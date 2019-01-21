Boys Sweet 16: two new teams plus a new No. 1 Stephen Curry would love

Charlotte Christian, the alma mater of NBA star Stephen Curry, is the new No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
The Knights improved to 20-1 with victories Frid on Friday and Saturday. Carmel Christian, which had been nationally ranked and No. 1 in the Sweet 16 all season, was upset by Independence on Saturday.
Carmel dropped to No. 5. Independence moved up one spot to No. 4.
Two new teams are in: No. 12 Olympic has won three straight games, and No. 16 North Rowan, a 1A power, has won six straight.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs
1
Charlotte Christian
IND
21-1
2
2
Concord Cox Mill
3A
15-1
3
3
North Mecklenburg
4A
13-2
4
4
Independence
4A
12-3
5
5
Carmel Christian
IND
24-2
1
6
West Charlotte
4A
11-4
6
7
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
14-2
7
8
Morganton Freedom
3A
14-1
9
9
Myers Park
4A
12-4
15
10
Fort Mill
5A
17-2
14
11
Vance
4A
12-3
8
12
Olympic
4A
11-4
NR
13
East Lincoln
2A
15-1
13
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
12-4
10
15
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
10-3
11
16
North Rowan
1A
13-2
NR
Dropped out: Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 16-4); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 15-7). Also receiving consideration: Butler (4A, 11-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 12-4); East Rutherford (2A, 13-1); Maiden (2A, 14-2).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
