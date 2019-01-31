Wednesday’s prep basketball roundup: Josh Banks leads No. 10 Olympic past Hopewell

Elevator
↑Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: rallied to beat Providence 48-46 Wednesday. Bulls (10-8) won for the fourth time in five games.
↑Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek girls: Lawrence, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, is now her school’s all-time leading scorer. See below
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
Josh Banks, Olympic: 16 points, seven assists in a 79-49 win over Hopewell.
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: UNC recruit, named the Observer’s midseason player of the year, sparked a 65-57 win over Sweet 16 No. 9 Providence. Daniel finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Sophomore Kennedy Calhoun finished with 20 points, three assists, three steals, three rebounds. Junior Jadah Shears finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Jakari Dula, Morganton Freedom: game-high 25 points in a 67-41 win over Alexander Central. Freedom is 17-1.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek girls: 29 points in a 69-54 win over Lake Norman. Lawrence now has 1,858 points in her career, more than any other Mavericks girls player.
Zach Shulz, Lake Norman: 31 points in a 70-65 upset win over Mallard Creek.
Wednesday’s Boys Capsules
NO. 7 MORGANTON FREEDOM 67, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 41
Freedom 15 13 25 14 = 67
A. Central 16 08 07 10 = 41
Freedom: Jakari Dula 25, Michael Logan 19, Birchfield 4, Abee 6, Moore 2, Rice 5, Davis 2, Freeman 4
A. Central: Jem Lowrance 16, Lyndon Strickland 10, Kerley 8, Presnell 2, Stikeleather 2, Wooten 3
Records: Freedom 17-1 (8-0) next at Hickory Thursday, January 31
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 79, HOPEWELL 49
Olympic 16 24 28 11 79
Hopewell 9 15 13 12 49
Olympic: Charles Bryson 18, Josh Banks 16 pts & 7 ast, Deonte Randolph 10 pts & 12 rebs, Trevon Williams 13, Chris Gilmore 9, Asil Hoyle 3, Joe Rogers 2, Taurus Ragin 8, team made 10 3pt’s.
Hopewell: B. Williams 18, Jones 7, Lannady 4, Walker 3 Jones 6, Jackson 6, Smith 5.
LAKE NORMAN 70, MALLARD CREEK 65
Lake Norman 16 . 8 . 25 . 21 -- 70
Mallard Creek . 19 . 12 . 25 . 9 . -- 65
Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 31, Zane Haglan 10, Dominic Adams 10, Rossi 8, Edmonson 5, Welsh 4, Taylor 2
Mallard Creek: Kameron Ross 16, Demitri Dixon 12, Justin Taylor 11, Eric Ravenel 11, Neely 8, Baker 5, Elijah-Kirby 2
Records: Lake Norman (9-10, 2-7) . Mallard Creek (10-9, 4-5)
MORGANTON PATTON 62, EAST BURKE 44
East Burke . 3 . 13 . 20 . 8 -- 44
Patton . 14 . 17 . 12 . 19 -- 62
Patton 62 -- Finn Rigsbee 20, Jackson Vance 17, Streppa 8, Holsclaw 7, Lytle 7, Benson 2, Taylor 1
East Burke 44 -- Bryce Brittain 11, Aaron Morrison 10, Shuford 6, Lor 5, Propst 4, Childers 3, Ward 3, Coble 2
Records: Patton 12-8 (5-3 NFAC), East Burke 5-15 (3-5 NFAC)
Wednesday’s Girls Capsules
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 65, NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 57
Hickory Ridge 23 18 8 16 65
Providence 12 14 12 19 57
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 25, Kennedy Calhoun 20, Jadah Shears 12, Lampe 2, Fearne 4, Ruggiero 2
Providence Nyla McGill 17, Jaylnn Askew 14, Lill Bowen 13, Benedetto 3, Butler 4, Shires 2, Mulkey 4
Record : Hickory Ridge 16-2, 8-1; Providence 17- 3, 7 – 1
Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by senior Nia Daniel with 25 points 13 rebounds 3 steals and 3 assist. Sophomore, Kennedy Calhoun finished with 20 points 3 assist, 3 steals and 3 rebounds. Junior Jadah Shears finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assist...Providence’s Nyla McGill had a double double (17 pts, 11 rebounds) She also added 7 assists
NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 46, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 26
Freedom 19 15 9 3 - 46
Alexander Central 7 6 7 6 - 26
Freedom 46 - Madison Bailey 15, Christena Rhone 10, McGee 4, Garrison 4, Moore 2, Crooks 5, Davenport 6, Short, Tate, Watkins, Cisneros.
Alexander Central 26 - Hammer 8, Harrington 9, Fortner 2, Hagy 7, Fairchild, Black, Pennell, Glenn, Kidd.
Records: Freedom: 17-1, 8-0; Alexander Central: 1-18, 0-9
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 69, LAKE NORMAN 54
Mallard Creek 13 15 26 15
Lake Norman 12 10 17 15
MALLARD CREEK 69 - Dazia Lawrence 29, Kennedy Alexander 10, Simpson 9, Lutz 7, Culver 5, Mitchell 5, Doctor 2, Hunter 2
LAKE NORMAN 54 - Lauren Sullivan 24, Candis Dancy 12, Kennedy 8, Hardison 6, Saunders 4
Notable ; Dazia Lawrence becomes Mallard Creek leading scorer in school history with 1858 points.
NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 51, ROCK HILL 33
South pointe 16 12 12 11-51
Rock Hill 5 11 6 11- 33
SOUTH POINTE 51 -- Trinity Adams 13, S. McCullough 9, J. Blake 6, R. Neal 6, Scar.Gilmore 5, N. Lane 5, M. Jamerson 5, S. WILLIAMS 2
South Pointe 21-3, 7-0 region
CATAWBA BANDYS 65, VALDESE DRAUGHN 53
BHHS 21 19 11 14 65
DHS 8 9 22 15 53
BHHS
Addie Wray 22
Crystany White 16
Maddie Stotts 14
Bailee Hamlett 4
Ashlynn Stoker 4
Camryn Bryant 2
DaLeash Linberger 2
KK Martins 1
DHS
Jenna Davis 16
Hailey Kincard 10
Bailey Shipping 7
Haven Sliter 5
Kira Sittels 5
Bailey Bryant 4
Abbey Parker 3
Hailey Lawman 2
Sarah Oneil 2
EAST BURKE 56, MORGANTON PATTON 46
East Burke 14 16 11 15. 56
Patton 12. 16. 7 11. 46
East Burke Scoring
Brooke Arney 18, Ariana Hawkins 11, Riley Haas 9, Maya Chrisco 6, Josie Hise 6, Graleigh Hildebran 6
Patton Scoring
Danisha Hemphill 18, Reese Fisher 12, Brailey Nelson 4, Catherine Causby 4, Zakiah King 4, Claire Hawkins2, Madilyn Brown 2
HOPEWELL 65, OLYMPIC 46
Hopewell - 9 18 21 17 - 65
Olympic - 12 12 11 11 - 46
Hopewell - Caldwell 15, Ballo 10, McManus 17, Craig 4, Finger 14, Ellis 5
Olympic - Hutchinson 4, Terry 5, McGill 13, Terry 2, Thomas 2, Barr 13, Roldon 7
Hopewell: 13-5
Notes: Cheyenne McManus scored a career high 17 points. Assetou Ballo had her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NEWTON-CONOVER 71, CATAWBA BANDYS 59
BHS - 12 12 16 19 = 59
NCHS - 7 24 17 23 = 71
BHS: Emma Dutka 17, Logan Dutka 15, Macy Rummage 14, Laci Paul 8, Toriy Culliver 2, Sydney Wilson 2, Olivia Little
NCHS: C. Cornwell 34, J. Peters 14, A. Walton 20, G. Loftin 3
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 11 - 5, Conf. 5 - 4
Notes: BHS Lady Trojans next game will be on the road at Lincolnton High School on Friday, February 1st.
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 40, CHERRYVILLE 25
Sugar Creek Charter: 9 6 11 14 F 40
Cherryville 4 8 9 4 F 25
Sugar Creek: Kania Sanders 22, Redfern 7, Gardner 5, Cruz 6
Cherryville: Barnes 8, Avery Walker 11, Bush 4, Bess 2
SCCS (21-3) Cherryville (7-11)
The lady wildcats have won 10 straight and 15 of the last 16 games. Freshman Kania Sanders led the way with 22 points 3 rebounds 4 steals and 1 assist.
Comments