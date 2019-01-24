Duke recruit Wendell Moore named McDonald’s All-American

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is a McDonald’s All-American.
Moore was named to the 2019 all-star team Wednesday and will play in the annual game March 27 in Atlanta. The game will be televised on ESPN.
From 2008-16, at least one N.C. boys player was named to the game. No N.C. players made it in 2017. In 2018, UNC point guard Coby White (Wilson Greenfield School) and Kansas point guard Devon Dotson (Providence Day) were selected played in the game.
This year, more than 800 boys and girls players nationally were among the final nominees, including 16 from the Carolinas.
This season, Moore is averaging 28 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks for the Chargers (15-1). Cox Mill is ranked No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll and No. 18 in USA Today’s national poll.
This week, ESPN moved Moore up to No. 19 in its national rankings for players in the class of 2019. Moore is a five-star recruit.
Moore and Cox Mill play at Central Cabarrus Friday night at 7:30.
