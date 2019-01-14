Two Mecklenburg County teams join Observer boys Sweet 16 basketball poll

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs
1
Carmel Christian
IND
23-1
1
2
Charlotte Christian
IND
18-1
2
3
Concord Cox Mill
3A
14-1
3
4
North Mecklenburg
4A
12-2
5
5
Independence
4A
10-3
6
6
West Charlotte
4A
10-4
10
7
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
13-2
7
8
Vance
4A
12-2
4
9
Morganton Freedom
3A
13-1
9
10
Ardrey Kell
4A
12-3
11
11
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
10-2
14
12
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
15-3
15
13
East Lincoln
2A
13-1
13
14
Fort Mill
5A
15-2
16
15
Myers Park
4A
11-4
NR
16
Charlotte Country Day
IND
15-5
NR
Dropped out: Butler (4A, 10-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 11-4). Also receiving consideration: East Rutherford (2A, 12-1); North Rowan (1A, 12-2); Hickory (3A, 10-2); Alexander Central (3A, 11-3); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 9-1); Olympic (4A, 9-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 10-3).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
Comments