Southwestern 4A swimming: Myers Park sweeps boys, girls titles

Myers Park’s boys and girls were dominant winners at the 2019 Southwestern 4A conference swim championships Friday at the uptown Mecklenburg Aquatic Center.
The Mustangs boys had a team total of 676 points, well ahead of East Mecklenburg (327) and Butler (301).
Myers Park’s girls totaled 714 points, winning easily over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (381) and Butler (296).
Myers Park’s Janie Smith was part of the 200 medley relay champion and won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Olwyn Bartis swam on the Mustangs’ 200 medley relay team and won the 100 and 200 freestyles. And teammate Liza Whitmire was also part of the 200 medley relay team, plus she won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
On the boys side, Mustangs star Benjamin Hager won the 50 free and 100 butterfly. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team. Jack Walker swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay championship teams and won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
▪ East Meck won the boys 200 free relay with Ben Champion, Wyatt Hanks, Daniel Rowe and Andrew Scott.
