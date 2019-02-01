Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.01.19

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 86, CONCORD 60
Cox Mill 29 25 21 11 -- 86
Concord 7 19 19 15 -- 60
COX MILL 86 -- Wendell Moore 27, Pondexter 9, Sedegren 4, Cody Cline 4, Khalid Davis 13, Propst 3, Barutti 2, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 18
CONCORD 60 -- Johnson 3, Swinger 6, Mason 11, Cannady 2, Robinson 15, Rogers 6, O’Neal 17
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 69, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 47
Country Day (47) 12 15 8 12
Charlotte Christian (69) 22 10 16 21
Country Day - 47 Rylan McLaurin 14, Alex Tabor 12, Richard Gillespie 10, Krisko 6, McKay 3, Eudy 2
Charlotte Christian - 69 Paul Hudson 16, Seth Bennett 14, Efosa U-Edosomwan 10, Tharrington 9, Drees 6, Jones 6, Lash 5, Glenn 3
Notable: Seth Bennett scores his 1,000th career point.
Records: Country Day 16-10; Charlotte Christian 25-1
NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 76, HOPEWELL 41
Hopewell 12 5 12 12 – 41
North Meck 23 16 16 19 – 76
HW: Brice Williams 21, Cannady 7, J. Jones 6, Walker 2, Carter 2, Smith 2, Jackson 1
NM: Chris Ford 25, Trayden Williams 18, Shamann Artis 13, Demar Anderson 10, Stewart 8, Waters 2
NO. 6 INDEPENDENCE 84, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 34
Freedom 29 18 22 24 = 93
NO. 8 VANCE 63, MOORESVILLE 54
Vance 9 19 11 24 Final 63
Mooresville 11 4 21 18 54
VANCE 63 -- Black 4, Vinson 6, Hart 14, Hill 3, Beidleman 13, Ransom 15, Sanford 6, Hodges 2
Highlights: Ransom 15 points, 12 Rebounds, 5 Steals; Beidleman 13 points, 4 Assists, 3 Steals; Sanford 6 points, 13 Rebounds; Hart Career High 14 Points, 3/4 FG, 7/8 Key FTs
NO. 9 WEST CHARLOTTE 73, MALLARD CREEK 51
WC: Quinton Thomas 22 Patrick Williams 13 Cartier Jernigan 12 Josiah Dow 10 Morgan 6 Magness 4 Ware 4 Harris 4
MC: Ross 18 Rayenel 11 Dixon 6 Baker 5 Taylor 4 Washington 3 Kirby 2 Neely 2
Notable: Patrick Williams 13 rebounds
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 93, WEST MECKLENBURG 56
Olympic 24 18 24 27 93
BUTLER 59, NO. 11 MYERS PARK 49
South Meck - 13 14 12 10 = 49
Ardrey Kell - 9 17 23 17 = 66
South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 12, Cole Mallory 11, Matt Kupreanik 5, Zae Robinson 4, Donte Wiggins 13, Ben Hollifield 3, Barrett Funderburke 1
Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 19, Kam Flynn 5, Christian Pickens 11, Steven Sherrill 6, Royce Jarrett 3, Anthony Testa 3, Davidson Hubbard 6, Cedric Gray 10, Royce Jarrett 3
Note: Ardrey Kell has three players with more than 500 points: Luke Stankavage (822), Kameron Flynn (610) and Christian Pickens (576).
East Lincoln 22 14 20 24 80
North Lincoln 4 15 21 11 51
East Lincoln (10-0, 19-1): Sidney Dollar 14, Myles Adams 5, John Bean 12, Justin Kuthan 29, Allden Horne 8, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 1, Petey Nichols 4, Jeremiah Jones 4
North Lincoln (3-7, 6-11): Jack Carter 17, Matt Regan 3, Nick McKinney 7, Daniel Carter 2, Jake Quilla 3, Will Dedmon 19, Ian Fiore 0, Jarrett Bolick 0
Of Note: With the win, the Mustangs sweep the season series, have won 5 in a row against the Knights, and hold the career series 31-5 dating back to the 2003-2004 season. The Mustangs are currently on an 11-game win streak.
NO. 15 FORT MILL 77, CLOVER 52
Fort Mill 77 Clover 52
Fort Mill 22 17 15 23 77
Clover 8 13 17 14 52
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 24, Keyan Mims 17, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 7, Lawrence Adams 5, Simon Wallace 4, Jordan Herman 2, Nic Curtis 2, Cabe Christopher 2, Tearance Darby 2
Clover- Markus Nastase 22, Heze Massey 12, Zion Robbins 7, Andrez Dalton 5, Cory Adams 4, Noah Caulder 2
Notes- Fort Mill moves to 20-3 and 5-1 in Region 3 5A. Will play Northwestern at home on Tuesday.
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 51, WEDDINGTON 48
Weddington: 13/12/12/11 -- 48
Parkwood: 12/13/12/14 -- 51
Notable: Chase Lowe (6’3’’ Fr. PG, Weddington) - 18 points, 12 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 4 Steals.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 63, COVENANT DAY 47
CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 84, CHRIST THE KING 77
Charlotte secondary 18 22 23 21 84
Christ the king. 17 19 16 25 77
Secondary-McCoy 13, Broadway 12, Sanders 20, Pose 17, Buchanen 4, Hausen 15
CTK-Clapp 4, Zuhosky 15, Stanley 5, Kuhn 9, Schroeder 6, Steele 27, Hinderschott 9, Todd2
Notes: Jaylen Steele had 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals in the loss for Christ the King. Jack Zuhosky also had 15 points and 4 rebounds
HICKORY GROVE 60, GASTON DAY 47
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 88, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 54
PINE LAKE PREP 54, QUEENS GRANT 50
Queens Grant - 12 8 22 8 50
Cannon 10 16 14 11 51
PDS 13 14 11 21 59
Cannon: Jaden Bradley 10, Moss 2, Alexander 17, Nix 9, Dibble 13
PDS: Patterson 4, Kintzinger 3, Cyncier Harrison 34, Michael Zanoni 12, Miralia 6
Records: PDS (12-14, 3-5) Cannon (16-11, 4-4)
Notable: Harrison 12/12 from the line with 5 rebs and 4 assists.
Friday’s Regional Capsules
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 103, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 26
CFA: 30 31 27 13 . 103
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 64, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 61
CRE 17 13 20 11 61
HICKORY 75, SOUTH CALDWELL 43
Hickory 26 19 19 11
South Caldwell 9 13 11 10
Hickory young 18 Harper 15 Joyner 14 Clark 7 Abernathy 8 long 6 hueitt 4 delvalle 4
South Caldwell Eggers 14 Reid 5 raynor 5 Ramsey 4 kirby 3 raynor 3 Collins 3 hadschin 3 kincaid 2
LAKE NORMAN 74, HOUGH 57
Lake Norman . 13 . 11 . 27 . 23 -- 74
LENOIR HIBRITEN 49, EAST BURKE 29
Anson 13 9 12 14 48
Mount Pleasant 14 20 27 4 65
Anson
Shuler 5, Manner 2, Carpenter 7, John Ingram 15, S. Ingram 7, Teal 3, Wall 4, McCray 2
Mount Pleasant (6-1, 17-3)
Price 5, Efird, Hunter Sloop 18, Fernald 9, Keim Moore 17, Meade, Ryan Bonnett 12, Smith 4
NORTH GASTON 66, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 59
North Gaston 28 14 9 15 66
Forestview 14 14 16 15 59
North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 19, Drew Shaw 18, LT Thomas 13, Finger 4, Summerville 7, Walker 5
Forestview - Logan Botts 28, Carter 6, Miller 9, Golightly 6, Bolch 4, Griggs 5
Notes: North Gaston got out to a hot start hitting 6 threes in the 1st quarter which led to a 28 point quarter. The Wildcats were led by Junior Tyrese McNeal with 19 points. McNeal reached 1000 career points in the 2nd quarter. He is the 1st Junior in North Gaston Men’s basketball history to eclipse 1000 during his junior year. Senior Drew Shaw had 18 points hitting 4 threes. Sophomore LT Thomas scored 8 of his 13 points in the final quarter to seal the victory. Forestview was led by junior Logan Botts who hit 6 threes and scored 28 points.
Thursday’s Capsules
NO. 7 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, HICKORY 60
Freedom 10 31 15 20 = 76
Elevation Prep 14 14 16 16 =60
