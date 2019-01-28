BIG5 high school basketball players of the week

Charlotte-area high school basketball players of the week:
Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: Had 30 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in a 79-42 victory Friday over SouthLake Christian. On Tuesday, he had 19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 59-58 victory over Northside Christian.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: Coming off a 34-point, 16-rebound performance in a victory over Arborbrook Christian Thursday, Clark went off again Friday in a 90-43 victory over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba: 27 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Scored 52 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals in Friday’s 76-72 victory over North Davidson. She broke her own school scoring record of 44 points and broke the Rowan County girls record of 47 set by Salisbury’s Shayla Fields during the 2004-05 season. Downs is averaging 31.2 points per game this season.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek girls: Had 22 points, five assists, five steals as the Mavericks rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat former Sweet 16 No. 1 Vance Friday.
Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon girls: Sophomore had 31 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-38 victory over Charlotte Country Day Friday.
