Boys Sweet 16: Cox Mill, Wendell Moore make move to the top

There are two No. 1s in this week’s Sweet 16.
Charlotte Christian (22-1) is now joined at the top by Concord Cox Mill (17-1). Cox Mill is ranked No. 14 in USA Today’s latest national poll. The Chargers, led by McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore, have won eight straight games.
Also, 2A Marshville Forest Hills, the reigning state champion, has moved into the top five this week. Forest Hills beat 4A Butler 97-77 Saturday and looks like a strong contender to repeat.
One new team joins the poll: Fort Mill Nation Ford (19-4) is back after beating Fort Mill, which fell to No. 15 this week. Nation Ford is No. 14.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs
T1
Charlotte Christian
IND
22-1
1
T1
Concord Cox Mill
3A
17-1
2
3
North Mecklenburg
4A
15-2
3
4
Carmel Christian
IND
26-2
5
5
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
17-2
7
6
Independence
4A
14-4
4
7
Morganton Freedom
3A
16-1
8
8
Vance
4A
14-3
11
9
West Charlotte
4A
12-5
6
10
Olympic
4A
13-4
12
11
Myers Park
4A
13-5
9
12
Ardrey Kell
4A
14-4
14
13
East Lincoln
2A
17-1
13
14
|Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
19-4
NR
15
Fort Mill
5A
18-3
10
16
North Rowan
1A
15-2
16
Dropped out: Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A, 11-5) Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 14-3); Kings Mountain (3A, 13-4); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 13-5); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 14-4); Hopewell (4A, 12-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 22-5); East Rutherford (2A, 15-1); Maiden (2A, 16-2); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 13-2); Mount Pleasant (2A, 15-3).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
Comments