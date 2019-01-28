High School Sports

Boys Sweet 16: Cox Mill, Wendell Moore make move to the top

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 28, 2019 01:15 PM

Riding With Recruits: Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore

McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits
By
Up Next
McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits
By

There are two No. 1s in this week’s Sweet 16.

Charlotte Christian (22-1) is now joined at the top by Concord Cox Mill (17-1). Cox Mill is ranked No. 14 in USA Today’s latest national poll. The Chargers, led by McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore, have won eight straight games.

Also, 2A Marshville Forest Hills, the reigning state champion, has moved into the top five this week. Forest Hills beat 4A Butler 97-77 Saturday and looks like a strong contender to repeat.

One new team joins the poll: Fort Mill Nation Ford (19-4) is back after beating Fort Mill, which fell to No. 15 this week. Nation Ford is No. 14.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs

T1

Charlotte Christian

IND

22-1

1

T1

Concord Cox Mill

3A

17-1

2

3

North Mecklenburg

4A

15-2

3

4

Carmel Christian

IND

26-2

5

5

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

17-2

7

6

Independence

4A

14-4

4

7

Morganton Freedom

3A

16-1

8

8

Vance

4A

14-3

11

9

West Charlotte

4A

12-5

6

10

Olympic

4A

13-4

12

11

Myers Park

4A

13-5

9

12

Ardrey Kell

4A

14-4

14

13

East Lincoln

2A

17-1

13

14

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

19-4

NR

15

Fort Mill

5A

18-3

10

16

North Rowan

1A

15-2

16

Dropped out: Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A, 11-5) Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 14-3); Kings Mountain (3A, 13-4); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 13-5); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 14-4); Hopewell (4A, 12-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 22-5); East Rutherford (2A, 15-1); Maiden (2A, 16-2); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 13-2); Mount Pleasant (2A, 15-3).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

  Comments  

things to do