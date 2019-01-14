High School Sports

#BIG5 high school basketball players of the week 01.14.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 14, 2019 03:39 PM

South Meck’s Shariah Gaddy (23) brings the ball up the court in Tuesday’s game with rival Myers Park Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Top high school basketball performances in the Charlotte area last week:

Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Had 38 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals against South Rowan and 42 points against West Rowan last week. The 42-point effort was one point off tying the school record.

Martin Flax, Waxhaw Cuthbertson: Averaged 19 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in games against Monroe and Monroe Parkwood last week. Flax, a senior point guard, was 7-of-7 from the free throw line and 6-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg girls: Scored 40 points, courtesy of seven made 3-pointers, in Friday’s victory over Harding.

Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Had 36 points, five rebounds, five assists against Lake Norman Charter Friday. He had 100 points in three games last week, averaging seven made 3-point shots during the span.

AJ Smith, Hickory Grove: Sophomore had a school-record 44 points against SouthLake Christian Friday. He had 24 points, 13 rebounds in a victory over Gaston Christian Tuesday.

