No new teams, lots of movement in Observer’s girls Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 14, 2019 04:34 PM

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Davidson Day

IND

13-2

1

2

Vance

4A

14-1

2

3

Butler

4A

13-1

4

4

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

11-2

3

5

China Grove Carson

3A

16-0

5

6

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

14-1

6

7

Morganton Freedom

3A

13-1

8

8

Providence

4A

14-1

9

9

North Iredell

3A

11-2

7

10

Mallard Creek

4A

11-3

10

11

Rocky River

4A

9-2

11

12

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

15-3

12

13

South Mecklenburg

4A

10-4

13

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

12-4

14

15

West Rowan

3A

14-1

15

16

East Rutherford

2A

12-1

16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 10-2); North Gaston (3A, 11-3); Albemarle (1A, 14-1); Salisbury (2A, 10-2).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

