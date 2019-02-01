High School Sports

Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.01.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 01, 2019 11:49 PM

Ardrey Kell’s Christian Pickens (31) drives the baseline for the 2-point layup.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 86, CONCORD 60

Cox Mill 29 25 21 11 -- 86

Concord 7 19 19 15 -- 60

COX MILL 86 -- Wendell Moore 27, Pondexter 9, Sedegren 4, Cody Cline 4, Khalid Davis 13, Propst 3, Barutti 2, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 18

CONCORD 60 -- Johnson 3, Swinger 6, Mason 11, Cannady 2, Robinson 15, Rogers 6, O’Neal 17

NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 69, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 47

Country Day (47) 12 15 8 12

Charlotte Christian (69) 22 10 16 21



Country Day - 47 Rylan McLaurin 14, Alex Tabor 12, Richard Gillespie 10, Krisko 6, McKay 3, Eudy 2



Charlotte Christian - 69 Paul Hudson 16, Seth Bennett 14, Efosa U-Edosomwan 10, Tharrington 9, Drees 6, Jones 6, Lash 5, Glenn 3



Notable: Seth Bennett scores his 1,000th career point.



Records: Country Day 16-10; Charlotte Christian 25-1

NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 76, HOPEWELL 41

Hopewell 12 5 12 12 – 41

North Meck 23 16 16 19 – 76

HW: Brice Williams 21, Cannady 7, J. Jones 6, Walker 2, Carter 2, Smith 2, Jackson 1

NM: Chris Ford 25, Trayden Williams 18, Shamann Artis 13, Demar Anderson 10, Stewart 8, Waters 2

NO. 6 INDEPENDENCE 84, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 34

Independence 15 21 34 14 -- 84
Porter Ridge 3 7 15 9 -- 34


Independence 84 -- Mathew Smith 13, Allen 9, Burton 3, Milton 8, Andra’ McKee 23, Pauldin 3, Miller 4, Tyler Harris 12, Grissett 1, Bodrick 8,


Porter Ridge 34-- Scarboro 2, Cameron Stitt 10, Johnson 3, Hamilton 3, Willis 2, Bellew 3, Hough 6, Capers 8


Notables: Andra’ McKee 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, & 2 steals; Matthew Smith 13 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, & 1 steal; Tyler Harris 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, & 1 assist


NO. 7 MORGANTON FREEDOM 93, WEST CALDWELL 65


Freedom 29 18 22 24 = 93

W Caldwell 22 08 22 13 = 65


Freedom: James Freeman 22, Michael Logan 19, Fletcher Abee 13, Jakari Dula 12, Birchfield 8, Rice 8, Davis 7, Johnson 4


W Caldwell: Anthony Isbell 21, Javon Elleby 16, Hunter Baker 12, Triplett 8, Marley 4, Ford 3, Turnmire 1


Freedom 19-1 (10-0) next at home on Tuesday, February 5 versus South Caldwell

NO. 8 VANCE 63, MOORESVILLE 54

Vance 9 19 11 24 Final 63

Mooresville 11 4 21 18 54



VANCE 63 -- Black 4, Vinson 6, Hart 14, Hill 3, Beidleman 13, Ransom 15, Sanford 6, Hodges 2



Highlights: Ransom 15 points, 12 Rebounds, 5 Steals; Beidleman 13 points, 4 Assists, 3 Steals; Sanford 6 points, 13 Rebounds; Hart Career High 14 Points, 3/4 FG, 7/8 Key FTs

NO. 9 WEST CHARLOTTE 73, MALLARD CREEK 51

WC: Quinton Thomas 22 Patrick Williams 13 Cartier Jernigan 12 Josiah Dow 10 Morgan 6 Magness 4 Ware 4 Harris 4



MC: Ross 18 Rayenel 11 Dixon 6 Baker 5 Taylor 4 Washington 3 Kirby 2 Neely 2



Notable: Patrick Williams 13 rebounds

NO. 10 OLYMPIC 93, WEST MECKLENBURG 56

Olympic 24 18 24 27 93

West Mecklenburg 11 11 19 15 56


Olympic: Josh Banks 28, Trevon Williams 18, Charles Bryson 5, Chris Gilmore 12, William 2, Deonte Randolph 11, Asil Hoyle 2, Rametrez Bey 3, Arman Willis 1, Joe Rogers 2, Taurus Ragin 5, Cervonte Thaggard 4.


West Meck: McQueen 15, Tate 12, Anthony 2, Cherry 6, Roberson 9, Taylor 12.

BUTLER 59, NO. 11 MYERS PARK 49

Butler - 12 11 15 21 = 59
Myers Park - 14 13 12 10 = 49


Butler - Raquan Brown 22, Rajuan Conner 10
Myers Park - Drake Maye 18, Terrence Johnson 10


Records: Butler 15-5, 8-2; Myers Park 14-6, 8-2


NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 66, SOUTH MECK 49



South Meck - 13 14 12 10 = 49

Ardrey Kell - 9 17 23 17 = 66



South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 12, Cole Mallory 11, Matt Kupreanik 5, Zae Robinson 4, Donte Wiggins 13, Ben Hollifield 3, Barrett Funderburke 1



Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 19, Kam Flynn 5, Christian Pickens 11, Steven Sherrill 6, Royce Jarrett 3, Anthony Testa 3, Davidson Hubbard 6, Cedric Gray 10, Royce Jarrett 3

Note: Ardrey Kell has three players with more than 500 points: Luke Stankavage (822), Kameron Flynn (610) and Christian Pickens (576).



NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 80, NORTH LINCOLN 51



East Lincoln 22 14 20 24 80

North Lincoln 4 15 21 11 51

East Lincoln (10-0, 19-1): Sidney Dollar 14, Myles Adams 5, John Bean 12, Justin Kuthan 29, Allden Horne 8, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 1, Petey Nichols 4, Jeremiah Jones 4

North Lincoln (3-7, 6-11): Jack Carter 17, Matt Regan 3, Nick McKinney 7, Daniel Carter 2, Jake Quilla 3, Will Dedmon 19, Ian Fiore 0, Jarrett Bolick 0

Of Note: With the win, the Mustangs sweep the season series, have won 5 in a row against the Knights, and hold the career series 31-5 dating back to the 2003-2004 season. The Mustangs are currently on an 11-game win streak.



NO. 14 FORT MILL NATION FORD 72, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 69


Nation Ford 23 14 15 20 -- 72
Northwestern 25 15 15 14 -- 69


NATION FORD 72 -- McCabe 6, Khy Smith 20, Zeb Graham 20, Shaman Alston 11, Malik Bryant 13, Tuipulotu 2
NORTHWESTERN 69-- Harvey 4, Ashton Parker 10, Thompson 2, Harvey 3, Mason Grigg 17, Reid 1, Zay Martin 28, Caldwell 4.


NO. 15 FORT MILL 77, CLOVER 52



Fort Mill 77 Clover 52

Fort Mill 22 17 15 23 77

Clover 8 13 17 14 52

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 24, Keyan Mims 17, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 7, Lawrence Adams 5, Simon Wallace 4, Jordan Herman 2, Nic Curtis 2, Cabe Christopher 2, Tearance Darby 2

Clover- Markus Nastase 22, Heze Massey 12, Zion Robbins 7, Andrez Dalton 5, Cory Adams 4, Noah Caulder 2

Notes- Fort Mill moves to 20-3 and 5-1 in Region 3 5A. Will play Northwestern at home on Tuesday.

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 51, WEDDINGTON 48

Weddington: 13/12/12/11 -- 48

Parkwood: 12/13/12/14 -- 51

Weddington: Chase Lowe - 18, Glynn -9, Dixie - 8, Ven Gundy - 5, K. Frazier - 3, B. Bowen - 3, Juhl - 2


Charlotte Catholic: J. Dortch - 15, C. Thomas - 14, A. Robbe - 11, Pino - 5, Walton - 3, Dalton - 2, McCardie - 1

Notable: Chase Lowe (6’3’’ Fr. PG, Weddington) - 18 points, 12 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 4 Steals.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 63, COVENANT DAY 47

CD 10 15 17 21--63
CL 7 8 14 18--47


CD--Hamidou Sidibe 16, Landen King 11, Dahlberg 9, Anderson 6, Kelada 2, Jiang 2, Carter 1
CL--Randy Johnson 22, Graham Calton 10, Lloyd 6, Smith 6, Brouse 5, Clements 4, Felkner 4, Hirsch 3, Haughton 3
Records: Covenant Day 5-14, Charlotte Latin 14-8


Games Notes: Randy Johnson scored 22 points and 6 assist to lead the Hawks at home against Covenant Day. Graham Calton chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds. Latin returns home Tuesday evening when they host Country Day.

CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 84, CHRIST THE KING 77

Charlotte secondary 18 22 23 21 84

Christ the king. 17 19 16 25 77



Secondary-McCoy 13, Broadway 12, Sanders 20, Pose 17, Buchanen 4, Hausen 15



CTK-Clapp 4, Zuhosky 15, Stanley 5, Kuhn 9, Schroeder 6, Steele 27, Hinderschott 9, Todd2

Notes: Jaylen Steele had 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals in the loss for Christ the King. Jack Zuhosky also had 15 points and 4 rebounds

HICKORY GROVE 60, GASTON DAY 47

GD 11 11 12 13 -- 47
HG 12 14 14 20 -- 60


Gaston Day 47 -- Demilade Adelieku 14, Michale Collins 14, Ja’kai Belton 12, Hunter 2, Anderson 3, Crump 2
Hickory Grove 60 -- AJ Smith 27, Jaelen Whitley13, Henderson 5, Holtzclaw 2, Larson 5, Jackson 3, Owens 5

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 88, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 54

Northside Christian Academy 14 25 25 24 88
Westchester Country Day 10 17 10 17 54


Northside: Underwood 3, Jalen Hood Schfino 16, Jaden Seymour 12, Cortez Marion Holmes 27, Hubert 4, Hubbard III 5, Davidson 3, Bynum Jr 2, J Brown 3, Tubbs III 3, CJ Brown 5, M Brown 5



Westchester: Syrus Sandler 10, Nick Brown 14, Thomas Powell 15, Johnson 9, Matthews 3, Patterson 3

PINE LAKE PREP 54, QUEENS GRANT 50

Queens Grant - 12 8 22 8 50

Pine Lake - 18 18 7 11 54


QG - LB Boyette 12 Jeremiah Murphy 11 McKnight 8 Sanders 8 Westbrook 6 Coy 3 Suggs 2


PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 16 Justin Workman 12 Grant Wagner 10 Houchins 8 Finizio 4 Doroodchi 4


PROVIDENCE DAY 59, CONCORD CANNON 51


Cannon 10 16 14 11 51

PDS 13 14 11 21 59



Cannon: Jaden Bradley 10, Moss 2, Alexander 17, Nix 9, Dibble 13

PDS: Patterson 4, Kintzinger 3, Cyncier Harrison 34, Michael Zanoni 12, Miralia 6



Records: PDS (12-14, 3-5) Cannon (16-11, 4-4)



Notable: Harrison 12/12 from the line with 5 rebs and 4 assists.

Friday’s Regional Capsules

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 103, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 26

CFA: 30 31 27 13 . 103

WCCS: 5 2 12 7 26


CFA:Eli Cupples 13, Garrett Hien 6, Trae Benham 21, Isaac Boothe 6, Derrick Butler 8 , Caleb Foster 16, Jordan Phipps 21, Peter Olatunji 2, Cheick Traore 8


WCCS:Whitfied 3, Rowland 5, Williams 6, Melger 5, Valdez 7


CFA Record: 24-5, 8-0 MAC Conference


Notable: CFA finishes conference play undefeated and 1st place in MAC . 8th grade Caleb Foster 16 pts in the win.


GASTONIA ASHBROOK 64, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 61



CRE 17 13 20 11 61

ASH 17 13 22 12 64


Ashbrook - James Dotson 18, Justin Watkins 14, Chris Britt 13, Greg Brockington 11, Tykel Roseboro 4, Seth Williamson 2, Brandon Rainey 2


Records: Ashbrook is 14-6 overall and 9-1 in Big South 3A Conference play

HICKORY 75, SOUTH CALDWELL 43



Hickory 26 19 19 11

South Caldwell 9 13 11 10



Hickory young 18 Harper 15 Joyner 14 Clark 7 Abernathy 8 long 6 hueitt 4 delvalle 4



South Caldwell Eggers 14 Reid 5 raynor 5 Ramsey 4 kirby 3 raynor 3 Collins 3 hadschin 3 kincaid 2

LAKE NORMAN 74, HOUGH 57

Lake Norman . 13 . 11 . 27 . 23 -- 74

Hough 10 . 11 . 16 . 20 -- 57


Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 23, Zach Schulz 15, Christian Taylor 11, Clay Hodges 10, Adams 7, King 3, Welsh 3, Davidson 2


Hough: Nate Chambers 13, Jibril McCormick 12, Riehl 7, Worland 7, Bissette 6, Crawford 6, Mabry 4, Viruso 2


Lake Norman: (10-10, 3-7) . Hough (8-12, 2-8)

LENOIR HIBRITEN 49, EAST BURKE 29

East Burke . 8 . 4 . 4 . 13 -- 29
Hibriten 14 . 17 . 8 . 10 -- 49


Hibriten 49 -- Jaeson Smith 14, Battle 8, Absher 8, Keller 6, Perry 4, Woodruff 3, Wilson 2, Isbell 2, Corpening 2
East Burke 29 -- Morrison 8, Propst 6, Ward 3, Brittain 3, Cox 3, Coble 2, Shuford 2, Teague 2


Records: Hibriten 15-2 (7-2 NFAC), East Burke 5-16 (3-6 NFAC)



METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 79, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 53


MCA: 21 19 21 17 = 79



SC: 11 13 16 13 = 53



MCA: Stephen Clark 26, Camden Johnson 18, Tate Johnson 13, Daigle 7, Griffin 7, Harding 3, Brockmann 2, Andersen 2, Brozik 1



Records/Notes: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 20-9, Conference (7-4) Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 26pts, 10rbs, 1block, 1stl; So. Camden Johnson 18pts (4 threes and a halfcourt buzzer beater to end the 1st) 4asts, 3rbs, 1stl; Sr. Tate Johnson 13pts, 8rbs, 6asts, 2stls; Metrolina Christian hosts Hickory Grove in the 1st round of the MAC tournament on Tuesday, February 5th time TBD.


MOUNT PLEASANT 65, ANSON SENIOR 48



Anson 13 9 12 14 48

Mount Pleasant 14 20 27 4 65

Anson

Shuler 5, Manner 2, Carpenter 7, John Ingram 15, S. Ingram 7, Teal 3, Wall 4, McCray 2

Mount Pleasant (6-1, 17-3)

Price 5, Efird, Hunter Sloop 18, Fernald 9, Keim Moore 17, Meade, Ryan Bonnett 12, Smith 4



NORTH GASTON 66, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 59


North Gaston 28 14 9 15 66

Forestview 14 14 16 15 59



North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 19, Drew Shaw 18, LT Thomas 13, Finger 4, Summerville 7, Walker 5



Forestview - Logan Botts 28, Carter 6, Miller 9, Golightly 6, Bolch 4, Griggs 5



Notes: North Gaston got out to a hot start hitting 6 threes in the 1st quarter which led to a 28 point quarter. The Wildcats were led by Junior Tyrese McNeal with 19 points. McNeal reached 1000 career points in the 2nd quarter. He is the 1st Junior in North Gaston Men’s basketball history to eclipse 1000 during his junior year. Senior Drew Shaw had 18 points hitting 4 threes. Sophomore LT Thomas scored 8 of his 13 points in the final quarter to seal the victory. Forestview was led by junior Logan Botts who hit 6 threes and scored 28 points.

Thursday’s Capsules

NO. 7 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, HICKORY 60

Freedom 10 31 15 20 = 76

Hickory 11 16 19 14 = 60


Freedom: Fletcher Abee 32, Jakari Dula 19, Freeman 8, Logan 7, Birchfield 6, Johnson 2, Moore 2


Hickory: Nkosi Abernathy 20, Zendai Clark 12, Jaylin Harper 11, Young 8, Amos 5, Del Valle 3, McCorkle 1


FORT MILL COMENIUS 88, ELEVATION PREP 60


Elevation Prep 14 14 16 16 =60

Comenius 23 29 18 18 = 88


Elevation prep 60 Immanuel Jone 17 pts, Grant Andrews 9 pts, Eric Welsh 7 pts, Jeron Riley 7 pts.


Comenius 88 Quan Hemphill 17 pts,Chandler Speight 13 pts 10 ast, Akram Ben Salah 11 pts, London Johnson 11 pts, Aj Hamrick 10 pts 6 blks.


NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, GASTON CHRISTIAN 36


Northside Christian Academy 19 21 17 18 75
Gaston Christian 17 9 5 5 36


Northside: Underwood 2, Jalen Hood Schfino 11, Jaden Seymour 12, Cortez Marion Holmes 20, Tucker 2, Hubert 2, Glynn Hubbard III 17, Rolleman 4, J Brown 5,






