Gastonia Huss, Dunlap went for 24 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Love had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: Presbyterian recruit made seven 3-pointers in a 78-29 win over Harding. She finished with a career-high 40 points for the Sabres (11-4, 4-0 SoMeck)

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Sophomore, committed to Davidson, had 31 points in a 58-49 win over Southern Pines O’Neal. Davidson Day, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, is the state’s top ranked 2A private school. O’Neal (13-2) is No. 2 and has now lost to Davidson Day twice. Haines is averaging 29.5 points in her past two games.

Nyla McGill, Jaylynn Askew, Providence: In a 63-57 win over Olympic, McGill had 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists. Askew had 21 points, 10 rebounds. Providence is 14-1 overall, 4-0 in the SoMeck conference.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

davidsondaygirlsteam.jpg
Special to the Observer

NO. 1 DAVIDSON DAY 58, SOUTHERN PINES O’NEAL 49

DDS 15 11 8 24 - 58

O’Neal 13 8 15 13 - 49



DDS Mallorie Haines 6 4 31 Makayla Tejeda 3 2 13 Nevaeh Brown 3 4 10 Graham 0 2 2 Wiles 0 2 2

O’Neal Hadiya Balser 7 5 19 McRae 2 4 8 Love 1 1 7 Balser2 2 6 McHarney1 1 5 Carr 2 0 4



Notables: Sophomore Mallorie Haines has her 2nd 30+ point game of the year and is averaging 29.5 ppg in her last 2 games. Junior guard Makayla Tejeda had career-high 13; DDS is now 14-2 on the year and still undefeated in NCISAA 2A standings.

NO. 2 VANCE 71, LAKE NORMAN 45

Vance- 21 14 12 24 -71

Lake Norman- 13 13 10 9-45

Vance (71)- Leah Barringer 11, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 6, Amhyia Moreland 3, Kyanna Morgan 7, Tanajah Hayes 15, Trinity Moreland 10, Magan Jackson 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 7

Lake Norman (45)- M. Saunders 6, A. Kennedy 3, C. Dancy 11, A. Zeigler 3, L. Sullivan 16, J. Lowe 4, E. Erwin 2



Records: Vance 14-1, (5-0) | Lake Norman 8-7, 5-6 (3-2)

NO. 4 BUTLER 58, NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53

Butler 13 18 8 19 58

Hickory Ridge 11 11 15 16 53

Butler Michaela Funderburk 16, Michaela Lane 13, Payton Sutton10, Dotson 9, Dixon 8, Nance 2

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 23, Lauren Ruggiero 12, Jadah Shears 12, Lampe 4, Calhoun 2

Record: Butler 13-1 5-0 ; Hickory Ridge 11-2, 4-1

Noteable: Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel led all scores with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assist and 4 steals. Lauren Ruggiero had her first double double on the year with 12 and 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 57, SOUTH CALDWELL 22

Freedom 15 15 8 19 - 57
South Caldwell 8 6 6 2 - 22


Freedom 57 - Madison Bailey 18, Blaikley Crooks 14, Adair Garrison 11, Short 3, Cisneros 2, Rhone 5, Davenport 4, Tate, Watkins, McGee, Johnson, Moore.


South Caldwell 22 - Catherine Huggins 10, Austin 3, Pittman 4, Wynn 2, Everheart 3, Propst, Miller, Jackson.


NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 63 OLYMPIC 57


PROVIDENCE - 17 16 17 13 = 63

OLYMPIC - 13 17 15 12 = 57

PHS: Nyla McGill 23, Lili Bowen 3, Cameron Mulkey 8, Jaylynn Askew 21, Grace Shires 2, Averie DiBenedetto 6

OHS: Hutchinson 5, Roldan 4, M. Terry 5, McGill 21, Brigman 11, Barr 11

Records: Providence: 14-1 (4-0)

Comments: Nyla McGill (23 pts, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) and Jaylynn Askew (21 pts, 10 rebounds)

NO. 10 MALLARD CREEK 72, NORTH MECK 23

Mallard Creek 17 23 19 13

North Meck 2 7 9 5



MALLARD CREEK 72 - Dazia Lawrence 29, Mitchell 18, Simpson 7, Alexander 5, Howard 4, Sierra Hunter 4, Lutz 4, Sydney Hunter 1



NORTH MECK 23 - Jessica Timmons 11, Smith 3, Vance 3, Depass 2, Dunlap 2, Hogg 1, Jenkins 1


Notable: Karina Mitchell career high 18 points; Dazia Lawrence 29 points 5 assist

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 52, BERRY 46

AK 7 9 16 20 -- 52

Berry 4 13 10 19 -- 46

AK: Evan Miller 22 points; Michelle Ojo 15 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 3 asssits; Kennedy Cash 5 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Lucy Vanderbeck 5 points; Meghan Rogers 3 points 6 assists; Stephanie Sherrill 2 points & 1 charge

Berry: McLaughlin 26, Terry 11, Haskins 5, Jackson 2, Parkin 2

Friday’s Mecklenburg County capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 36, MONROE 31

Monroe 10 7 10 4 - 31



Charlotte Catholic 11 4 12 9 - 36



Monroe 31- I. Knotts 8, J. Reddick 7, S. Taylor 5, K. Clark 4, J. White 3, J. Parsons 3, A. Roland 1



Charlotte Catholic 36- D. Bertolina 21, M. Darling 11, C. Green 2, C. Flatau 2



Records: Monroe 10-4; Charlotte Catholic 10-4

CHARLOTTE LATIN 47, CONCORD CANNON 45

CLS - 6 12 9 13 3 = 47

CS - 11 12 13 8 1 = 45

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 10, Ruthie Jones 8, Mary Schleusner 6, Kathryn Vandiver 23

CS: Sane Davis 6, Caroline Livingston 2, Zoe Edwards 3, Sydney Wood 3, Reigan Richardson 27, Anna Galloway 4

Records: CLS 9 – 5, 2 – 0; CS 9 – 5, 1 – 1

Notes: Latin continues conference play next week, Jan. 15th and 18th, with contests at Covenant Day and at Charlotte Country Day.

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 64 SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 2

SLCA 2 0 0 0 -- 2
HGCS 23 15 14 12 -- 64


Hickory Grove Christian 64, Sydney Wray 21 Peyton Bowers 20 Ganda 8 Cherry 7 Parker 6 Calhoun 2


Southlake Christian 2, Dixon 2


Records: HGCS (12-3) SLCA (0-12)

HOPEWELL 49, MOORESVILLE 37

Hopewell - 17 9 8 15 - 49
Mooresville - 5 14 10 8 - 37


Hopewell - Caldwell 12, McManus 8, Craig 3, Berry 7, Montgomery 9, Chambers 10.


Mooresville - Marshall 7, Allen 12, Cavegas 8, Martin 5, Daniels 5


Records: Hopewell: Overall - 9-4 Conf. 3-2; Mooresville: 5-9 Conf: 1-4


INDEPENDENCE 52, GARINGER 21


Indy 14 16 12 12 52
Garinger 6 0 4 9 21


Indy: Braylyn Milton 19, Sharonda Smith 12, Anderson 7, Breckenridge 6, Rohlfing 4, Flynn 4


Garinger: Watson 7, Baker 3, Patterson 3, Jackson 3, Foster 2, Chapman 1


MYERS PARK 67, EAST MECKLENBURG 39


East Meck 14 07 09 09 -- 39

Myers Park 24 14 16 13 -- 67

East Meck - Browne 5, Hall 10, McBride 4, Stanford 5, Staley 13, Neal 2

Myers Park - Stehmeir 4, Tayler Henderson 21, Holcomb 2, Nia Nelson 15, Griffen 2, Wimpel 2, Clamp 5, Shire 11, Thompson 2, A. Stuart 2, Harrell 2

PROVIDENCE DAY 50, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 33

Providence Day 11 14 10 12 --50

Country Day 11 10 7 5 --33

PD (50) Morgan Kelson 14, Grace Godwin 10, Owens 9, Levitz 6, Gutierrez 6, Ferguson 3, Smith 2

CD (33) Hudson Rixham 12, Riddell 8, Waters 6, Sasz 3,

Records: PD 10-9 (CISAA 2-0) CD 7-10 (CISAA 0-2)

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 54, LIBERTY PREP 6

Sugar Creek Charter:15 16 15 8 F 54
Liberty Prep : 0 2 4 0 F 6


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 14 , Cruz 4, Rogerlyne Slawon 11 ,Kania Sanders 12, Gardner 7, Cunningham 2, Williams 2 Hernandez 2


Liberty Prep : Ward 4, Lantz 2


Notable: SCCS (15-3) ; Senior Rogerlyne Slawon finished with 11 points, 10 Steals, 5 rebounds, and 5 assist. Nijah Cunningham finished with 3rd double double this week 14 points ,10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

WEST CHARLOTTE 55, HOUGH 52 OT

West Charlotte (55) 5 15 11 13 11

Hough (52) 12 12 7 13 8

West Charlotte: Hamilton 17, Moore 13, Chaffin 8, Chumpy 7, Dixon 6, McManus 3

Hough : Mroz 12, Bell 12, Polito 8, Hudson 5, Phocas 2, Sell 10

Friday’s Regional Capsules

ARBORBROOK 71, CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 21

ACA 24-19-18-10—71

FA 8-5-6-2—21



ACA 71 -- Breya Busby 13pts, 6steals and 11assists, Christie Zawacki 16pts 5blocks and

8rebounds, Anna Zawacki 10, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 12, Ella Porter 4, Madison McCarter

6, Holly Johnson 6pts, Elizabeth Timberlake 4pts



Records: ACA 20-2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 31

CCHS: 12, 17, 14, 10 (53)

NWC: 9, 5 14, 3 (31)



CCHS: Aniyah Tate 15, Mariah Barrie 14, Demi Case 12, Miller 5, Knight 4, Haley 4



NWC: Aliciah Fields 10, Maddox 9, Allen 5, Sterling 2, Green 1



Records: CCHS 8-7 overall 2-0 SPC; NWC 5-9 overall 1-1 SPC

Notable: Central was led by Aniyah Tate 15 points and 7 rebounds Freshman Mariah Barrie added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Demi Case added 12 points. Central will play Concord at Concord next Friday.

CONCORD 43, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 34

Cox mIll 6 13 13 11 43

ALB 10 11 7 6 34


Cox Mill Carrie Webb 10; Tillery 9; Smith 6; Hines 6; Hall 3; Wilson 1; Holmes 4; Sedergren 3; Sheffield 1
ALB J Campbell 13; Smother10; Grier 3; Brim 2; Yow 2; Simmons 4


Notes: Cox Mill plays Robinson at Cox Mill next Friday.


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 45, METROLINA ACADEMY 42


Metrolina Academy- 10 - 7 - 10 - 15 >42



Concord first assembly 8 - 9 - 13- 15 > 45


Metrolina Academy- Phibbs 10, McGee 9, E Waters 14, K McClain 9



CFA - B Stinson 6, Zy Benjamin 9, Zayed 4, Jada McMillian 12, Ariana Brown 12


Next game: CFA vs Gaston Day on Tuesday



EAST BURKE 72, VALDESE DRAUGHN 32


East Burke 15 17 19 21. 72

Draughn. 8. 2. 14. 8. 32


East Burke Scoring
Brooke Arney 17, Ariana Hawkins 15, Josie Hise 14, Graleigh Hildebran 8, Allie Cooke 8, Maya Chrisco 6, Riley Haas 2, Zoie Smith 2


Draughn Scoring
Jenna Davis 12, Bailey Shuping 8, Abbey Parker 5, Bailey Bryant 3, Hailey Lowman 2, Hailey Kincaid 2


Records: East Burke 11-5 (4-0)


EAST LINCOLN 54, MAIDEN 36


MHS: 8 6 17 4- 36
ELHS: 10 13 20 11- 54


MHS: Grace Arrowood 16, N. Glover 5, M. Sigmon 5, L. Hentschel 5, M. Bohemier 2, M. Andrews 3


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 18 Sara Rhoney 12, Raven Ross 10, A. Robinette 6 K. Campo 2, K. Cox 2, T. Robinette 2, M. Delgado 2


Noteables: Brianna tadlock 18 pts, 5 rebs, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block. Sara Rhoney 12 pts, 2 assista, 1 steal.


Records/Next: MHS: (4-11, 3-2) Next Game @ Newton Conover 1/18/19; ELHS: (3-11, 2-3) Next Game @ West Lincoln 1/18/19


GASTON CHRISTIAN 33, GASTON DAY 64


Gaston Christian - 4 17 6 10 = 37
Gaston Day - 17 18 13 16 = 64


Gaston Day- Zaria Clark 20, Olivia King (Lees-McRae commit) 21, Cameron Harris 10, Portia Shouse 8, Gloria Zhang 2, Lauren Letts 2, Paije Shouse 1


Gaston Day Notes: Z. Clark 20p/4R/7S/7A, O King 21p/12R/4B/5S, Po. Shouse 8p/6R/2S, C Harris 10p/5R/2B


Notes: GDS will play next Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at HOME against Concord First Assembly Academy at 5:30 pm.

Record: Overall 9-5, Conf 3-0



GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 65, GASTONIA HUSS 38


Forestview 11 24 17 13 -- 65

Hunter Huss 8 10 10 10 -- 38


FORESTVIEW 65 -- Kenzley Dunlap 24 pts. 14 rebs 4 stls, Yasmine Love 21 pts 12 rebs 3 asst, Robinson 6, Vazquez 6, D. Miller 4, Sanders 4


Notable: Forestview 8-7 overall 3-2 Big South host Kings Mtn. on Jan. 18.


MARION MCDOWELL 50, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 40


McDowell 14 8 14 14 -- 50
Alexander Central 8 16 4 12 -- 40


MCDOWELL 50 -- Makenna Perkins 18 (14 rebounds, two steals), Boye 7, Dezi Williams 13, Miller 2, Chandler 6, Stephenson 2, Cooper 2


ALEXANDER 40 -- Sharpe 8, Glenn 1, Nikki Hagy 14 (10 rebounds), Hammer 5, Black 4, Pennell 4, Kidd 4,


Records: Alexander 1-13, 0-4; McDowell 9-5, 3-1


NEWTON-CONOVER 60, NORTH LINCOLN 34


North Lincoln 11 11 4 8 34
Newton Conover 15 18 17 10 60


NORTH LINCOLN 34 -- Rachel Seagle 10, Sylvia Burroughs 6, Holli Wood 5 Ashlyn White 4, Addie Reid 4, Aly Wadkovsky 3, Dylan Ambrose 1, Ameah Gaddy 1


NEWTON-CONOVER 60 -- Chyna Cornwell 28, Tamiya Artis 10, Jahlea Peters 9, Aaliah Walton 7, Grace Loftin 4, Jayla Woods 2


NORTH CENTRAL 62, LEWISVILLE 36


36 Lewisville 5, 10, 7, 14
62 North Central 17, 20, 15, 11


Leading Scorers: Amber Bass: 19 pts


Lewisville Records: Overall: 5-5
Region IV-2A: 1-3


Notes: Lewisville is host Chesterfield Tuesday January 15 at 6:00pm.


UNION ACADEMY 62, PINE LAKE PREP 17



UAHS 17 8 18 19-62

PLP 6 7 1 3-17



UAHS: MaKayla Smith 27, Mya Manivanh 12, CC Coppin 8, Kelsey Havican 6, Ryleigh Clayborn 4, Emma Munday 3, Hanna Wease 2



PLP Messer 2, Scholl 6, Johnson 3, Reidy 3, Stefanac 1, Zarsadais 2



Records: Union Academy 12-1 4-0 in conference, PLP 3-8 0-2 in conference.



Notable: Union Academy will be in action next Tuesday against Mount Island Charter, and Friday at home against Community School of Davidson.

  Comments  

things to do