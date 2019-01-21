High School Sports

Boys Sweet 16: two new teams plus a new No. 1 Stephen Curry would love

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 21, 2019 04:37 PM

Charlotte Christian, the alma mater of NBA star Stephen Curry, is the new No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The Knights improved to 20-1 with victories Frid on Friday and Saturday. Carmel Christian, which had been nationally ranked and No. 1 in the Sweet 16 all season, was upset by Independence on Saturday.

Carmel dropped to No. 5. Independence moved up one spot to No. 4.

Two new teams are in: No. 12 Olympic has won three straight games, and No. 16 North Rowan, a 1A power, has won six straight.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs

1

Charlotte Christian

IND

21-1

2

2

Concord Cox Mill

3A

15-1

3

3

North Mecklenburg

4A

13-2

4

4

Independence

4A

12-3

5

5

Carmel Christian

IND

24-2

1

6

West Charlotte

4A

11-4

6

7

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

14-2

7

8

Morganton Freedom

3A

14-1

9

9

Myers Park

4A

12-4

15

10

Fort Mill

5A

17-2

14

11

Vance

4A

12-3

8

12

Olympic

4A

11-4

NR

13

East Lincoln

2A

15-1

13

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

12-4

10

15

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

4A

10-3

11

16

North Rowan

1A

13-2

NR

Dropped out: Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 16-4); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 15-7). Also receiving consideration: Butler (4A, 11-4); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 12-4); East Rutherford (2A, 13-1); Maiden (2A, 14-2).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

