Two Mecklenburg County teams join Observer boys Sweet 16 basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 14, 2019 04:06 PM

Myers Park’s Drake Maye (21) drives the lane against South Mecklenburg Tuesday.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs

1

Carmel Christian

IND

23-1

1

2

Charlotte Christian

IND

18-1

2

3

Concord Cox Mill

3A

14-1

3

4

North Mecklenburg

4A

12-2

5

5

Independence

4A

10-3

6

6

West Charlotte

4A

10-4

10

7

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

13-2

7

8

Vance

4A

12-2

4

9

Morganton Freedom

3A

13-1

9

10

Ardrey Kell

4A

12-3

11

11

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

4A

10-2

14

12

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

15-3

15

13

East Lincoln

2A

13-1

13

14

Fort Mill

5A

15-2

16

15

Myers Park

4A

11-4

NR

16

Charlotte Country Day

IND

15-5

NR

Dropped out: Butler (4A, 10-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 11-4). Also receiving consideration: East Rutherford (2A, 12-1); North Rowan (1A, 12-2); Hickory (3A, 10-2); Alexander Central (3A, 11-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 9-1); Olympic (4A, 9-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 10-3).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

