Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.15.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 15, 2019 11:09 PM

Northside Christian 6-8 small forward Jaden Seymour has offers from N.C. State and Virginia Tech and many more colleges becoming interested in one of the state's fastest rising college basketball recruits.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54, NO. 16 CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 34

COUNTRY DAY - 0 13 10 11 - 34

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 12 8 16 18 - 54


COUNTRY DAY - Tabor 11, Krisko 6, Browner 3, McLaurin 3, Williams 2, McKay 2, W. Gillespie 1


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 6, Efosa U-Edosomwan 10, Hudson 17, Lash 4, Drees 7, Tharrington 6, Jones 4,


NOTES: Charlotte Christian led 12-0 after the first quarter. and had a 20-13 lead at the half. They outscored Country Day 34 - 21 in the second half for a victory.


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 19-1 (3-0 CISAA); COUNTRY DAY 15-6 (2-1 CISAA)


NO. 12 FORT MILL NATION FORD 79, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 74


Nation Ford 21 19 28 11 -- 79
Northwestern 20 17 25 12 -- 74


NATION FORD 79 -- McCabe 6, Smith 9, Zeb Graham 28, Shaman Alston 15, Malik Bryant 18, Burnham 6
NORTHWESTERN 74 - Priest 4, Haney 2, Parker 5, Thompson 7, Zuric Harvey 10, Mason Grigg 19, Zay Martin 20, Caldwell 4


Records: Nation Ford 16-3, 3-0 Region III 5A; Northwestern overall NA, 1-1

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 52, QUEENS GRANT 34



CSD 15 8 12 16 — 52

QG 7 10 11 6 — 34


COMM SCH OF DAV (52) - Ellington 15, Alexander 11, Renshaw 2, K Johnson 5, Fekete 4, Hosse 5, Boone 4, Houser 6



QUEENS GRANT (34) - Westbrook 7, McKnight 7, Sanders 6, Suggs 5, Murphy 4, Boyette 3, Craig 2


Records: CSD 12-2, 5-0; QG 11-5, 3-1


Notes: Conference leading Spartans win 12th game in a row with Sr SG Brandon Ellington and Sr PG Sage Alexander leading the way.



NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 25


Northside Christian Academy 28 21 16 10

Southlake Christian Academy 2 6 7 10 25


Northside: Underwood 2, Jalen Hood Schfino 11, Jaden Seymour 22, Marion-Holmes 8, Tucker 7, Hubert 2, Davidson 2, Glynn Hubbard III 10, Bynum Jr 7, Brown 2, Melde 2
Southlake Christian: Clarke 3, Watson 4, Kurtas 4, Foutch 3, Gecas 2, Wazan 9, Handlogten 1


Notable: Northside 16-8 Glynn Hubbard III 10 points 8 reb 7 assists 3 steals

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 59, GASTON DAY 46


Gaston Day 10 2 14 20 46

Concord First Assembly 16 12 14 17 59


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 22, Ja’Kai Belton 10, Michael Collins 8, John Crump 4, Darian Anderson 2


Concord First Assembly Scoring: Traore 18, Benham 10, Cupples 9, Hein 7, Butler 7, Olatunji 6, Boothe 2


Gaston Day Record/Notable: 11-5; Next Game: Thursday, 11/17 @ Westchester Country Day 6:00pm


METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 72, GASTON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 67



MCA: 11 17 18 26 = 72



GCS: 17 7 26 17 = 67



MCA: Tate Johnson 28, Stephen Clark 16, Griffin 9, C. Johnson 6, Owens 6, Mason 4, Brockmann 3



GCS: Marley Gordon 39, Gillis 10, Steward 6, Lanier 5, Peters 3, Heavner 2, Venn 2



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 15-7, Conference (4-2)



Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 28pts, 7rebs, 5asts, 1stl; Sr. Stephen Clark 16pts, 12rbs, 8blocks, 2asts; Metrolina Christian plays at Covenant Classical on Thursday January 17th at 7pm.

Monday’s Capsules

FORT MILL 76, CLOVER 56

Fort Mill 18 16 26 16 76

Clover 12 18 18 8 56

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 37, Will Ross 11, Keyan Mims 11, Carson Morton 5, Lawrence Adams 5, Tearance Darby 5, Simon Wallace 2

Clover- Heze Massey 21, Dawson Malcolm 12, Markus Nastase 10, Andrez Dalton 8, Dom Campo 5

Notes- Fort Mill improves to 16-2(2-0 in Region 3 AAAAA). FM will play @ Northwestern on Friday.

