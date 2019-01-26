Friday’s boys basketball capsules 01.25.19

Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 66, CHARLOTTE LATIN 47
Cox Mill- 20-17-23-17-77
Central Cab.-10-21-12-13-56
COX MILL 77 -- Khalid Davis 24, Cody Cline 18, Moore 6
Records: Cox Mill 17-1
Mooresville 13 7 16 10 – 46
North Meck 16 14 21 18 – 69
MHS: White 11, Smith 10, Stewart 7, Hill 7, Robinson 4, Mattox 2, Mort 2, Thornton 2, Grandison 1
NM: Chris Ford 23, Shamann Artis 13, Trayden Williams 10, Maxwell 6, Givens 6, Stewart 4, Anderson 4, Stallings 3
WC 10 15 25 23 -- 71
LN 10 12 11 13 -- 47
WC Patrick Williams 17 Quinton Thomas 16 Cartier Jernigan 13 Devontez Walker 10 Dow 6 Magness 5 Terrell 3 Taylor 2
LN Zach Schultz 19 Reese Rossi 10 Taylor 7 Haglen 6 Adams 4 Welsh 3
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 84, ANSON COUNTY 58
Anson 14 9 15 20 -- 58
Forest Hills 21 20 20 23 -- 84
ANSON 58 -- Lance Shuler 15, Grant Maner 12, Brice Carpenter 17, Ingram 2, Ingram 2, Teal 4, Wall 2, McRae4
FOREST HILLS 84 -- Jai Rorie 16, Trey Belin 14, Dillon Wright 14, Nas Tyson 12, K. Tyson 9, Huntley 7, Blakeney 7, Richardson 2, Barrier 3
Records: Anson 6-10 (2-3); Forest Hills 16-2 (5-0)
Notes: Forest Hills has a big non-conference matchup with Butler on Saturday night at Wingate University at 7:30pm.
NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 75, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 27
Freedom 30 30 10 05 = 75
NO. 9 MYERS PARK 87, GARINGER 36
MYERS PARK= 27, 18, 23, 19= 87
GARINGER= 3, 15, 12, 6= 36
MYERS PARK= C. MCREED 15, T. JOHNSON 15, D. MAYE 10, K. MACK 10,
GARINGER= M. KAMARA 17, D. WILLIAMS 7, A. BROWNING 6, Z. RIVERS 3, T. RICHARDSON 3
NO. 11 VANCE 55, MALLARD CREEK 45
Vance 16 12 15 12 Final 55
Mallard Creek 12 14 8 11 45
VANCE 55 -- Black 6, Hart 2, Beidleman 27, Ransom 9, Sanford 9, Saunds 2
MC- Sincere Washington 1, Demitrios Dixon 3, Kameron Ross 9, Justin Taylor 19, Kalib Baker 5, Evan Ravenel 4, Amari Kirby 4
Vance Highlights: Beidleman 27 points, 8 steals, 4 assists; Sanford 9 points, 13 Rebounds; Ransom 9 Points, 9 Rebounds; Hart 7 Assists; Black 6 points, 8 Rebounds
NO. 12 OLYMPIC 76, BERRY 56
Olympic 20 16 21 19 76
NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 66, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 46
East Lincoln 20 18 10 18 66
Lake Norman Charter 10 7 11 18 46
East Lincoln (8-0, 17-1): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 3, John Bean 9, Allden Horne 2, Justin Kuthan 31, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 0, Jeremiah Jones 2
Lake Norman Charter (5-3, 7-8): Cal Reed 10, Alec Edens 0, Ian Martino 8, Jackson Porter 9, Donovan Atwell 13, Noah Purser 0, Bobby Selden 2, Avery Scott 4
Of Note: With the win the Mustangs take the season series against the Knights and have won 7 consecutive games in the series dating back to the 2013-2014 season. East Lincoln currently has an 8-game winning streak.
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 60, PROVIDENCE 44
East Mecklenburg- 4, 11, 15, 22
Porter Ridge- Deshawn Scarboro 7, Cameron Stitt 12, Marcus Willis 5, Isaiah Williams 19, Kirkland Harris 2, Nathan Bellew 4, Cris Capers 8, Dorien Johnson 5, Trajan Hamilton 15
East Mecklenburg- Michael Dudley 12, Demetrius Martin 6, Stephon Richards 5, Majestic Nicholas 5, Trent Forston 2, Jeremiah Campbell 4, Ty Black 15, Jamir Long 2
Notes: Freshman Isaiah Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds of the bench for Porter Ridge. Porter Ridge plays at Butler Tuesday and host Independence next Friday.
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
BUTLER 72, ROCKY RIVER 54
Butler 21 15 16 20 -- 72
Rocky River 10 17 5 22 -- 54
Butler: Raquan Brown 22, Brayden Dixon 16, Patrick Wessler 12, Peters 6, McPhatter 5, Rudisell 4, Connor 4, Payne 2, Stinson 1
Rocky River: T. Smith 17, N. Smith 15, Burns 7, Thomas 7, Forte 6, Perry 2
Notes: Butler moves to 13-4 (6-2 conference). Rocky River moves to 9-8 (2-6 conference).
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 56, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 53
CCHS- 12 12 11 21-- 56
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 57, PINE LAKE PREP 50
CSD 18 14 10 15 57
PLP 11 9 15 15 50
CSD - Sage Alexander 15 Brandon Ellington 14 Johnson 6 Fekete 6 Sprauve 6 Renshaw 2 Hossen 2 Houser 2 Bragg 2 Fuller 2
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 22 Meelad Doroodchi 12 Finizio 4 Workman 3 Shirley 3 Wagner 3 Morgan 2 Houchins 1
CONCORD CANNON 66, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 59
Country Day (59) 9 15 20 15
Cannon (66) 13 15 20 18
Country Day - 59 Alex Tabor 21, Rylan McLaurin 12, Richard Gillespie 11, Browner 5, Krisko 5, Gardner 3, Williams 2
Cannon - 66 Jarvis Moss 22, Jaden Bradley 16, DJ Nix 12, Tyler Alexander 12, H. Alexander 2, Dibble 2
Records: Country Day 16-8; Cannon 15-10
GASTON DAY 79, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 42
Gaston Day 16 23 26 13 79
Hopewell 21 10 21 17 - 69
Hough 11 11 17 24 - 63
Hopewell: Brice Williams 29, Thomas Jackson 11, Alvin Cannady 9
QUEENS GRANT 64, LANGTREE CHARTER 60
Queen’s Grant - 21 12 11 20 - 64
Langtree Charter - 12 11 17 20 - 60
Queen’s Grant (14-5) - Jeremiah Murphy 20, Boyette 9, Westbrook 9, Craig 8, McKnight 7, Sanders 6, Cox 3, Suggs 2
Langtree Charter (11-11) - Jordan Wyke 18, Josh Miller 17, Charlie Hester 11, Garness 7, Ramsey 5, Shipp 2
Queen’s Grant Notes: Jeremiah Murphy 20p/11r/2b; Queen’s Grant moves to 6-1 in the PAC 7 Conference
Friday’s Regional Capsules
NCA: 5 13 16 24 . 58
BHHS 10 18 8 11 -- 47
FORT MILL NATION FORD 81, ROCK HILL 53
Nation Ford 15 28 13 25 -- 81
Rock HIll 11 6 19 17 -- 53
NATION FORD 81 -- Khy Smith 10, Zeb Graham 34, Alston 8, Heath 2, Malik Bryant 15, Burnham 8, Tuipulotu 2, Krawczyk 2
ROCK HILL 53 -- Stranford 3, Logan 2, Williams 8, McCrory 2, Bracey 4, Wildy 7, Malacy McGritt 14, Shane Blakeney 12
Records: Nation Ford 19-4, 5-0 Region III 5A
North Gaston 15 20 21 9 65
Hickory 78 McDowell 54
Hickory 18 22 19 19
McDowell 3 9 21 21
Hickory young 22 Harper 17 Amos 10 Joyner 9 devalle 6 Abernathy 5 Clark 4 culbreath 3 long 2
McDowell Lewis 21 gragg 9 garner 6 Mcrary 5 handy 4 Boyce 3 rector 3
Sun Valley 23 18 19 25= 86
Parkwood 8 14 10 14= 46
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 10, Grovanz 7, Teyshaun Walker 14, Isaiah Threatt 10, Clyburn 3, Howard 9, Anyanwu 3, Adelman 3. Dorian Shinhoster 17, Joe Flucus 10
Parkwood: Massey 7, Rankin 2, Prince 2, Jackson 4, McGriff 2, Ivey 7, Tyson 7, Autry 2, Crocker 7, Clary 6
Sun Valley 13-5 (8-1)
MCA: 20 19 31 20 = 90
WCC: 15 7 9 12 = 43
MCA: Stephen Clark 27, Tate Johnson 17, C. Johnson 13, Griffin 8, Owens 6, Brozik 6, Daigle 5, Harding 4, Andersen 4
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 19-8, Conference (6-3)
Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 27pts, 11rbs. 5blocks, 3stls, 2asts; Sr. Tate Johnson 17pts (4 threes), 7rbs, 5asts, 2stls; So. Camden Johnson 13pts (3 threes), 4asts, 4rbs, 3stls; Metrolina Christian plays at Northside Christian on Tuesday January 29th at 7pm.
North Lincoln 18 22 15 23 -78
West Lincoln 14 4 16 6 - 40
North Lincoln – Jack Carter 12, Jake Quilla 4, Will Dedmon 17, Nick Mckinney 6, Matt Regan 8, Ian Fiore 10, Jarrett Bolick 9, Zach Cude 4, Trey Price 2, Daniel Carter 4, Caleb Beard 2.
Records: North Lincoln 3-5, 6-9
Marvin Ridge 12 6 9 12 39
Piedmont 7 9 9 20 45
Marvin Ridge 39 -- Bohannon 4, Griffin 3, Peterson 8, Cardwell 3, Jeff McInnis 11, Hudson 2, Graham 8
Piedmont 45 -- Hall 5, Tyson 9, Braedon Watkins 12, Topper 6, McClendon 7, Morris 2, Biolcati 4
Notes: Piedmont was fueled by a big 4th quarter from Braedon Watkins who scored all 12 of his points on 4 triples in the 4th quarter.
Records: Marvin Ridge falls to 10-8 and 5-4 in the SCC; Piedmont goes to 7-12 and 2-7 in SCC
Weddington 13 12 13 15 -53
Monroe 10 6 10 7 - 33
WHS: Noch 3, Owen Van Gundy 16, Wetherbee 3, Bowen 3, Applegate 2, Dixie 4, Frazier 2, Chase Lowe 16, Glynn 4
MHS: Salen Streater 11, Sheperd 8, S Knotts 10, Huntley 4
Notes: Weddington moves to 12-6 and 8-1 in conference play.
