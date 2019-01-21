Observer Girls Sweet 16: A ‘familiar’ new No. 1 team emerges

There’s a new No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school girls basketball poll.
Preseason No. 1 Vance (15-1) returns to the top spot this week. Davidson Day (15-5), which had been No. 1 for a few weeks, lost 67-45 to Regis Jesuit (Colo.) in a holiday tournament in New York last week. Jesuit is No. 9 in USA Today’s national poll. Davidson Day also dropped two other games to high-level competition in the same event.
Davidson Day dropped to No. 8 this week.
No new teams joined the poll.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Vance
4A
15-1
2
2
|Butler
4A
14-1
3
3
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
12-2
4
4
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
15-1
6
5
Morganton Freedom
3A
14-1
7
6
Providence
4A
15-1
8
7
Mallard Creek
4A
12-3
10
|8
|Davidson Day
|IND
|15-5
|1
9
|North Iredell
3A
12-2
9
10
China Grove Carson
3A
16-1
5
11
Rocky River
4A
10-2
11
12
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
17-3
|12
13
South Mecklenburg
4A
12-4
13
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
13-4
14
15
East Rutherford
2A
13-1
16
16
|West Rowan
3A
14-2
15
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 12-2); North Gaston (3A, 11-3); Albemarle (1A, 15-1); Salisbury (2A, 11-2); Union Academy (1A, 15-1); Statesville (3A, 12-3); Hickory Grove (IND, 12-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 12-4).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
