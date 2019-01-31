Swimming Update: Latin sweeps CISAA meet; NCHSAA regionals this weekend

Charlotte Latin swept the girls’ and boys’ titles Tuesday in the CISAA Conference Swimming Championships.
The Hawks’ girls finished with 284 points, edging second-place Concord Cannon School (266) and third-place Charlotte Country Day (249).
Rounding out the field were Providence Day (196) and Covenant Day and Charlotte Christian (tied at 138).
The Latin boys piled up 355 points, outdistancing Cannon School (293). Trailing were Providence Day (261), Charlotte Country Day (126), Covenant Day (106) and Charlotte Christian (64).
Two Charlotte Latin female swimmers won a pair of events, with Amy Dragelin winning the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Jessica Flynn winning the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Francis took the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley.
Boys’ double-winners were Charlotte Latin’s Evan Dorsel (500 freestyle and 200 frestyle) and Cannon School’s Cam Abaqueta (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).
Girls’ event winners:
200 medley relay: Charlotte Country Day; 200 freestyle: Amy Dragelin (Charlotte Latin); 200 individual medley: Sophie Francis (Charlotte Country Day); 50 freestyle: Lindsay Flynn (Charlotte Latin); 100 butterfly: Evelyn Peters (Charlotte Latin); 100 freestyle: Sophie Francis (Charlotte Country Day); 500 freestyle: Amy Dragelin (Charlotte Latin).
200 freestyle relay: Charlotte Latin; 100 backstroke: Lawson Brantley (Covenant Day); 100 breaststroke: Jessica Flynn (Charlotte Latin); 400 freestyle relay: Charlotte Latin.
Boys’ event winners:
200 medley relay: Charlotte Latin; 200 freestyle: Evan Dorsel (Charlotte Latin); 200 individual medley: Andy Dorsel (Charlotte Latin); 50 freestyle: Jackson Davis (Charlotte Latin); 100 butterfly: Cam Abaqueta (Cannon School); 100 freestyle: Kwame Thornhill (Charlotte Latin); 500 freestyle: Evan Dorsel (Charlotte Latin).
200 freestyle relay: Charlotte Latin; 100 backstroke: Cam Abaqueta (Cannon School); 100 breaststroke: Kim Stephen (Charlotte Latin); 400 freestyle relay: Charlotte Latin.
▪ Full results below
NCHSAA Regionals
The N.C. High School Athletic Association swim regionals begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. State finals are next week.
Classification
Swimming
Diving
1A/2A East
Director: Spencer Pake, Washington H.S.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center (NCSU)
Time: 9:45 a.m.
1A/2A Central
Director: Brian Wells,
Central Carolina Conf.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Thursday, January 31
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: Women’s: 8:50 a.m.
Men’s: following
1A/2A West
Director: McKenzie Brastrow & Brett Hayford,
Pine Lake Prep H.S.
Date: Friday, Februray 1
Site: Mecklenburg Co. Aquatic Center
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center
Time: 9:45 a.m.
3A East
Director: Mandy McMillan, Terry Sanford H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center (NCSU)
Time: 9:45 a.m.
3A Central
Director: Kelly Snyder & Richard Swor, Northern Guilford H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Date: Thursday, January 31
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: Women’s: 8:50 a.m.
Men’s: following
3A West
Director: Melissa King-Pierce, Marvin Ridge H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Mecklenburg Co. Aquatic Center
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center
Time: 9:45 a.m.
4A East
Director: Maureen Blandford, Corinth-Holders H.S. & Daniel Mumma, Sanderson H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, February 1
Site: Wills R. Casey Aquatic Center (NCSU)
Time: Women’s: 1:15 p.m.
Men’s: following
4A Central
Director: Caroline Bronson, R.J. Reynolds H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Thursday, January 31
Site: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: Women’s: 8:50 a.m.
Men’s: following
4A West
Director: Leslie Berens, South Mecklenburg H.S.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Mecklenburg Co. Aquatic Center
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Site: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center
Time: Women’s: 9:45 a.m.
Men’s: following
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
