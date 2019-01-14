BIG5 high school basketball players of the week 01.14.18

Top high school basketball performances in the Charlotte area last week:
Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Had 38 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals against South Rowan and 42 points against West Rowan last week. The 42-point effort was one point off tying the school record.
Martin Flax, Waxhaw Cuthbertson: Averaged 19 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in games against Monroe and Monroe Parkwood last week. Flax, a senior point guard, was 7-of-7 from the free throw line and 6-of-9 from the 3-point line.
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg girls: Scored 40 points, courtesy of seven made 3-pointers, in Friday’s victory over Harding.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Had 36 points, five rebounds, five assists against Lake Norman Charter Friday. He had 100 points in three games last week, averaging seven made 3-point shots during the span.
AJ Smith, Hickory Grove: Sophomore had a school-record 44 points against SouthLake Christian Friday. He had 24 points, 13 rebounds in a victory over Gaston Christian Tuesday.
Comments