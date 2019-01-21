Tuesday’s matchup of top area players highlights basketball schedule

Top area high school basketball games this week:
West Charlotte (11-4, 5-1 I-MECK) at Hopewell (10-5, 4-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Hopewell has won four straight. West Charlotte has won six straight. Both teams are chasing North Meck (13-2, 6-0) for first place. It’s also a chance to see two of the state’s best players, likely guarding each other. West Charlotte 6-8 forward Patrick Williams, signed to Florida State, averages 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists. Hopewell 6-7 wing Brice Williams, signed to Charlotte, averages 20 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Independence (12-3, 6-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (12-4, 6-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Independence, which has won five straight, comes in off Saturday’s emotional upset of nationally ranked Carmel Christian. Myers Park’s 10-game win streak is among the longest in recent school history. (On Saturday, Independence will play Greater Atlanta Christian, the No. 16 ranked team in Georgia, at Norcross High in Georgia.)
Ardrey Kell girls (13-4) at Rock Hill South Pointe, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: It’s a busy week for Ardrey Kell, which has won three straight games. On Friday, the Knights visit Providence (15-1). South Pointe, ranked No. 4 among all S.C. teams, has won seven straight.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Providence girls (15-1, 5-0 SoMeck) at South Meck (12-4, 5-0), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The two first-place teams meet, and both carry win streaks. South Meck has won five straight, Providence seven.
Vance girls (15-1, 6-0 I-MECK) at Mallard Creek (12-3, 5-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Vance will try to take a commanding lead on the field for a potential league title and win its seventh straight game. Mallard Creek looks for a ninth straight win and a share of first place. Vance beat Mallard Creek 52-32 at home Dec. 15.
This week’s high school schedule
Monday, January 21
Avery County at Cloudland (TN)
Cheraw vs. Lower Richland at MLK Showcase at Eau Claire High (Boys’ only), Noon
Davidson Day vs. Masters School (NY) in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), 10 a.m.
Mooresville at Statesville
Oak Grove at South Rowan (Girls, 2; Boys, 3:30)
Richmond Senior vs. Walter Williams at Southern Alamance High MLK Classic (Boys’ only), 12:30
Providence Day MLK Showcase
At Providence Day
Girls’ Only
Asheville Christian vs. Arborbrook Christian, 1:30
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Providence Day, 3
Legacy Early College (SC) vs. Wesleyan Christian, 4:30
Victory Christian MLK Showcase
At Victory Christian
Comenius vs. Northside Christian (Girls), 11 a.m.
Legacy Charter (SC) vs. Mount Zion (Girls), 12:30
Covenant Christian vs. Moravian Prep (Boys), 2
Tri-City Christian vs. Oak Hill Red (Boys), 3:30
Recognition of the 25th Anniversary of Sweet 16 Victory Christian Girls’ Team, 5
Charlotte Christian at Victory Christian (Girls), 5:15
Mount Zion at Victory Christian (Boys), 6:45
Visit York County MLK Showcase
At York High
Boys Only
McCormick vs. Blacksburg, Noon
Clover vs. Chesnee, 1:30
Fort Mill vs. Laurens, 3
Northwestern vs. Eau Claire, 4:30
Chapin at York, 6
Nation Ford vs. Brooklyn Cayce, 7:30
Tuesday, January 22
Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Buford
Anson County at West Stanly
Ardrey Kell at South Pointe (SC)
Ashe County at Elkin
Bandys at North Lincoln
Burns at North Gaston
Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Elite Academy
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Carolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Chase at South Point
Cheraw at Lake City
Community School of Davidson at Carolina International
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Crest at Kings Mountain
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Forest Hills at Central Academy
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Garinger at Rocky River
Grace Academy at First Assembly of Monroe
Great Falls at Lamar
Hickory Christian at Victory Christian
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Independence at Myers Park
Lee Central at Chesterfield
Lewisville at Central Pageland
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Lincolnton at Maiden
Madison at Avery County
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
McBee at Governor’s School
McDowell at Freedom
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery
Nation Ford at Fort Mill
Newton Conover at East Lincoln
North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Olympic at Harding
Parkwood at Weddington
Piedmont Charter at Elevation Prep
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Rock Hill at Northwestern
R.S. Central at East Gaston
St. Stephens at Hickory
Salisbury at West Davidson
Shelby at East Rutherford
South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly
South Stanly at North Rowan
Statesville Christian at Covenant Classical (Boys’ only)
Statesville Christian at Wesleyan Christian (Girls’ only)
Union Academy at Langtree Charter
University Christian at United Faith
Vance at Hough
Watauga at West Caldwell
Wesleyan Christian at Carmel Christian
West Charlotte at Hopewell
West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
West Mecklenburg at Berry
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian
West Montgomery at Gray Stone Day
York Prep at Gray Collegiate (Girls’ only)
Wednesday, January 23
Ashe County at Starmount
Bessemer City at Burns
Clover at Hunter Huss
Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Freedom at Alexander Central
Gray Stone Day at Christ the King
Hibriten at South Caldwell
Lewisville at Timmonsville
North Stanly at A.L. Brown
Parkwood at Indian Land
Porter Ridge at Monroe
Sugar Creek Charter at Mountain Island Charter
West Caldwell at Draughn
Thursday, January 24
Charlotte Learning Academy at Walnut Grove
Comenius at Victory Christian (Girls’ only)
Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian (Girls’ only), 6
First Assembly of Monroe at Comenius (Girls’ only), 6
Gladiators Sports Academy at Hickory Christian
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Metrolina Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Mountain Island Charter at Westminster Catawba
Sugar Creek Charter at Grace Academy
Friday, January 25
Albemarle vs. North Stanly at Pfeiffer University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Anson County at Forest Hills
Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ashbrook at Burns
Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian
Bandys at Maiden
Berry at Olympic
Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter
Buford at Lewisville
Cabarrus Charter at Christ the King
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Carson at West Rowan
Central Pageland at North Central
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Chase at R.S. Central
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Chester at Indian Land
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Crest at Forestview
Davidson Day at Asheville School
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Montgomery at Central Academy
East Rutherford at East Gaston
Freedom at St. Stephens
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
Hickory at McDowell
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hough at Hopewell
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Langtree Charter at Queens Grant
Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Loris at Cheraw
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
Myers Park at Garinger
North Davidson at South Rowan
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Northwestern at Clover
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Oak Hill Red Team at Comenius (Boys’ only), 6
Polk County at Avery County
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)
Rock Hill at Nation Ford
Rocky River at Butler
Salisbury at Lexington
South Caldwell at Watauga
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
South Point at Shelby
Statesville at East Rowan
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Timmonsville at McBee
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
Vance at Mallard Creek
Victory Christian vs. Marian Catholic (IL) at Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 4:30
Weddington at Monroe
West Iredell at Patton
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Woodlawn School at United Faith
York at Lancaster
Saturday, January 26
Butler vs. Forest Hills at Wingate University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)
Christ the King at St. Joseph’s (SC) (Girls, 2; Boys, 3:30)
Crest at Broome (SC) (Girls, 4:30; Boys, 6)
Independence vs. Greater Atlanta Christian in Peachtree Corners Invitational (GA) (Boys’ only), 3
United Faith at Burlington School
Victory Christian vs. Hannibal (MO) in Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 9 a.m.
Word of God (Girls, 3:30; Boys, 5)
York Prep at Carmel Christian (Girls, 12:30; Boys, 2)
Comments