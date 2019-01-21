High School Sports

Observer Girls Sweet 16: A ‘familiar’ new No. 1 team emerges

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 21, 2019 03:36 PM

Vance Teammates ready for the start of their game vs West Charlotte.
Vance Teammates ready for the start of their game vs West Charlotte. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
There’s a new No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school girls basketball poll.

Preseason No. 1 Vance (15-1) returns to the top spot this week. Davidson Day (15-5), which had been No. 1 for a few weeks, lost 67-45 to Regis Jesuit (Colo.) in a holiday tournament in New York last week. Jesuit is No. 9 in USA Today’s national poll. Davidson Day also dropped two other games to high-level competition in the same event.

Davidson Day dropped to No. 8 this week.

No new teams joined the poll.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Vance

4A

15-1

2

2

Butler

4A

14-1

3

3

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

12-2

4

4

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

15-1

6

5

Morganton Freedom

3A

14-1

7

6

Providence

4A

15-1

8

7

Mallard Creek

4A

12-3

10

8Davidson DayIND15-51

9

North Iredell

3A

12-2

9

10

China Grove Carson

3A

16-1

5

11

Rocky River

4A

10-2

11

12

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

17-3

12

13

South Mecklenburg

4A

12-4

13

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

13-4

14

15

East Rutherford

2A

13-1

16

16

West Rowan

3A

14-2

15

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 12-2); North Gaston (3A, 11-3); Albemarle (1A, 15-1); Salisbury (2A, 11-2); Union Academy (1A, 15-1); Statesville (3A, 12-3); Hickory Grove (IND, 12-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 12-4).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

