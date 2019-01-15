Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.15.19

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54, NO. 16 CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 34
COUNTRY DAY - 0 13 10 11 - 34
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 12 8 16 18 - 54
COUNTRY DAY - Tabor 11, Krisko 6, Browner 3, McLaurin 3, Williams 2, McKay 2, W. Gillespie 1
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 6, Efosa U-Edosomwan 10, Hudson 17, Lash 4, Drees 7, Tharrington 6, Jones 4,
NOTES: Charlotte Christian led 12-0 after the first quarter. and had a 20-13 lead at the half. They outscored Country Day 34 - 21 in the second half for a victory.
RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 19-1 (3-0 CISAA); COUNTRY DAY 15-6 (2-1 CISAA)
NO. 12 FORT MILL NATION FORD 79, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 74
Nation Ford 21 19 28 11 -- 79
Northwestern 20 17 25 12 -- 74
NATION FORD 79 -- McCabe 6, Smith 9, Zeb Graham 28, Shaman Alston 15, Malik Bryant 18, Burnham 6
NORTHWESTERN 74 - Priest 4, Haney 2, Parker 5, Thompson 7, Zuric Harvey 10, Mason Grigg 19, Zay Martin 20, Caldwell 4
Records: Nation Ford 16-3, 3-0 Region III 5A; Northwestern overall NA, 1-1
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 52, QUEENS GRANT 34
CSD 15 8 12 16 — 52
QG 7 10 11 6 — 34
COMM SCH OF DAV (52) - Ellington 15, Alexander 11, Renshaw 2, K Johnson 5, Fekete 4, Hosse 5, Boone 4, Houser 6
QUEENS GRANT (34) - Westbrook 7, McKnight 7, Sanders 6, Suggs 5, Murphy 4, Boyette 3, Craig 2
Records: CSD 12-2, 5-0; QG 11-5, 3-1
Notes: Conference leading Spartans win 12th game in a row with Sr SG Brandon Ellington and Sr PG Sage Alexander leading the way.
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 25
Northside Christian Academy 28 21 16 10
Southlake Christian Academy 2 6 7 10 25
Northside: Underwood 2, Jalen Hood Schfino 11, Jaden Seymour 22, Marion-Holmes 8, Tucker 7, Hubert 2, Davidson 2, Glynn Hubbard III 10, Bynum Jr 7, Brown 2, Melde 2
Southlake Christian: Clarke 3, Watson 4, Kurtas 4, Foutch 3, Gecas 2, Wazan 9, Handlogten 1
Notable: Northside 16-8 Glynn Hubbard III 10 points 8 reb 7 assists 3 steals
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 59, GASTON DAY 46
Gaston Day 10 2 14 20 46
Concord First Assembly 16 12 14 17 59
Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 22, Ja’Kai Belton 10, Michael Collins 8, John Crump 4, Darian Anderson 2
Concord First Assembly Scoring: Traore 18, Benham 10, Cupples 9, Hein 7, Butler 7, Olatunji 6, Boothe 2
Gaston Day Record/Notable: 11-5; Next Game: Thursday, 11/17 @ Westchester Country Day 6:00pm
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 72, GASTON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 67
MCA: 11 17 18 26 = 72
GCS: 17 7 26 17 = 67
MCA: Tate Johnson 28, Stephen Clark 16, Griffin 9, C. Johnson 6, Owens 6, Mason 4, Brockmann 3
GCS: Marley Gordon 39, Gillis 10, Steward 6, Lanier 5, Peters 3, Heavner 2, Venn 2
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 15-7, Conference (4-2)
Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 28pts, 7rebs, 5asts, 1stl; Sr. Stephen Clark 16pts, 12rbs, 8blocks, 2asts; Metrolina Christian plays at Covenant Classical on Thursday January 17th at 7pm.
Monday’s Capsules
FORT MILL 76, CLOVER 56
Fort Mill 18 16 26 16 76
Clover 12 18 18 8 56
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 37, Will Ross 11, Keyan Mims 11, Carson Morton 5, Lawrence Adams 5, Tearance Darby 5, Simon Wallace 2
Clover- Heze Massey 21, Dawson Malcolm 12, Markus Nastase 10, Andrez Dalton 8, Dom Campo 5
Notes- Fort Mill improves to 16-2(2-0 in Region 3 AAAAA). FM will play @ Northwestern on Friday.
