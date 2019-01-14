Games of the week: Country Day at Christian for CISAA lead

This week’s top high school basketball matchups in the Charlotte area:
Charlotte Country Day (15-5, 2-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (18-1, 2-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The two rivals are tied for the league lead. Country Day will try for an upset that would end the Knights’ 12-game win streak.
Independence (10-3) at Carmel Christian (23-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: The Patriots are the reigning N.C. 4A state champions. Carmel Christian, nationally ranked in several polls, is the reigning N.C. 2A private school champs. This is the feature game of the Carmel Christian MLK Showcase, and it should be rather crowded.
Ardrey Kell (12-3, 4-1 SoMeck) at Olympic (9-4, 4-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Knights have won four of their past five games and will try to get a share of the league lead. Olympic looks to build an early cushion. Harding (7-9, 4-1) is tied with Ardrey Kell for second place.
Myers Park (11-4, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) at Porter Ridge (10-2, 3-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Mustangs have won nine straight and are tied with Independence (10-3, 5-0) for first place. Porter Ridge is tied with Butler for second and needs this home win to stay in touch with the leaders.
Vance (12-2, 3-2 I-MECK 4A) at North Mecklenburg (12-2, 5-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: A must-win game for Vance this early in the season? Yes, the Cougars are likely out of the league title race unless they win on the road. North has a one-game lead on West Charlotte (10-4, 4-1) for first place.
▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are off until Friday because of exams.
This week’s schedule
Monday, January 14
Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Girls’ only)
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Fort Mill at Clover
Lake Pointe Academy at Westminster Catawba
McBee at Camden Military
Tuesday, January 15
Albemarle at South Stanly
Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School
Buford at North Central
Camden at Indian Land
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Charlotte Secondary at York Prep (Boys’ only)
Chesterfield at Lewisville
Concord First Assembly at Gaston Day
Dillon at Cheraw
Fairfield Central at Chester
Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian
Grace Academy at Comenius (Girls’ only)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day
Great Falls at Camden Military
Hibriten at West Caldwell
Hickory at Watauga
Lancaster at Richland Northeast
Langtree Charter at Carolina International
Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
Mitchell at Avery County
McBee at Lamar
McDowell at South Caldwell
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Providence Day at Cannon School
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Richmond Senior at Seventy-First High
Ridge View at York
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Mountain Island Day
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
Westwood at South Pointe (SC)
Victory Christian at United Faith
Wednesday, January 16
Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Catholic (Girls’ only)
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Central Pageland at Rock Hill
Charlotte Learning Academy at Charlotte Secondary
Freedom at Alexander Central
Hibriten at Mitchell County
Lincoln Charter at Henderson Collegiate
Thursday, January 17
Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls’ only)
Central Academy at Mountain Island Charter (Boys’ only)
Charlotte Elite Academy at Arborbrook Christian (Boys’ only)
East Burke at West Lincoln
Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day
Gray Collegiate at York Prep (Girls’ only)
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Classical
Lake Norman Christian at Grace Academy (Boys’ only)
Shelby at Crest
Starmount at Ashe County
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
West Stanly at Sun Valley
Friday, January 18
Alexander Central at Hickory
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Ashe County at Alleghany
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
Berry at Providence
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
Bunker Hill at Hibriten
Burns at Crest
Butler at Garinger
Carmel Christian at Victory Christian
Carson at Statesville
Central Academy at Anson County
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Central Pageland at Lee Central
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Learning Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Chesterfield at Buford
Clover at Rock Hill
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Davidson Day at Concord First Assembly (Boys’ only)
Davidson Day in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only)
East Gaston at Shelby
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
East Rutherford at Chase
Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant
Fort Mill at Northwestern
First Assembly of Monroe at Gaston Christian
Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian
Gray Stone Day at North Moore\u0009
Hickory Christian at North Hills Christian
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Indian Land at Fairfield Central
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Kings Mountain at Forestview
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
Maiden at Newton Conover
Marion at Cheraw
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Monroe at Parkwood
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
Nation Ford at York Prep
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Iredell at West Rowan
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
North Rowan at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Davidson
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Patton at Fred T. Foard
Piedmont at Sun Valley
Piedmont Charter at Highland Tech
Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Richland Northeast at York
Rocky River at Independence
R.S. Central at South Point
Scotland County at Richmond Senior
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
South Iredell at East Rowan
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg
South Pointe (SC) at Lancaster
South Rowan at East Davidson
South Stanly at West Montgomery
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Thomasville at Salisbury
Timmonsville at Great Falls
University Christian at Woodlawn School
Vance at North Mecklenburg
Watauga at Freedom
Weddington at Cuthbertson
West Caldwell at McDowell
West Iredell at Draughn
Westminster Catawba at SouthLake Christian
West Ridge at Comenius
West Stanly at East Montgomery
Saturday, January 19
Charlotte Christian vs. Piedmont Classical at Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’only), 4
Davidson Day vs. Regis Jesuit in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), Noon
Hickory vs. Southwest Guilford at Atkins High in MLK Classic (Boys’ only), 6
Kings Mountain at East Lincoln
Olympic at Roanoke Catholic (Boys’ only), 4
United Faith vs. Freedom Christian in Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’ only), 7
Carmel Christian MLK Showcase
At Carmel Christian (Boys’ only)
Liberty Heights vs. Chapmanville (WV), 2
Davidson Day vs. Lincoln Charter, 3:30
MLK Presentation, 5
Moravian Prep vs. Concord First Assembly, 6
Independence at Carmel Christian, 7:30
MLK P.E.A.C.E Showcase
At Metro School, 2nd Ward Gymnasium in Uptown Charlotte
West Charlotte vs. Rock Hill (Girls’ only), 2
Harding vs. Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys’ only), 4
Winston-Salem Prep vs. Comenius (Boys’ only), 6
Rocky River vs. West Mecklenburg (Boys’ only), 8
Sunday, January 20
Davidson Day vs. Summit Academy in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), 3
