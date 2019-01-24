So why did football star Porter Rooks transfer from Providence Day to Myers Park? Well...

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Providence Day’s Porter Rooks, a wide receiver who is among the best players in North Carolina, was switching schools.
Rooks left Providence Day, where he was an all-state receiver, and enrolled at Myers Park for the first day of the second semester Wednesday. Rooks, a 6-foot-1, 190 pound junior, said the reason he left is simple:
He wants to graduate early.
Providence Day doesn’t offer that option, so Rooks made the move. He plans to graduate from Myers Park in December and enroll at N.C. State in January 2020. Rooks committed to the Wolfpack last month.
Rooks said he wanted to get a head start on his college career and saw Myers Park star receiver Elijah Bowick graduate early last month. Bowick is now at Virginia Tech.
“I saw (Bowick) and others do it successfully,” Rooks said. “Transferring mid-year was the easiest way without having to drop any of my credits.”
247 Sports, a national recruiting site, ranks Rooks as the No. 45 overall prospect in the class of 2020 and the No. 7 wide receiver available. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. At Myers Park, he’ll pair with returning class of 2020 receiver Muhsin Muhammad. 247 ranks Muhammad No. 130 overall nationally in the class and No. 25 among receivers.
Rooks said at Myers Park he hopes to play in the slot and as an outside receiver.
“I’ll be able to stretch the field more and go up and get 50/50 balls,” he said. “I also play slot, so I’m just looking forward to contributing in the offense any way I can.”
Myers Park, which reached the N.C. 4AA semifinals last season, is beginning to look like a team that could draw some national recognition.
247 Sports ranks Rooks the state’s No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2020 and Muhammad No. 6. Myers Park defensive back Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, committed to North Carolina, is No. 7. Quarterback Drake Maye, a sophomore, already has offers from Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State. And Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick says freshman running back Jacob Newman can be special.
Chadwick said of Newman last year that, “Jacob’s a different cat. He’s one of those guys you can look at and see a really, really high ceiling for him. I think he’s got a chance to be not just a good but a great high school running back.”
