No new teams, lots of movement in Observer’s girls Sweet 16 poll

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Davidson Day
IND
13-2
1
2
Vance
4A
14-1
2
3
|Butler
4A
13-1
4
4
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
11-2
3
5
China Grove Carson
3A
16-0
5
6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
14-1
6
7
Morganton Freedom
3A
13-1
8
8
Providence
4A
14-1
9
9
|North Iredell
3A
11-2
7
10
Mallard Creek
4A
11-3
10
11
Rocky River
4A
9-2
11
12
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
15-3
|12
13
South Mecklenburg
4A
10-4
13
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
12-4
14
15
West Rowan
3A
14-1
15
16
|East Rutherford
2A
12-1
16
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 10-2); North Gaston (3A, 11-3); Albemarle (1A, 14-1); Salisbury (2A, 10-2).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
