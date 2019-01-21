High School Sports

Tuesday’s matchup of top area players highlights basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 21, 2019 03:47 PM

Independence upsets nationally ranked Carmel Christian

Independence High basketball coach Preston Davis reflects on his team's upset of nationally ranked Carmel Christian in front of a sellout crowd Saturday night at Carmel.
Top area high school basketball games this week:

West Charlotte (11-4, 5-1 I-MECK) at Hopewell (10-5, 4-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Hopewell has won four straight. West Charlotte has won six straight. Both teams are chasing North Meck (13-2, 6-0) for first place. It’s also a chance to see two of the state’s best players, likely guarding each other. West Charlotte 6-8 forward Patrick Williams, signed to Florida State, averages 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists. Hopewell 6-7 wing Brice Williams, signed to Charlotte, averages 20 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Independence (12-3, 6-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (12-4, 6-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Independence, which has won five straight, comes in off Saturday’s emotional upset of nationally ranked Carmel Christian. Myers Park’s 10-game win streak is among the longest in recent school history. (On Saturday, Independence will play Greater Atlanta Christian, the No. 16 ranked team in Georgia, at Norcross High in Georgia.)

Ardrey Kell girls (13-4) at Rock Hill South Pointe, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: It’s a busy week for Ardrey Kell, which has won three straight games. On Friday, the Knights visit Providence (15-1). South Pointe, ranked No. 4 among all S.C. teams, has won seven straight.

Providence girls (15-1, 5-0 SoMeck) at South Meck (12-4, 5-0), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The two first-place teams meet, and both carry win streaks. South Meck has won five straight, Providence seven.

Vance girls (15-1, 6-0 I-MECK) at Mallard Creek (12-3, 5-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Vance will try to take a commanding lead on the field for a potential league title and win its seventh straight game. Mallard Creek looks for a ninth straight win and a share of first place. Vance beat Mallard Creek 52-32 at home Dec. 15.

This week’s high school schedule

Monday, January 21

Avery County at Cloudland (TN)

Cheraw vs. Lower Richland at MLK Showcase at Eau Claire High (Boys’ only), Noon

Davidson Day vs. Masters School (NY) in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), 10 a.m.

Mooresville at Statesville

Oak Grove at South Rowan (Girls, 2; Boys, 3:30)

Richmond Senior vs. Walter Williams at Southern Alamance High MLK Classic (Boys’ only), 12:30

Providence Day MLK Showcase

At Providence Day

Girls’ Only

Asheville Christian vs. Arborbrook Christian, 1:30

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Providence Day, 3

Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Wesleyan Christian, 4:30

Victory Christian MLK Showcase

At Victory Christian

Comenius vs. Northside Christian (Girls), 11 a.m.

Legacy Charter (SC) vs. Mount Zion (Girls), 12:30

Covenant Christian vs. Moravian Prep (Boys), 2

Tri-City Christian vs. Oak Hill Red (Boys), 3:30

Recognition of the 25th Anniversary of Sweet 16 Victory Christian Girls’ Team, 5

Charlotte Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 5:15

Mount Zion at Victory Christian (Boys), 6:45

Visit York County MLK Showcase

At York High

Boys Only

McCormick vs. Blacksburg, Noon

Clover vs. Chesnee, 1:30

Fort Mill vs. Laurens, 3

Northwestern vs. Eau Claire, 4:30

Chapin at York, 6

Nation Ford vs. Brooklyn Cayce, 7:30

Tuesday, January 22

Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Buford

Anson County at West Stanly

Ardrey Kell at South Pointe (SC)

Ashe County at Elkin

Bandys at North Lincoln

Burns at North Gaston

Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Elite Academy

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Chase at South Point

Cheraw at Lake City

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Crest at Kings Mountain

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Forest Hills at Central Academy

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Garinger at Rocky River

Grace Academy at First Assembly of Monroe

Great Falls at Lamar

Hickory Christian at Victory Christian

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Independence at Myers Park

Lee Central at Chesterfield

Lewisville at Central Pageland

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Lincolnton at Maiden

Madison at Avery County

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

McBee at Governor’s School

McDowell at Freedom

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery

Nation Ford at Fort Mill

Newton Conover at East Lincoln

North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Olympic at Harding

Parkwood at Weddington

Piedmont Charter at Elevation Prep

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Rock Hill at Northwestern

R.S. Central at East Gaston

St. Stephens at Hickory

Salisbury at West Davidson

Shelby at East Rutherford

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

South Stanly at North Rowan

Statesville Christian at Covenant Classical (Boys’ only)

Statesville Christian at Wesleyan Christian (Girls’ only)

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

University Christian at United Faith

Vance at Hough

Watauga at West Caldwell

Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian

West Charlotte at Hopewell

West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

West Mecklenburg at Berry

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian

West Montgomery at Gray Stone Day

York Prep at Gray Collegiate (Girls’ only)

Wednesday, January 23

Ashe County at Starmount

Bessemer City at Burns

Clover at Hunter Huss

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Freedom at Alexander Central

Gray Stone Day at Christ the King

Hibriten at South Caldwell

Lewisville at Timmonsville

North Stanly at A.L. Brown

Parkwood at Indian Land

Porter Ridge at Monroe

Sugar Creek Charter at Mountain Island Charter

West Caldwell at Draughn

Thursday, January 24

Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove

Comenius at Victory Christian (Girls’ only)

Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian (Girls’ only), 6

First Assembly of Monroe at Comenius (Girls’ only), 6

Gladiators Sports Academy at Hickory Christian

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Metrolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Mountain Island Charter at Westminster Catawba

Sugar Creek Charter at Grace Academy

Friday, January 25

Albemarle vs. North Stanly at Pfeiffer University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Anson County at Forest Hills

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Ashbrook at Burns

Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian

Bandys at Maiden

Berry at Olympic

Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter

Buford at Lewisville

Cabarrus Charter at Christ the King

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Carson at West Rowan

Central Pageland at North Central

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Chase at R.S. Central

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Chester at Indian Land

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Crest at Forestview

Davidson Day at Asheville School

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Montgomery at Central Academy

East Rutherford at East Gaston

Freedom at St. Stephens

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

Hickory at McDowell

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hough at Hopewell

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Loris at Cheraw

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

Myers Park at Garinger

North Davidson at South Rowan

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northwestern at Clover

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Oak Hill Red Team at Comenius (Boys’ only), 6

Polk County at Avery County

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

Rocky River at Butler

Salisbury at Lexington

South Caldwell at Watauga

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

South Point at Shelby

Statesville at East Rowan

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Timmonsville at McBee

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

Vance at Mallard Creek

Victory Christian vs. Marian Catholic (IL) at Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 4:30

Weddington at Monroe

West Iredell at Patton

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Woodlawn School at United Faith

York at Lancaster

Saturday, January 26

Butler vs. Forest Hills at Wingate University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)

Christ the King at St. Joseph’s (SC) (Girls, 2; Boys, 3:30)

Crest at Broome (SC) (Girls, 4:30; Boys, 6)

Independence vs. Greater Atlanta Christian in Peachtree Corners Invitational (GA) (Boys’ only), 3

United Faith at Burlington School

Victory Christian vs. Hannibal (MO) in Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 9 a.m.

Word of God (Girls, 3:30; Boys, 5)

York Prep at Carmel Christian (Girls, 12:30; Boys, 2)

