Games of the week: Country Day at Christian for CISAA lead

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 14, 2019 03:41 PM

Charlotte Christian Head Coach Shonn Brown coaches his team during a 1st half timeout. Charlotte Christian would play Long Island Lutheran in the finals of the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic.
This week’s top high school basketball matchups in the Charlotte area:

Charlotte Country Day (15-5, 2-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (18-1, 2-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The two rivals are tied for the league lead. Country Day will try for an upset that would end the Knights’ 12-game win streak.

Independence (10-3) at Carmel Christian (23-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: The Patriots are the reigning N.C. 4A state champions. Carmel Christian, nationally ranked in several polls, is the reigning N.C. 2A private school champs. This is the feature game of the Carmel Christian MLK Showcase, and it should be rather crowded.

Ardrey Kell (12-3, 4-1 SoMeck) at Olympic (9-4, 4-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Knights have won four of their past five games and will try to get a share of the league lead. Olympic looks to build an early cushion. Harding (7-9, 4-1) is tied with Ardrey Kell for second place.

Myers Park (11-4, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) at Porter Ridge (10-2, 3-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Mustangs have won nine straight and are tied with Independence (10-3, 5-0) for first place. Porter Ridge is tied with Butler for second and needs this home win to stay in touch with the leaders.

Vance (12-2, 3-2 I-MECK 4A) at North Mecklenburg (12-2, 5-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: A must-win game for Vance this early in the season? Yes, the Cougars are likely out of the league title race unless they win on the road. North has a one-game lead on West Charlotte (10-4, 4-1) for first place.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are off until Friday because of exams.

This week’s schedule

Monday, January 14

Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Girls’ only)

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Fort Mill at Clover

Lake Pointe Academy at Westminster Catawba

McBee at Camden Military

Tuesday, January 15

Albemarle at South Stanly

Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School

Buford at North Central

Camden at Indian Land

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Charlotte Secondary at York Prep (Boys’ only)

Chesterfield at Lewisville

Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day

Dillon at Cheraw

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian

Grace Academy at Comenius (Girls’ only)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day

Great Falls at Camden Military

Hibriten at West Caldwell

Hickory at Watauga

Lancaster at Richland Northeast

Langtree Charter at Carolina International

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

Mitchell at Avery County

McBee at Lamar

McDowell at South Caldwell

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Providence Day at Cannon School

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Richmond Senior at Seventy-First High

Ridge View at York

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Mountain Island Day

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

Westwood at South Pointe (SC)

Victory Christian at United Faith

Wednesday, January 16

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Catholic (Girls’ only)

Ashbrook at East Gaston

Central Pageland at Rock Hill

Charlotte Learning Academy at Charlotte Secondary

Freedom at Alexander Central

Hibriten at Mitchell County

Lincoln Charter at Henderson Collegiate

Thursday, January 17

Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls’ only)

Central Academy at Mountain Island Charter (Boys’ only)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys’ only)

East Burke at West Lincoln

Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day

Gray Collegiate at York Prep (Girls’ only)

Metrolina Christian at Covenant Classical

Lake Norman Christian at Grace Academy (Boys’ only)

Shelby at Crest

Starmount at Ashe County

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

West Stanly at Sun Valley

Friday, January 18

Alexander Central at Hickory

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Ashe County at Alleghany

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

Berry at Providence

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Bunker Hill at Hibriten

Burns at Crest

Butler at Garinger

Carmel Christian at Victory Christian

Carson at Statesville

Central Academy at Anson County

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Central Pageland at Lee Central

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Learning Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Chesterfield at Buford

Clover at Rock Hill

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly (Boys’ only)

Davidson Day in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only)

East Gaston at Shelby

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

East Rutherford at Chase

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Fort Mill at Northwestern

First Assembly of Monroe at Gaston Christian

Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian

Gray Stone Day at North Moore\u0009

Hickory Christian at North Hills Christian

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Kings Mountain at Forestview

Lake Norman Charter at Bandys

Maiden at Newton Conover

Marion at Cheraw

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Monroe at Parkwood

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

Nation Ford at York Prep

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Iredell at West Rowan

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

North Rowan at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Davidson

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Patton at Fred T. Foard

Piedmont at Sun Valley

Piedmont Charter at Highland Tech

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Richland Northeast at York

Rocky River at Independence

R.S. Central at South Point

Scotland County at Richmond Senior

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

South Iredell at East Rowan

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

South Pointe (SC) at Lancaster

South Rowan at East Davidson

South Stanly at West Montgomery

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Thomasville at Salisbury

Timmonsville at Great Falls

University Christian at Woodlawn School

Vance at North Mecklenburg

Watauga at Freedom

Weddington at Cuthbertson

West Caldwell at McDowell

West Iredell at Draughn

Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian

West Ridge at Comenius

West Stanly at East Montgomery

Saturday, January 19

Charlotte Christian vs. Piedmont Classical at Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’only), 4

Davidson Day vs. Regis Jesuit in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), Noon

Hickory vs. Southwest Guilford at Atkins High in MLK Classic (Boys’ only), 6

Kings Mountain at East Lincoln

Olympic at Roanoke Catholic (Boys’ only), 4

United Faith vs. Freedom Christian in Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’ only), 7

Carmel Christian MLK Showcase

At Carmel Christian (Boys’ only)

Liberty Heights vs. Chapmanville (WV), 2

Davidson Day vs. Lincoln Charter, 3:30

MLK Presentation, 5

Moravian Prep vs. Concord First Assembly, 6

Independence at Carmel Christian, 7:30

MLK P.E.A.C.E Showcase

At Metro School, 2nd Ward Gymnasium in Uptown Charlotte

West Charlotte vs. Rock Hill (Girls’ only), 2

Harding vs. Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys’ only), 4

Winston-Salem Prep vs. Comenius (Boys’ only), 6

Rocky River vs. West Mecklenburg (Boys’ only), 8

Sunday, January 20

Davidson Day vs. Summit Academy in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), 3

