NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Brackets released

The N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling tournament begins Tuesday and ends Saturday when the western and eastern regional champions meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the State Championships.
The 1A bracket has 24 teams. The 2A, 3A and 4A brackets have 32.
Here are pairings
NCHSAA 2019 1A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Pender (7-19, Wild Card) vs. Neuse Charter (11-29, Wild Card) (@ John A. Holmes)
John A. Holmes (8-10, #1 Atlantic 6/Albemarle Athletic), BYE (@ John A. Holmes)
East Carteret (9-23, #1 Coastal 8) vs. South Davidson (10-11, Wild Card) (@ Louisburg)
Louisburg (5-18) #1 Northern Carolina), BYE (@ Louisburg)
Voyager Academy (9-0, #1 Central Tar Heel/North Central Athletic) vs. North Rowan (4-8, Wild Card) (@ Uwharrie Charter)
Uwharrie Charter (37-0, #1 Yadkin Valley), BYE (@ Uwharrie Charter)
South Stanly (29-16, #2 Yadkin Valley) vs. Chatham Central (10-24, Wild Card) (@ South Stanly)
Rosewood (32-5, #1 Coastal Plains/Carolina), BYE (@ South Stanly)
Robbinsville (15-3, #1 Smoky Mountain) vs. Mitchell (13-9, Wild Card) (@ Mitchell)
Alleghany (19-13, #1 Mountain Valley), BYE (@ Mitchell)
Bradford Prep (11-23, #2 Southern Piedmont/PAC 7) vs. East Wilkes (19-12, Wild Card) (@ East Wilkes)
Mount Airy (11-5, #1 Northwest), BYE (@ East Wilkes)
Swain County (23-3, #2 Smoky Mountain) vs. East Surry (9-9, Wild Card) (@ Cherryville)
Cherryville (13-22, #1 Southern Piedmont/PAC 7), BYE (@ Cherryville)
South Stokes (19-10, #2 Northwest) vs. Rosman (8-9, Wild Card) (@ Avery County)
Avery County (17-3, #1 Western Highlands), BYE
NCHSAA 2019 2A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Croatan (21-3 #1 Coastal 8) vs. Ayden-Grifton (21-10, #2 Eastern Carolina) (@ Ayden-Grifton)
Currituck (22-3, #1 Northeastern Coastal) vs. North Johnston (11-15, #2 Eastern Plains) (@ Ayden-Grifton)
Washington (31-5, #1 Eastern Plains) vs. North Pitt (21-13, #1 Eastern Carolina) (@ Washington)
Bunn (16-10, #1 Northern Carolina) vs. Roanoke Rapids (18-5, Wild Card) (@ Washington)
St. Pauls (15-11, #1 Three Rivers) vs. Central Davidson (16-6, #2 Central Carolina) (@ Trinity)
Trinity (20-1, #1 PAC 7) vs. Cummings (15-11, #2 Mid-State) (@ Trinity)
Reidsville (8-5, #1 Mid-State) vs. West Davidson (15-5, #3 Central Carolina) (@ Ledford)
Ledford (19-10, #1 Central Carolina) vs. Wheatmore (19-8, #2 PAC 7) (@ Ledford)
Surry Central (17-6, #1 Western Piedmont Athletic) vs. West Lincoln (22-2, #2 South Fork Athletic) (@ West Lincoln)
West Wilkes (24-1, #1 Mountain Valley) vs. Central Academy (27-1, #2 Rocky River) (@ West Lincoln)
Mount Pleasant (30-7, #1 Rocky River) vs. Patton (31-8, Wild Card) (@ Fred T. Foard)
Fred T. Foard (22-3, #1 Northwestern Foothills) vs. North Surry (17-6, #2 Western Piedmont Athletic) (@ Fred T. Foard)
Newton-Conover (41-2, #1 South Fork Athletic) vs. Brevard (7-7, #2 Mountain Six) (@ R-S Central)
R-S Central (24-5, #1 Southwestern Athletic) vs. Bunker Hill (23-10, #2 Northwestern Foothills) (@ R-S Central)
Pisgah (17-4, #1 Mountain Six) vs. East Lincoln (25-4, Wild Card) (@ East Lincoln)
Madison (15-7, #1 Western Highlands) vs. East Gaston (5-9, #2 Southwestern Athletic) (@ East Lincoln)
NCHSAA 2019 3A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
Northern Guilford (11-1, #1 Mid-State) vs. Southern Nash (24-7, #2 Big East) (@ Clayton)
West Carteret (33-1, #1 Coastal) vs. Clayton (7-9, #2 Greater Neuse) (@ Clayton)
D.H. Conley (34-5, #1 Eastern Carolina) vs. Western Harnett (16-6, #2 Tri-County) (@ Havelock)
North Brunswick (22-6, #1 Mideastern) vs. Havelock (20-10, #2 Coastal) (@ Havelock)
Fike (27-4, #1 Big East) vs. Gray’s Creek (12-8, #2 Patriot Athletic) (@ Cleveland)
Cleveland (26-7, #1 Greater Neuse) vs. Chapel Hill (19-11, #2 Big Eight) (@ Cleveland)
Cape Fear (8-0, #1 Patriot Athletic) vs. Union Pines (39-6, #1 Tri-County) (@ Orange)
Orange (27-1, #1 Big Eight) vs. Morehead (18-13, #2 Mid-State) (@ Orange)
North Henderson (18-1, #1 Western Mountain Athletic) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19, #2 South Piedmont) (@ site TBD)
Southeast Guilford (20-3, #1 Mid-Piedmont) vs. Mount Tabor (8-11, #2 Piedmont Triad) (@ site TBD)
A.L. Brown (12-11, #1 South Piedmont) vs. Weddington (23-8, #2 Southern Carolina) (@ A.L. Brown)
Southwest Guilford (15-5, #1 Piedmont Triad) vs. Asheboro (34-1, #2 Mid-Piedmont) (@ A.L. Brown)
Piedmont (31-2, #1 Southern Carolina) vs. North Gaston (15-13, #2 Big South) (@ Piedmont Middle School)
West Rowan (17-3, #1 North Piedmont) vs. Alexander Central (17-16, #2 Northwestern) (@ Piedmont Middle School)
St. Stephens (38-0, #1 Northwestern) vs. Statesville (30-11, #2 North Piedmont) (@ Statesville)
Kings Mountain (38-5, #1 Big South) vs. Enka (22-5, #2 Western Mountain Athletic) (@ Statesville)
NCHSAA 2019 4A Dual Team Wrestling Pairings
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
First Round
South View (13-15, #1 Patriot Athletic) vs. Green Hope (18-3, Wild Card) (@ Lumberton)
Laney (16-1, #1 Mideastern) vs. Lumberton (25-6, #2 Sandhills Athletic) (@ Lumberton)
Jack Britt (11-2, #1 Sandhills Athletic) vs. Millbrook (15-6, Wild Card) (@ Jack Britt)
New Bern (25-3, #1 Eastern Carolina) vs. Leesville Road (28-5, #2 CAP 7) (@ Jack Britt)
Cary (18-1, #1 Triangle Six) vs. Pinecrest (20-5, Wild Card) (@ Cary)
Corinth Holders (8-3, #1 Northern Athletic) vs. Middle Creek (23-4, #2 South Wake Athletic) (@ Cary)
Apex Friendship (14-16, #1 South Wake Athletic) vs. Heritage (15-12, #2 Northern Athletic) (@ Cardinal Gibbons)
Cardinal Gibbons (24-2, #1 CAP 7) vs. Riverside-Durham (10-8, #2 Triangle Six) (@ Cardinal Gibbons)
Ardrey Kell (11-7, #2 South Meck 7) vs. Glenn (20-3, #2 Central Piedmont) (@ Glenn)
Northwest Guilford (26-0, #1 Metro) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11, Wild Card) (@ Glenn)
Porter Ridge (27-6, #1 Southwestern) vs. Lake Norman (16-9, Wild Card) (@ Davie)
Davie County (31-2, #1 Central Piedmont) vs. Page (13-9, Wild Card) (@ Davie)
McDowell (15-20, #1 Northwestern) vs. High Point Central (19-11, Wild Card) (@ Mooresville)
Mooresville (31-1, #1 I-Meck) vs. West Forsyth (11-8, Wild Card) (@ Mooresville)
Olympic (12-3, #1 South Meck 7) vs. East Mecklenburg (17-3, #2 Southwestern) (@ Olympic)
Hough (20-3, #2 I-Meck) vs. Ragsdale (24-4, #2 Metro) (@ Olympic)
