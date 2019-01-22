Tuesday’s live high school basketball scores 01.22.19

Digital Access for only $0.99
Charlotte Latin swept past five foes Saturday in leading the Rebel Duals wrestling tournament at Monroe Parkwood High.
The Hawks defeated Chesterfield (S.C.), Parkwood, South Stanly, West Stanly and Waxhaw Cuthbertson in the one-day event.
