Friday’s boys basketball capsules 01.25.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 26, 2019 12:26 AM

Vance and Mallard Creek gather during a late 1st half timeout. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 66, CHARLOTTE LATIN 47

LATIN - 14 9 11 13 - 47

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 22 10 15 19 - 66


LATIN - Daughton 2, RJ Johnson 12, Felkner 5, Clements 10, Smith 6, Colton 10, Brouse 2


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 14, Efosa U-Edosomwan 17, Hudson 24, Lash 3, Tharrington 2, Jones 4, Drees 2


NOTES: In a battle of the top 2 teams in the CISAA, Paul Hudson had a monster game finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Knights of Charlotte Christian, his 4th straight double double. Efosa U-Edosomwan had 17 points, 13 coming in the first half to spark the Knights to an early lead. Seth Bennett also chipped in with 14 while JC Tharrington, battling through flu like symptoms, had 6 assists to lead the Knights. Latin was within 9 at the half, but a big second half by Hudson opened up the game. Latin was paced by RJ Johnson with 12 points.


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: 23-1 (6-0 CISAA)



NO. 2 CONCORD COX MILL 77, CENTRAL CABARRUS 56


Cox Mill- 20-17-23-17-77

Central Cab.-10-21-12-13-56



COX MILL 77 -- Khalid Davis 24, Cody Cline 18, Moore 6



Records: Cox Mill 17-1



NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 69, MOORESVILLE 46



Mooresville 13 7 16 10 – 46

North Meck 16 14 21 18 – 69

MHS: White 11, Smith 10, Stewart 7, Hill 7, Robinson 4, Mattox 2, Mort 2, Thornton 2, Grandison 1

NM: Chris Ford 23, Shamann Artis 13, Trayden Williams 10, Maxwell 6, Givens 6, Stewart 4, Anderson 4, Stallings 3



NO. 6 WEST CHARLOTTE 71, LAKE NORMAN 47


WC 10 15 25 23 -- 71

LN 10 12 11 13 -- 47



WC Patrick Williams 17 Quinton Thomas 16 Cartier Jernigan 13 Devontez Walker 10 Dow 6 Magness 5 Terrell 3 Taylor 2



LN Zach Schultz 19 Reese Rossi 10 Taylor 7 Haglen 6 Adams 4 Welsh 3

NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 84, ANSON COUNTY 58

Anson 14 9 15 20 -- 58

Forest Hills 21 20 20 23 -- 84



ANSON 58 -- Lance Shuler 15, Grant Maner 12, Brice Carpenter 17, Ingram 2, Ingram 2, Teal 4, Wall 2, McRae4

FOREST HILLS 84 -- Jai Rorie 16, Trey Belin 14, Dillon Wright 14, Nas Tyson 12, K. Tyson 9, Huntley 7, Blakeney 7, Richardson 2, Barrier 3



Records: Anson 6-10 (2-3); Forest Hills 16-2 (5-0)

Notes: Forest Hills has a big non-conference matchup with Butler on Saturday night at Wingate University at 7:30pm.

NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 75, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 27

Freedom 30 30 10 05 = 75

St Stephens 08 07 06 06 = 27


Freedom: Fletcher Abee 17, Aidan Pearson 14, Jakari Dula 10, Birchfield 2, Logan 7, Moore 6, Davis 8, Griffith 3, Freeman 8


St Stephens: Axavier Byrd 13, Daaboul 4, Ikard 4, McPhearson 4, Rose 2


Notes: Freedom 16-1 (7-0) next game at Hickory on Tuesday, January 29

NO. 9 MYERS PARK 87, GARINGER 36

MYERS PARK= 27, 18, 23, 19= 87

GARINGER= 3, 15, 12, 6= 36

MYERS PARK= C. MCREED 15, T. JOHNSON 15, D. MAYE 10, K. MACK 10,

GARINGER= M. KAMARA 17, D. WILLIAMS 7, A. BROWNING 6, Z. RIVERS 3, T. RICHARDSON 3

NO. 11 VANCE 55, MALLARD CREEK 45

Vance 16 12 15 12 Final 55

Mallard Creek 12 14 8 11 45



VANCE 55 -- Black 6, Hart 2, Beidleman 27, Ransom 9, Sanford 9, Saunds 2

MC- Sincere Washington 1, Demitrios Dixon 3, Kameron Ross 9, Justin Taylor 19, Kalib Baker 5, Evan Ravenel 4, Amari Kirby 4

Vance Highlights: Beidleman 27 points, 8 steals, 4 assists; Sanford 9 points, 13 Rebounds; Ransom 9 Points, 9 Rebounds; Hart 7 Assists; Black 6 points, 8 Rebounds

NO. 12 OLYMPIC 76, BERRY 56

Olympic 20 16 21 19 76

Phillip O’Berry 11 10 15 20 56


Olympic: Trevon Williams 25, Charles Bryson 18, Deonte Randolph 18 rebs, 4 pts, Josh Banks 7, Taurus Ragin 12, Chris Gilmore 5, William Jenkins 1, Arman Willis 2, Cervantes Thaggard 2.


POB: Brown 18, Conner 15, Smith 3, Best 11, Moore 2, Gladden 7.

NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 66, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 46

East Lincoln 20 18 10 18 66

Lake Norman Charter 10 7 11 18 46

East Lincoln (8-0, 17-1): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 3, John Bean 9, Allden Horne 2, Justin Kuthan 31, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 0, Jeremiah Jones 2

Lake Norman Charter (5-3, 7-8): Cal Reed 10, Alec Edens 0, Ian Martino 8, Jackson Porter 9, Donovan Atwell 13, Noah Purser 0, Bobby Selden 2, Avery Scott 4

Of Note: With the win the Mustangs take the season series against the Knights and have won 7 consecutive games in the series dating back to the 2013-2014 season. East Lincoln currently has an 8-game winning streak.

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 60, PROVIDENCE 44

Ardrey Kelll 16 16 14 14 60
Providence 14 8 16 6 44


Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 19, Pickens 9, Testa 5, Hubbard 5, Gray 5, Jarrett 4, Carver 3, Smith 3


Providence: Mulkey 22, Cotton 14


Notes: Ardrey Kell moves to 14-4 (5-2)


NO. 15 INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 78, EAST MECKLENBURG 52


Porter Ridge- 18, 18, 25, 17



East Mecklenburg- 4, 11, 15, 22



Porter Ridge- Deshawn Scarboro 7, Cameron Stitt 12, Marcus Willis 5, Isaiah Williams 19, Kirkland Harris 2, Nathan Bellew 4, Cris Capers 8, Dorien Johnson 5, Trajan Hamilton 15

East Mecklenburg- Michael Dudley 12, Demetrius Martin 6, Stephon Richards 5, Majestic Nicholas 5, Trent Forston 2, Jeremiah Campbell 4, Ty Black 15, Jamir Long 2



Notes: Freshman Isaiah Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds of the bench for Porter Ridge. Porter Ridge plays at Butler Tuesday and host Independence next Friday.

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

BUTLER 72, ROCKY RIVER 54

Butler 21 15 16 20 -- 72

Rocky River 10 17 5 22 -- 54

Butler: Raquan Brown 22, Brayden Dixon 16, Patrick Wessler 12, Peters 6, McPhatter 5, Rudisell 4, Connor 4, Payne 2, Stinson 1

Rocky River: T. Smith 17, N. Smith 15, Burns 7, Thomas 7, Forte 6, Perry 2

Notes: Butler moves to 13-4 (6-2 conference). Rocky River moves to 9-8 (2-6 conference).

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 56, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 53

CCHS- 12 12 11 21-- 56

CHS- 12 3 24 14-- 53



CCHS- Colin Thomas 22, Robbe 9, McArdle 2, Pino 9, Dooley 2, Dumser 5, Walton 3, Graham4
CHS- Martin Flax 15, Will Heyward 14, JP Haggarty 18, Starnes 1, Goode 1, Hatfield 1

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 57, PINE LAKE PREP 50

CSD 18 14 10 15 57

PLP 11 9 15 15 50



CSD - Sage Alexander 15 Brandon Ellington 14 Johnson 6 Fekete 6 Sprauve 6 Renshaw 2 Hossen 2 Houser 2 Bragg 2 Fuller 2



PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 22 Meelad Doroodchi 12 Finizio 4 Workman 3 Shirley 3 Wagner 3 Morgan 2 Houchins 1

CONCORD CANNON 66, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 59

Country Day (59) 9 15 20 15

Cannon (66) 13 15 20 18



Country Day - 59 Alex Tabor 21, Rylan McLaurin 12, Richard Gillespie 11, Browner 5, Krisko 5, Gardner 3, Williams 2



Cannon - 66 Jarvis Moss 22, Jaden Bradley 16, DJ Nix 12, Tyler Alexander 12, H. Alexander 2, Dibble 2



Records: Country Day 16-8; Cannon 15-10

GASTON DAY 79, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 42

Gaston Day 16 23 26 13 79

SouthLake Christian 8 11 8 15 42


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 30, Michael Collins 13, Ja’Kai Belton 9, Dean Hunter 8, John Crump 4, William D’Amore 3, Zach Clark 3, Bryce Scott 3, Dylan Bower 2, Callum Richard 2


SouthLake Christian Scoring: Fouch 10, Watson 8, Gecas 8, Wazen 6, Duguid 6, Kurtas 4


Gaston Day Record: 15-5
Next Game: Tuesday, 1/29 @ Westminster Catawba 7pm


HOPEWELL 69, HOUGH 63



Hopewell 21 10 21 17 - 69

Hough 11 11 17 24 - 63



Hopewell: Brice Williams 29, Thomas Jackson 11, Alvin Cannady 9

QUEENS GRANT 64, LANGTREE CHARTER 60

Queen’s Grant - 21 12 11 20 - 64

Langtree Charter - 12 11 17 20 - 60

Queen’s Grant (14-5) - Jeremiah Murphy 20, Boyette 9, Westbrook 9, Craig 8, McKnight 7, Sanders 6, Cox 3, Suggs 2

Langtree Charter (11-11) - Jordan Wyke 18, Josh Miller 17, Charlie Hester 11, Garness 7, Ramsey 5, Shipp 2

Queen’s Grant Notes: Jeremiah Murphy 20p/11r/2b; Queen’s Grant moves to 6-1 in the PAC 7 Conference

Friday’s Regional Capsules

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 64, EAST BURKE 45


Bunker Hill 16 . 11 . 17 . 20 -- 64

East Burke . 15 . 14 . 3 . 13 -- 45


Bunker Hill 64 -- Christian Ramseur 18, Carlos Fletcher 14, Anderson 7, Murray 6, C. Sigmon 5, White 5, Isenhour 4, Key 2, HIldebran 2, Hush 1
East Burke 45 -- Aasin Lor 10, Cox 9, Coble 8, Brittain 6, Ward 6, Propst 4, Shuford 2


Records: Bunker Hill 11-8 (5-2 NFAC), East Burke 5-14 (3-4 NFAC)


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 88, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 58


NCA: 5 13 16 24 . 58

CFA: 21 23 17 27 88


NCA: Underwood 5, Hood-Schifino 8, Seymore 14, Holmes 8, Hubbard III 12, Rolleman 2, Bynum 6, Brown 3.


CFA: Lloyd Latta 7, Eli Cupples 18, Garrett Hien, Trae Benham 4, Isaac Boothe 16, Derrick Butler 13, Cheick Traore 6


CFA Record: 22-5, MAC Record 6-0


Notable: CFA stays undefeated in MAC Conference, Garrett Hien 24 Pts, 10 rbs, 2 stls, 2 blks, Isaac Boothe 16 pts, 7 asts, 3 stls.


EAST BURKE 59, CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 47


BHHS 10 18 8 11 -- 47

EBHS 13 18 14 14 -- 59


BHHS 47 -- Crystany White 14, Addie Wray 14, Maddie Stotts 13, Camyrn Bryant 4, Dalesha Lineberger 2
EBHS 59 -- Brooke Arney 18, Josie Hise 10, Riley Haas 8, Graliegh Hildibran 7, Ariana Hawkins 8, Maya Chrisco 6, Allie Cook 2

FORT MILL NATION FORD 81, ROCK HILL 53

Nation Ford 15 28 13 25 -- 81

Rock HIll 11 6 19 17 -- 53

NATION FORD 81 -- Khy Smith 10, Zeb Graham 34, Alston 8, Heath 2, Malik Bryant 15, Burnham 8, Tuipulotu 2, Krawczyk 2

ROCK HILL 53 -- Stranford 3, Logan 2, Williams 8, McCrory 2, Bracey 4, Wildy 7, Malacy McGritt 14, Shane Blakeney 12

Records: Nation Ford 19-4, 5-0 Region III 5A



GASTONIA HUSS 66, NORTH GASTON 65


North Gaston 15 20 21 9 65

Hunter Huss 8 19 23 16 66


North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 35, Drew Shaw 16, Thomas 4, Finger 4, Nail 2, Crosby 2


Hunter Huss - Deniel Mackins 21, Zo Wallace 14, Kendall Correy 12, Trent Ostrander 10, D Nash 5, K Nash 2, Phillips 2


Game Notes - North Gaston had the ball down by 4 with 33 seconds remaining. Senior Drew Shaw hit a tough contested 3 to cut it to 64-63. After a timeout North Gaston sophomore Jacob Crosby stole the inbounds and Tyrese McNeal was fouled driving to the basket with 16 seconds remaining. McNeal knocked down both free throws to take the lead 65-64. After a missed 3 point shot Hunter Huss junior Trent Ostrander knocked down a turn around jumper in the middle of the lane to give the Huskies the lead with 2.2 seconds. After a long baseball pass North Gaston had a open 3 point shot at the buzzer but missed. North Gaston was led by Junior guard Tyrese McNeal with 35 points. Huss was led by Deniel Mackins with 21.


HICKORY 78, MARION MCDOWELL 54


Hickory 78 McDowell 54

Hickory 18 22 19 19

McDowell 3 9 21 21



Hickory young 22 Harper 17 Amos 10 Joyner 9 devalle 6 Abernathy 5 Clark 4 culbreath 3 long 2



McDowell Lewis 21 gragg 9 garner 6 Mcrary 5 handy 4 Boyce 3 rector 3


INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 86, MONROE PARKWOOD 46


Sun Valley 23 18 19 25= 86

Parkwood 8 14 10 14= 46



Sun Valley: Justin Morton 10, Grovanz 7, Teyshaun Walker 14, Isaiah Threatt 10, Clyburn 3, Howard 9, Anyanwu 3, Adelman 3. Dorian Shinhoster 17, Joe Flucus 10



Parkwood: Massey 7, Rankin 2, Prince 2, Jackson 4, McGriff 2, Ivey 7, Tyson 7, Autry 2, Crocker 7, Clary 6



Sun Valley 13-5 (8-1)



METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 90, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA CHRISTIAN 43



MCA: 20 19 31 20 = 90



WCC: 15 7 9 12 = 43



MCA: Stephen Clark 27, Tate Johnson 17, C. Johnson 13, Griffin 8, Owens 6, Brozik 6, Daigle 5, Harding 4, Andersen 4



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 19-8, Conference (6-3)



Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 27pts, 11rbs. 5blocks, 3stls, 2asts; Sr. Tate Johnson 17pts (4 threes), 7rbs, 5asts, 2stls; So. Camden Johnson 13pts (3 threes), 4asts, 4rbs, 3stls; Metrolina Christian plays at Northside Christian on Tuesday January 29th at 7pm.


NORTH LINCOLN 78, WEST LINCOLN 40



North Lincoln 18 22 15 23 -78

West Lincoln 14 4 16 6 - 40

North Lincoln – Jack Carter 12, Jake Quilla 4, Will Dedmon 17, Nick Mckinney 6, Matt Regan 8, Ian Fiore 10, Jarrett Bolick 9, Zach Cude 4, Trey Price 2, Daniel Carter 4, Caleb Beard 2.

Records: North Lincoln 3-5, 6-9

UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 45, MARVIN RIDGE 39


Marvin Ridge 12 6 9 12 39

Piedmont 7 9 9 20 45

Marvin Ridge 39 -- Bohannon 4, Griffin 3, Peterson 8, Cardwell 3, Jeff McInnis 11, Hudson 2, Graham 8

Piedmont 45 -- Hall 5, Tyson 9, Braedon Watkins 12, Topper 6, McClendon 7, Morris 2, Biolcati 4

Notes: Piedmont was fueled by a big 4th quarter from Braedon Watkins who scored all 12 of his points on 4 triples in the 4th quarter.

Records: Marvin Ridge falls to 10-8 and 5-4 in the SCC; Piedmont goes to 7-12 and 2-7 in SCC



WEDDINGTON 53, MONROE 33


Weddington 13 12 13 15 -53



Monroe 10 6 10 7 - 33



WHS: Noch 3, Owen Van Gundy 16, Wetherbee 3, Bowen 3, Applegate 2, Dixie 4, Frazier 2, Chase Lowe 16, Glynn 4



MHS: Salen Streater 11, Sheperd 8, S Knotts 10, Huntley 4



Notes: Weddington moves to 12-6 and 8-1 in conference play.

