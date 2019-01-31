High School Sports

West Mecklenburg High football coach Jarvis Davis resigns

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 31, 2019 03:45 PM

West Meck coach Jarvis Davis will try to lead his team to its first outright conference championship since 1988. The Hawks play at Providence. Providence can grab a share of the SoMeck title with a win.
West Meck coach Jarvis Davis will try to lead his team to its first outright conference championship since 1988. The Hawks play at Providence. Providence can grab a share of the SoMeck title with a win. Special to the Observer
West Meck coach Jarvis Davis will try to lead his team to its first outright conference championship since 1988. The Hawks play at Providence. Providence can grab a share of the SoMeck title with a win. Special to the Observer

West Mecklenburg football coach Jarvis Davis has resigned to take a position in South Carolina.

Davis said he has been offered a head coaching job and a defensive coordinator position and is trying to make a decision as to which one he plans to take.

Davis coached the Hawks for three seasons. His teams were 26-11, including 9-3 in the 2018 season, when West Meck won its first conference title in 30 years and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

“It’s a huge loss,” Hawks athletics director Vernon Hunter said.


West Mecklenburg interim football coach Nick Mata recently finished his third year as the school’s offensive coordinator
Vernon Hunter Special to the Observer

Hunter is naming Nick Mata as the school’s interim head coach. Mata has been West Meck’s offensive coordinator for three years.

Hunter said he’s not certain about when a permanent replacement will be hired.

“We’ll make the move as soon as possible,” Hunter said.

