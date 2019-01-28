NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Brackets released

The Kings Mountain girls and Cramerton Stuart Cramer boys took team championships Friday in the Big South 3A Swimming Championships at Kings Mountain High School.

In the girls’ competition, the Mountaineers edged second-place Gastonia Forestview 229-206. Third, with 196, was Stuart Cramer. Trailing were Gastonia Ashbrook (167), North Gaston (157), Boiling Springs Crest (125) and Gastonia Huss (70).